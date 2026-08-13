Photo Gallery: Wednesday at the 65th Knoxville Nationals _Front Page News, Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery James McFadden (#21) racing with Jace Park (#28) for the lead Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Kasey Kahne (#4) racing with Sye Lynch (#42) Wednesday night during the Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum raffle car. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Knoxville Raceway breezeway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) The parade lap for Wednesday night’s prelminary feature with Jace Park (#28), Cole Macedo (#2C), Chase Dietz (#23), and Sye Lynch (#42). (Mark Funderburk Photo) (L to R) Second place James McFadden, winner Sheldon Haudenschild, and third place Jace Park after the feature event Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) (L to R) Second place James McFadden, winner Sheldon Haudenschild, and third place Jace Park after the feature event Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Highway 14 at Knoxville Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Sheldon Haudenschild after his last lap pass to win the feature event Wednesday night during the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Sheldon Haudenschild after his last lap pass to win the feature event Wednesday night during the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Cole Macedo (#2C) racing with Sheldon Haudenschild (#18) Wednesday night at the Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Rees Moran (#45) and Danny Sams III (#24D) Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) James McFadden (#21) racing with Jace Park (#28) for the lead Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Riley Goodno (#22) racing with Christopher Thram (#24T) Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) David Gravel (#2) racing with Zach Hampton (#6T) Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jack Dover (#53) and Steven Snyder Jr. (#51) racing for position Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) David Gravel (#2) and Rees Moran (#45x) racing for position Wednesday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) The parade lap for Wednesday night’s prelminary feature with Jace Park (#28), Cole Macedo (#2C), Chase Dietz (#23), and Sye Lynch (#42). (Mark Funderburk Photo) (L to R) Second place James McFadden, winner Sheldon Haudenschild, and third place Jace Park after the feature event Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) James McFadden. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Kasey Kahne (#4) racing with Sheldon Haudenschild. (#18) Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Sheldon Haudenschild. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Brock Zearfoss (#17GP) and Rees Moran (#45X) racing for position Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Park of the Knoxville Raceway display at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Jace Park. (Mark Funderburk Photo) James McFadden. (Mark Funderburk Photo) James McFadden (#21) racing with Jace Park (#28) for the lead Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Sheldon Haudenschild. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Sheldon Haudenschild and Kyle Ripper celebrate before speaking with Wade Aunger after winning the feature event Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Sheldon Haudenschild posing with Justin Clark after winning the feature event Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) James McFadden (#21) racing with Chase Park (#28) Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Highway 14 in Knoxville. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Dominic Scelzi holding court at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Jace Park. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jace Park. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Rico Abreu (#14TSR) racing with Corey Day (#14) Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Christopher Thram (#24D) and Corey Day (#14) racing for position Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) (L to R) Second place James McFadden, winner Sheldon Haudenschild, and third place Jace Park after the feature event Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Knoxville NationalsKnoxville RacewayPhoto Gallery