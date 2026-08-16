Tyler Courtney Wins B-Main at Knoxville

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 15, 2026) – Tyler Courtney secured a spot in the 65th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s by wining the B-Main event on Saturday.

Courtney took the lead by passing Sye Lynch on lap six and kept everyone behind him through slower traffic for the victory.

Sye Lynch and Emerson Axsom started on the front row with Lynch getting the lead with Axsom behind him. On lap three Axsom’s B-Main ended when he slowed in turns one and two with issues keeping the car in gear to bring out the caution flag. Axsom brought his car to the work area, and his crew was able to make repairs in time to join the tail of the field for the restart.

Lynch continued to lead while Aaron Reutzel made his presence felt with and outside/inside move on Spencer Bayston to take the fourth and final transfer spot.

One lap later Tanner Holmes powered around the outside of Bayston to take the fifth position at the same time Tyler Courtney took the lead from Lynch down the frontstretch on lap six.

Reutzel continued his march through the field by passing Carson Macedo on lap seven, but Macedo was able to take the spot back on lap eight.

By lap 10 the top three entered slower traffic together. Macedo had a look under Lynch on lap 16, but Lynch slammed the door shut to hold the second spot. On lap 16 Macedo was able to get enough momentum to drive by Lynch for the position.

On that same lap, Holmes powered around the outside of Reutzel for the fourth and final transfer spot.

Courtney was able to navigate slower traffic for the B-Main victory by 4.367 seconds over Macedo, Lynch, and Holmes.

65th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 15, 2026

B-Main (22 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[6]

3. 42-Sye Lynch[1]

4. 13-Tanner Holmes[11]

5. 87-Aaron Reutzel[5]

6. 17-Spencer Bayston[8]

7. 17B-Bill Balog[3]

8. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[10]

9. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips[7]

10. 1X-Scott Bogucki[12]

11. 10-Ryan Timms[21]

12. 25-Jy Corbet[9]

13. 16C-Skylar Gee[16]

14. 15K-Creed Kemenah[18]

15. 74-Xavier Doney[13]

16. 6T-Zach Hampton[14]

17. 48-Danny Dietrich[15]

18. 55-Kerry Madsen[22]

19. 19HM-Kaleb Johnson[19]

20. 44-Chris Martin[17]

21. 24D-Danny Sams III[20]

22. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[24]

23. 26-Justin Peck[23]

24. 27A-Emerson Axsom[2]

B-Main (22 laps)