Larson Earns High Point Position After Preliminary Nights at Knoxville

By T.J. Buffenbarger
KNOXVILLE, IA (August 13, 2026) – Kyle Larson earned the pole position for the 65th edition of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s after winning the preliminary feature on Thursday night.
Larson was the fourth fastest qualifier, captured the final transfer position on the final lap of his heat race, and charged from eighth starting position to pass Garet Wiliamson for the lead and secure the high point position.
Larson, who likely cannot complete in Saturday’s finale due to his NASCAR commitments in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday, could compete if either even is rain delayed.
Wednesday night’s preliminary feature winner Sheldon Haudenschild finished four points behind Larson with James McFadden, Kasey Kahne, and Buddy Kofoid rounding out the top five.
Brian Brown earned the final position to lock into Saturday’s A-Main by finishing 11th on Thursday in the feature event, putting him one point ahead of Austin McCarl.
The top 16 in points secured A-Main starting positions while positions 17-27 are locked into the first 10 positions in the B-Main on Saturday.
65th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s
Toyota Qualifying Night
Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, Iowa
Thursday, August 13, 2026
Points after preliminary nights
1. 57-Kyle Larson, 485
2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 481
3. 21T-James McFadden, 478
4. 4-Kasey Kahne, 477
5. 83-Michael Kofoid, 469
6. 11-Justin Henderson, 463
7. 71-Parker Price Miller, 461
8. 69K-Daryn Pittman, 461
9. 23D-Chase Dietz, 460
10. 2-David Gravel, 460
11. 14TSR-Rico Abreu, 460
12. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 459
13. 23-Garet Williamson, 458
14. 2C-Cole Macedo, 457
15. 14-Corey Day, 457
16. 21-Brian Brown, 457
17. 88W-Austin McCarl, 456
18. 19-Brent Marks, 452
19. 88T-Tanner Thorson, 451
20. 28-Jace Park, 443
21. 42-Sye Lynch, 443
22. 27A-Emerson Axsom, 440
23. 17B-Bill Balog, 431
24. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 428
25. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 427
26. 41-Carson Macedo, 426
27. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips, 426
28. 17-Spencer Bayston, 422
29. 25-Jy Corbet, 421
30. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 416
31. 13-Tanner Holmes, 416
32. 1X-Scott Bogucki, 415
33. 74-Xavier Doney, 414
34. 6T-Zach Hampton, 413
35. 48-Danny Dietrich, 412
36. 16C-Skylar Gee, 411
37. 44-Chris Martin, 410
38. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 407
39. 19HM-Kaleb Johnson, 407
40. 24D-Danny Sams III, 406
41. 10-Ryan Timms, 406
42. 55-Kerry Madsen, 404
43. 26-Justin Peck, 403
44. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 402
45. 9R-Chase Randall, 402
46. 9P-Daison Pursley, 401
47. 22-Riley Goodno, 400
48. 21H-Brady Bacon, 400
49. 53-Jack Dover, 395
50. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 390
51. 27-Carson McCarl, 389
52. 24T-Christopher Thram, 388
53. 51-Steven Snyder Jr, 388
54. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss, 386
55. 45X-Rees Moran, 385
56. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 384
57. 11N-Darin Naida, 384
58. 15-Donny Schatz, 381
59. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 379
60. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, 378
61. 9-Matt Juhl, 372
62. 5-Brenham Crouch, 370
63. 40-Clint Garner, 370
64. 12X-Landon Crawley, 370
65. 31-Cale Thomas, 367
66. 7S-Chris Windom, 361
67. 45D-Derek Hagar, 358
68. 2KS-Hank Davis, 356
69. 85J-Logan Julien, 354
70. 17A-Jack Anderson, 349
71. 0-Lynton Jeffrey, 348
72. 33W-Cap Henry, 344
73. 26R-Levi Hillier, 344
74. 87X-Ashton Torgerson, 344
75. 28M-Conner Morrell, 341
76. 4W-Jamie Ball, 333
77. 121-R.J. Johnson, 330
78. 95-Matt Covington, 327
79. 1-Sammy Swindell, 323
80. 4C-Cameron Martin, 318
81. 1K-Kelby Watt, 317
82. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 317
83. 6DC-Will Armitage, 315
84. 23L-Jimmy Light, 310
85. 15J-Kade Higday, 309
86. 8-John Carney II, 307
87. 2M-J.J. Hickle, 302
88. 19H-Joel Myers Jr, 301
89. 7B-Ben Brown, 300
90. 11R-Rodney Huband, 294
91. 27B-Garrett Benson, 285
92. 16G-Austyn Gossel, 280
93. 44X-Scotty Johnson, 274
94. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 269
95. 14T-Brooke Tatnell, 267
96. 56-Joe Simbro, 263