Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Capture Victories in Canada and the United States

Inside Line Promotions

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (July 27, 2026) – Big Game Motorsports enjoyed a big week that featured a pair of wins and three podiums during a trio of World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series races.

Following a rainout last Tuesday at Ohsweken Speedway in Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada, David Gravel guided the team to a clean sweep at the track on Wednesday – setting quick time during qualifying before winning a heat race, the dash and the main event. It marked his third consecutive triumph at the track dating back to a pair of wins last year.

“Just like last year, I felt like we weren’t that great early on, and then once we burned this fuel load off, the car came to life,” he said in a post-race interview on DIRTVision. “Carson (Macedo) was really good with the fuel load. Right about halfway the car started coming to me, and I got the wing back. For whatever reason it was kind of déjà vu. I’ve got to thank Cody (Jacobs), Zach (Patterson) and Luke (Vaughn) for giving me a great race car all night long. What a night.”

The action shifted to Weedsport Speedway on Saturday for the start of a weekend doubleheader. Gravel was quickest in qualifying, won a heat race, advanced from fifth to third place in the dash and gained a position to place second in the main event.

The weekend concluded the ensuing night with Gravel setting quick time during qualifying, capturing a heat race victory, placing fifth in the dash and hustling from fifth to win the main event – his sixth straight season with a trip to Victory Lane at Weedsport Speedway.

“Cody, Luke and Zach kept working on it and put something back in it that worked a lot better than the dash and (we) had a great race car there,” he said in a post-race interview on DIRTVision. “It feels good hitting that bottom in (turns) one and two and kind of going where they weren’t in (turns) three and four. Logan (Schuchart) was kind of running the top, and Sheldon (Haudenschild) was kind of running down the track. I just kind of had the top to myself, and it worked out. Sheldon showed his nose on Logan, and Logan went low and the top was open for me. A couple racing things went my way there.”

The strong week pushed Gravel’s lead in the World of Outlaws championship standings to 154 points. The two victories also moved him back into a tie for the most World of Outlaws wins – nine – this season.

The team will venture to Central Pennsylvania this week for races on Wednesday at BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven during the Bricker’s Bash and Friday and Saturday at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg during the C&D Rigging Summer Nationals.

Gravel won a World of Outlaws race at BAPS Motor Speedway in July 2023 and he has Series triumphs at Williams Grove Speedway earlier this season as well as in 2014, 2017 (three times), 2019 (twice), 2020 (twice) and 2024.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 22 – Ohsweken Speedway in Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (1).

July 25 – Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, N.Y. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 3 (5); Feature: 2 (3).

July 26 – Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, N.Y. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 5 (3); Feature: 1 (5).

SEASON STATS –

46 races, 9 wins, 30 top fives, 38 top 10s, 42 top 15s, 43 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Wednesday at BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven, Pa., for the Bricker’s Bash and Friday and Saturday at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa., for the C&D Rigging Summer Nationals with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

BIG GAME MOTORSPORTS MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/BigGameMotorspt

DAVID GRAVEL MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/DavidGravel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavidGravelRacing

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DavidGravel2

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/@DavidGravel

Website: http://www.shopDGR.com

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from June through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2026 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.

2026 EVENT TICKET LINK –

To purchase tickets for events at either Huset’s Speedway or at Jackson Motorplex, visit http://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

OFFICIAL MERCHANDISE –

Check out all of the newest Huset’s Speedway merchandise at http://www.ShopHusets.com.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com. For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.