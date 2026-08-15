Friday Format Reverts; Hot Laps Pushed Back to Noon at Knoxville

By T.J. Buffenbarger
KNOXVILLE, IA (August 15, 2026) – Continued rain showed have forced World of Outlaws and Knoxville Raceway officials to revert to the traditional Knoxville Nationals format for the “Hard Knox” program.
With continued rain shows hot laps have been pushed back until 12:00 PM CDT. In an attempt to complete both programs on Saturday the first 20 drivers in points from Wednesday and Thursday’s preliminary races are now locked into the A-Main on Saturday night, 21-40 are locked into the B-Main, and 21-50 make up the first 10 spots in the C-Main.
The remaining cars will take part in the Hard Knox program with heat races lined up by points with no qualifying taking place. The winner of the Friday night feature starts 11th in the C-Main with the remaining cars falling in order with their finish.
The format change now locks Austin McCarl, Brent Marks, Tanner Thorson, and Jace Park are now locked into Saturday’s A-Main. The four B-Main transfer cars will now start in positions 21-24 in Saturday’s finale.
A-Main
1. 57-Kyle Larson, 485
2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 481
3. 21T-James McFadden, 478
4. 4-Kasey Kahne, 477
5. 83-Michael Kofoid, 469
6. 11-Justin Henderson, 463
7. 71-Parker Price Miller, 461
8. 69K-Daryn Pittman, 461
9. 23D-Chase Dietz, 460
10. 2-David Gravel, 460
11. 14TSR-Rico Abreu, 460
12. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 459
13. 23-Garet Williamson, 458
14. 2C-Cole Macedo, 457
15. 14-Corey Day, 457
16. 21-Brian Brown, 457
17. 88W-Austin McCarl, 456
18. 19-Brent Marks, 452
19. 88T-Tanner Thorson, 451
20. 28-Jace Park, 443
B-Main
21. 42-Sye Lynch, 443
22. 27A-Emerson Axsom, 440
23. 17B-Bill Balog, 431
24. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 428
25. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 427
26. 41-Carson Macedo, 426
27. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips, 426
28. 17-Spencer Bayston, 422
29. 25-Jy Corbet, 421
30. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 416
31. 13-Tanner Holmes, 416
32. 1X-Scott Bogucki, 415
33. 74-Xavier Doney, 414
34. 6T-Zach Hampton, 413
35. 48-Danny Dietrich, 412
36. 16C-Skylar Gee, 411
37. 44-Chris Martin, 410
38. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 407
39. 19HM-Kaleb Johnson, 407
40. 24D-Danny Sams III, 406
C-Main
41. 10-Ryan Timms, 406
42. 55-Kerry Madsen, 404
43. 26-Justin Peck, 403
44. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 402
45. 9R-Chase Randall, 402
46. 9P-Daison Pursley, 401
47. 22-Riley Goodno, 400
48. 21H-Brady Bacon, 400
49. 53-Jack Dover, 395
50. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 390
Drivers in the “Hard Knox” program.
51. 27-Carson McCarl, 389
52. 24T-Christopher Thram, 388
53. 51-Steven Snyder Jr, 388
54. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss, 386
55. 45X-Rees Moran, 385
56. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 384
57. 11N-Darin Naida, 384
58. 15-Donny Schatz, 381
59. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 379
60. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, 378
61. 9-Matt Juhl, 372
62. 5-Brenham Crouch, 370
63. 40-Clint Garner, 370
64. 12X-Landon Crawley, 370
65. 31-Cale Thomas, 367
66. 7S-Chris Windom, 361
67. 45D-Derek Hagar, 358
68. 2KS-Hank Davis, 356
69. 85J-Logan Julien, 354
70. 17A-Jack Anderson, 349
71. 0-Lynton Jeffrey, 348
72. 33W-Cap Henry, 344
73. 26R-Levi Hillier, 344
74. 87X-Ashton Torgerson, 344
75. 28M-Conner Morrell, 341
76. 4W-Jamie Ball, 333
77. 121-R.J. Johnson, 330
78. 95-Matt Covington, 327
79. 1-Sammy Swindell, 323
80. 4C-Cameron Martin, 318
81. 1K-Kelby Watt, 317
82. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 317
83. 6DC-Will Armitage, 315
84. 23L-Jimmy Light, 310
85. 15J-Kade Higday, 309
86. 8-John Carney II, 307
87. 2M-J.J. Hickle, 302
88. 19H-Joel Myers Jr, 301
89. 7B-Ben Brown, 300
90. 11R-Rodney Huband, 294
91. 27B-Garrett Benson, 285
92. 16G-Austyn Gossel, 280
93. 44X-Scotty Johnson, 274
94. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 269
95. 14T-Brooke Tatnell, 267
96. 56-Joe Simbro, 263