Darin Naida Dominates D-Main at Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 15, 2026) – Darin Naida kicked off championship night of the 65th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s by winning the D-Main event.

Naida, from Adrian, Michigan, led all 12 laps in route to victory to transfer into the C-Main event.

Darin Naida and Cap Henry started on the front row for the 12-lap event. Naida took the lead at the start and pulled away until catching the back half of the field with four laps in. Just as Naida had to start overtaking cars, Ayrton Gennetten slows in turn one bringing out the caution flag. Gennetten was unable to continue.

Naida continued to lead when another caution flag appeared when Will Armitage slowed in turns three and four after almost getting into the wall.

After the final restart, Henry was able to stay on Naida’s back bumper through turns one and two, but Naida pulled away on the backstretch and eventually opened a 0.979 second lead at the finish.

Henry, Kasey Jedrzejek, and Clint Garner rounded out the top five.

65th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 15, 2026

D-Main (12 Laps)

1. 11N-Darin Naida[1]

2. 33W-Cap Henry[2]

3. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]

4. 40-Clint Garner[3]

5. 0-Lynton Jeffrey[5]

6. 17A-Jack Anderson[8]

7. 45D-Derek Hagar[7]

8. 4C-Cameron Martin[12]

9. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[14]

10. 23L-Jimmy Light[6]

11. 14T-Brooke Tatnell[13]

12. 15JR-Cole Mincer[15]

13. 15J-Kade Higday[11]

14. 121-RJ Johnson[18]

15. 28M-Conner Morrell[20]

16. 44X-Scotty Johnson[17]

17. 7B-Ben Brown[19]

18. 27B-Garrett Benson[10]

19. 6DC-Will Armitage[9]

20. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[16]