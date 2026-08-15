Brenham Crouch Transported to Des Moines After Accident at Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 15, 2026) — Brenham Crouch suffered a broken right arm and is being admitted for neurological observation following a crash during the daytime portion of the program during the 65th Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway.

The Brenham Crouch Racing Facebook page posted an update about his condition about three hours after the crash.

Crouch, from Lubbock, Texas, was involved in a crash after Giovanni Scelzi got upside down and Crouch made hard contact with Scelzi’s car. The roll cage on Crouch’s car suffered significant damage in the incident.

After exiting the car under his own power, Crouch was transported to Knoxville Hospital & Clinics and if necessary will be transferred to Des Moines, Iowa.

Crouch is currently12th in points with the High Limit Racing series with five top-10 finishes.