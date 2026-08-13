Photo Gallery: Wednesday at the 65th Knoxville Nationals

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James McFadden (#21) racing with Jace Park (#28) for the lead Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo)
James McFadden (#21) racing with Jace Park (#28) for the lead Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo)