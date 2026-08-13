Haudenschild Wins by a Whisker Wednesday at Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 12, 2026) – In what will be remembered as one of the most incredible finishes to a preliminary feature in 65th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s history, Sheldon Haudenschild went from third position to the lead in the final two corners to win BRANDT Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night.

Jace Park and James McFadden had exchanged the lead during the closing stages of the feature and appeared to be coming down to a last lap showdown when Haudenschild blasted through turns three and four to drive around both of them to win the feature by 0.006 seconds over McFadden.

The victory also put Haudenschild on top of the event points for the Knoxville Nationals.

65th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

BRANDT Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night #1

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Qualifying

1. 4-Kasey Kahne, 15.478[1]

2. 14TSR-Rico Abreu, 15.489[15]

3. 27A-Emerson Axsom, 15.509[22]

4. 2-David Gravel, 15.544[6]

5. 14-Corey Day, 15.562[2]

6. 13-Tanner Holmes, 15.590[25]

7. 48-Danny Dietrich, 15.660[4]

8. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 15.677[16]

9. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 15.699[37]

10. 21H-Brady Bacon, 15.711[13]

11. 21T-James McFadden, 15.730[38]

12. 26-Justin Peck, 15.734[28]

13. 11-Justin Henderson, 15.751[39]

14. 23D-Chase Dietz, 15.763[47]

15. 2C-Cole Macedo, 15.776[9]

16. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 15.791[18]

17. 4W-Jamie Ball, 15.796[8]

18. 15-Donny Schatz, 15.809[7]

19. 85J-Logan Julien, 15.810[19]

20. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, 15.819[40]

21. 1-Sammy Swindell, 15.850[20]

22. 42-Sye Lynch, 15.861[35]

23. 28-Jace Park, 15.868[45]

24. 2KS-Hank Davis, 15.881[27]

25. 10-Ryan Timms, 15.899[29]

26. 6T-Zach Hampton, 15.908[41]

27. 25-Jy Corbet, 15.943[24]

28. 121-RJ Johnson, 15.949[3]

29. 7S-Chris Windom, 15.950[21]

30. 95-Matt Covington, 15.955[42]

31. 0-Lynton Jeffrey, 15.974[44]

32. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 15.989[14]

33. 24D-Danny Sams III, 16.018[43]

34. 45X-Rees Moran, 16.022[23]

35. 11N-Darin Naida, 16.036[5]

36. 51-Steven Snyder Jr, 16.037[46]

37. 22-Riley Goodno, 16.041[11]

38. 24T-Christopher Thram, 16.059[17]

39. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss, 16.077[33]

40. 53-Jack Dover, 16.081[10]

41. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 16.096[30]

42. 19H-Joel Myers Jr, 16.124[32]

43. 1K-Kelby Watt, 16.270[36]

44. 15J-Kade Higday, 16.323[34]

45. 7B-Ben Brown, 16.327[12]

46. 44X-Scotty Johnson, 16.373[31]

47. 11R-Rodney Huband, 16.942[26]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 21T-James McFadden[6]

2. 6T-Zach Hampton[3]

3. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[1]

4. 4-Kasey Kahne[8]

5. 13-Tanner Holmes[7]

6. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[5]

7. 0-Lynton Jeffrey[2]

8. 15JR-Cole Mincer[9]

9. 44X-Scotty Johnson[10]

10. 1-Sammy Swindell[4]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 22-Riley Goodno[1]

2. 42-Sye Lynch[4]

3. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[2]

4. 25-Jy Corbet[3]

5. 14TSR-Rico Abreu[8]

6. 26-Justin Peck[6]

7. 48-Danny Dietrich[7]

8. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[9]

9. 11R-Rodney Huband[10]

10. 4W-Jamie Ball[5]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 24D-Danny Sams III[2]

2. 11-Justin Henderson[6]

3. 24T-Christopher Thram[1]

4. 28-Jace Park[4]

5. 27A-Emerson Axsom[8]

6. 15-Donny Schatz[5]

7. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[7]

8. 1K-Kelby Watt[9]

9. 121-RJ Johnson[3]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[1]

2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[7]

3. 23D-Chase Dietz[6]

4. 45X-Rees Moran[2]

5. 2-David Gravel[8]

6. 7S-Chris Windom[3]

7. 2KS-Hank Davis[4]

8. 15J-Kade Higday[9]

9. 85J-Logan Julien[5]

Heat Race #5 (10 Laps)

1. 10-Ryan Timms[4]

2. 53-Jack Dover[1]

3. 11N-Darin Naida[2]

4. 2C-Cole Macedo[6]

5. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[5]

6. 14-Corey Day[8]

7. 21H-Brady Bacon[7]

8. 95-Matt Covington[3]

9. 7B-Ben Brown[9]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 14TSR-Rico Abreu[1]

2. 27A-Emerson Axsom[2]

3. 2-David Gravel[3]

4. 14-Corey Day[4]

5. 48-Danny Dietrich[6]

6. 26-Justin Peck[9]

7. 13-Tanner Holmes[5]

8. 21H-Brady Bacon[8]

9. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[7]

10. 7S-Chris Windom[14]

11. 15-Donny Schatz[11]

12. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[12]

13. 0-Lynton Jeffrey[16]

14. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[10]

15. 1K-Kelby Watt[19]

16. 2KS-Hank Davis[13]

17. 15JR-Cole Mincer[17]

18. 15J-Kade Higday[20]

19. 85J-Logan Julien[21]

20. 7B-Ben Brown[22]

21. 11R-Rodney Huband[23]

22. 121-RJ Johnson[24]

23. 95-Matt Covington[15]

24. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[18]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[7]

2. 21T-James McFadden[6]

3. 28-Jace Park[1]

4. 2C-Cole Macedo[3]

5. 23D-Chase Dietz[4]

6. 11-Justin Henderson[5]

7. 42-Sye Lynch[2]

8. 4-Kasey Kahne[8]

9. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[12]

10. 25-Jy Corbet[11]

11. 14-Corey Day[24]

12. 2-David Gravel[23]

13. 53-Jack Dover[20]

14. 14TSR-Rico Abreu[21]

15. 22-Riley Goodno[17]

16. 24D-Danny Sams III[13]

17. 24T-Christopher Thram[18]

18. 6T-Zach Hampton[10]

19. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[16]

20. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[19]

21. 45X-Rees Moran[14]

22. 11N-Darin Naida[15]

23. 27A-Emerson Axsom[22]

24. 10-Ryan Timms[9]