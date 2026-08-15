Friday Format Reverts; Hot Laps Pushed Back to Noon at Knoxville

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 15, 2026) – Continued rain showed have forced World of Outlaws and Knoxville Raceway officials to revert to the traditional Knoxville Nationals format for the “Hard Knox” program.

With continued rain shows hot laps have been pushed back until 12:00 PM CDT. In an attempt to complete both programs on Saturday the first 20 drivers in points from Wednesday and Thursday’s preliminary races are now locked into the A-Main on Saturday night, 21-40 are locked into the B-Main, and 21-50 make up the first 10 spots in the C-Main.

The remaining cars will take part in the Hard Knox program with heat races lined up by points with no qualifying taking place. The winner of the Friday night feature starts 11th in the C-Main with the remaining cars falling in order with their finish.

The format change now locks Austin McCarl, Brent Marks, Tanner Thorson, and Jace Park are now locked into Saturday’s A-Main. The four B-Main transfer cars will now start in positions 21-24 in Saturday’s finale.

A-Main

1. 57-Kyle Larson, 485

2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 481

3. 21T-James McFadden, 478

4. 4-Kasey Kahne, 477

5. 83-Michael Kofoid, 469

6. 11-Justin Henderson, 463

7. 71-Parker Price Miller, 461

8. 69K-Daryn Pittman, 461

9. 23D-Chase Dietz, 460

10. 2-David Gravel, 460

11. 14TSR-Rico Abreu, 460

12. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 459

13. 23-Garet Williamson, 458

14. 2C-Cole Macedo, 457

15. 14-Corey Day, 457

16. 21-Brian Brown, 457

17. 88W-Austin McCarl, 456

18. 19-Brent Marks, 452

19. 88T-Tanner Thorson, 451

20. 28-Jace Park, 443

B-Main

21. 42-Sye Lynch, 443

22. 27A-Emerson Axsom, 440

23. 17B-Bill Balog, 431

24. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 428

25. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 427

26. 41-Carson Macedo, 426

27. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips, 426

28. 17-Spencer Bayston, 422

29. 25-Jy Corbet, 421

30. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 416

31. 13-Tanner Holmes, 416

32. 1X-Scott Bogucki, 415

33. 74-Xavier Doney, 414

34. 6T-Zach Hampton, 413

35. 48-Danny Dietrich, 412

36. 16C-Skylar Gee, 411

37. 44-Chris Martin, 410

38. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 407

39. 19HM-Kaleb Johnson, 407

40. 24D-Danny Sams III, 406

C-Main

41. 10-Ryan Timms, 406

42. 55-Kerry Madsen, 404

43. 26-Justin Peck, 403

44. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 402

45. 9R-Chase Randall, 402

46. 9P-Daison Pursley, 401

47. 22-Riley Goodno, 400

48. 21H-Brady Bacon, 400

49. 53-Jack Dover, 395

50. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 390

Drivers in the “Hard Knox” program.

51. 27-Carson McCarl, 389

52. 24T-Christopher Thram, 388

53. 51-Steven Snyder Jr, 388

54. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss, 386

55. 45X-Rees Moran, 385

56. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 384

57. 11N-Darin Naida, 384

58. 15-Donny Schatz, 381

59. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 379

60. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, 378

61. 9-Matt Juhl, 372

62. 5-Brenham Crouch, 370

63. 40-Clint Garner, 370

64. 12X-Landon Crawley, 370

65. 31-Cale Thomas, 367

66. 7S-Chris Windom, 361

67. 45D-Derek Hagar, 358

68. 2KS-Hank Davis, 356

69. 85J-Logan Julien, 354

70. 17A-Jack Anderson, 349

71. 0-Lynton Jeffrey, 348

72. 33W-Cap Henry, 344

73. 26R-Levi Hillier, 344

74. 87X-Ashton Torgerson, 344

75. 28M-Conner Morrell, 341

76. 4W-Jamie Ball, 333

77. 121-R.J. Johnson, 330

78. 95-Matt Covington, 327

79. 1-Sammy Swindell, 323

80. 4C-Cameron Martin, 318

81. 1K-Kelby Watt, 317

82. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 317

83. 6DC-Will Armitage, 315

84. 23L-Jimmy Light, 310

85. 15J-Kade Higday, 309

86. 8-John Carney II, 307

87. 2M-J.J. Hickle, 302

88. 19H-Joel Myers Jr, 301

89. 7B-Ben Brown, 300

90. 11R-Rodney Huband, 294

91. 27B-Garrett Benson, 285

92. 16G-Austyn Gossel, 280

93. 44X-Scotty Johnson, 274

94. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 269

95. 14T-Brooke Tatnell, 267

96. 56-Joe Simbro, 263