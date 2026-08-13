T.J.’s Takeaways from the Opening Night of the 65th Knoxville Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

(August 12, 2026) — After one of the wildest feature events I’ve witnessed over the years attending the Knoxville Nationals, here are my takeaways from the opening night of the 65th edition of the event.

• Wednesday night’s feature will go down in history as one of the wildest in the history of the Knoxville Nationals with Sheldon Haudenschild surging from third to first in the final corners to win the feature event by just 0.006 seconds.

While the finish was epic, failing to mention the tremendous race for the lead between Jace Park and James McFadden in the same story would not this this race justice. Exchanging the lead four times officially before Haudenschild led the final lap.

We don’t see drivers get passed and run people down for the lead very often, and we definitely don’t see someone hit a line on the racetrack so well that they propel themselves from third to first on the final lap of a feature, let alone when the spotlight is shining it’s brightest.

It’s been a long time since I’ve left a preliminary night at the Knoxville Nationals that excited, and it was a great way to kick off the 65th edition.

• Sheldon Haudenschild has spoken a lot this season about how much he is enjoying the pairing with KCP Racing for the 2026 season. Haudenschild has gone in depth about how “chill” everyone has been in the operation and how much fun the entire group is having.

There have been points in the past several years where many of us wondered if Haudenschild had another level that was obtainable in his driving. This season has put that to rest consistently being fast night in and out with the World of Outlaws.

One of my theories about what makes a driver/team combination successful is having the right people, in the right place, and at the right time. Haudenschild’s pairing with KCP might be one of the best examples of this.

Earlier in his career, if Haudenschild and longtime crew chief Kyle Ripper had been presented with this opportunity there is a strong chance it would not have turned out as well as this season. KCP having the opening at the right time and being able to bring Haudenschild and Ripper over this year has turned out to be serendipitous.

While NOS Energy Drink adorns the car, KCP is based near Knoxville Raceway and has a lot of partners that are from the region that are involved in the car. They often rent out the backstretch stands for one of the World of Outlaws races during the year to bring employees and partners to the track.

We’re seeing Haudenschild’s maturity as a driver coming out this year, and now he might be in position to win the biggest event in all of sprint car racing.

• It wasn’t surprising to see Haudenschild and McFadden were up front on Wednesday night at Knoxville, but I don’t know if many people thought Park would contend for a preliminary feature victory. Park has looked impressive at Knoxville this year, but Wednesday showed us a different level than I’ve seen out of him this year.

I did mention that I felt Park could outperform the seeding I gave him, but it appears there is a good chance I should have put him higher than 33rd on that list.

What impressed me was not just that Park put himself in position to win that main event, but after losing the lead to McFadden he stayed right to his back bumper and worked hard at putting his car in the right places on the race track to get by McFadden on lap 21.

The poise Park showed in that feature was well beyond his 19 years of age. It’s clear he has listened to Brown’s advice on what to do, and more importantly what not to do, and put himself in position to succeed on Wednesday.

That feature combined with what I’ve seen this season makes me see some of the things that convinced Brown to help him mentor Park.

Being 10th in points after Wednesday’s preliminary feature, Park must hope for some craziness to occur to get him locked into the top 16 in points for Saturday’s A-Main but should be solidly in a B-Main position in the finale.

• While Park may have surprised a lot of people, I was taken a bit off guard by Kasey Kahne’s qualifying and heat race effort on Wednesday at Knoxville Raceway.

I’ve been witness to Kahne’s talent since his teenage years, and he has shown speed this year winning his first career World of Outlaws feature at Williams Grove Speedway.

The aggressive move at the start of his heat race to secure a transfer spot I felt was a product of Kahne driving with confidence I have not seen in a long time out of him.

The only bright spot from Anthony Macri being hurt earlier in the year was Kahne getting in the Macri Motorsports entry and getting some of his swagger back.

With his infrequent starts at this point in his career, when it was announced was going to complete in a pair of events with the Interstate Racing Association and Jackson Motorplex before focusing on Knoxville for a while, I didn’t know if we would see the same kind of performance that occurred when Kahne was in the Macri entry.

Wednesday night proved that stint in the Macri entry carried over to his own car. It was fun to see Kahne driving with the same confidence I saw him complete with in a sprint car just as his NASCAR career was taking off.

• One of the new pastimes at the Knoxville Nationals is complaining about the top qualifiers not making the transfer spots in the heat race and saying the format is broken.

There are times I have wondered that myself over the past several years. I’ve kept track of the qualifying results and who makes the transfer into the feature and make it available in real time.

Typically, only a handful of the top qualifiers make it through the heat race, and that happened again on Saturday as only two of the top 10 and six of the top 20 accomplished this.

If you look at the full rundown of how Saturday played out once we were done the B-Main, it shows the format is still viable.

Kahne and Sheldon Haudenschild made aggressive moves during their heat races and were rewarded with transfer spots. Rico Abreu was very close to making a transfer spot through his heat race but missed the bottom a couple of times in turn two and lost too much ground to make up.

Once the B-Main was contested 14 of the top 24 qualifiers made the feature and Abreu and David Gravel are likely locked in for Saturday’s A-Main while Corey Day is going to need some help but is going to be near the front of the B-Main in the worst case scenario. If Emerson Axsom did not have mechanical issues during the feature, he would have likely been locked into Saturday’s main event as well (and a strong chance the feature doesn’t produce the incredible finish we witnessed).

The only person that did not make the feature that really surprised me was Giovanni Scelzi just from how well he performs at Knoxville Raceway and speed that team has found in recent weeks.

Ultimately the Knoxville Nationals format forces drivers to qualify AND race well to be rewarded. I feel it’s not broken and enjoy witnessing the challenge it presented the best sprint car drivers on the planet every year.