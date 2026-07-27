Huset’s Speedway Offering $10,057 to Win the Bull Haulers Brawl

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (July 27, 2026) – Huset’s Speedway is preparing to deliver another premier night of racing this Sunday with the $10,057-to-win Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Kwik Star and Folkens Brothers Trucking.

The Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series will all be in action during the Border Battle finale.

Ryan Timms has won the last three Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars main events at the track to build a seven-point lead in the championship standings over Christopher Thram, who won the season opener. Kaleb Johnson is nine points behind Timms.

Dustin Gulbrandson sits atop the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks championship standings by four points over Craig Hanisch with Matt Steuerwald seven points back.

Cory Yeigh has two wins to lead the division with Ron Howe, Steuerwald and Trevor Tesch also posting a victory this season.

Lee Goos Jr. holds a three-point advantage over Aydin Lloyd in the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series championship standings. Cole Vanderheiden is 10 points behind Goos Jr.

It is the only Huset’s Speedway division without a repeat winner as Blake Ballenger, Brandon Bosma, Gavin Gregory and Lloyd have been triumphant.

The Border Battle begins on Friday at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., for the $10,000-to-win Hefty Seed Merle Johnson Memorial presented by PaPosse.TV. The following night showcases a $10,033-to-win show at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa.

There is a $20,000 bonus presented by Getting Down on the Farm Music Fest, which is Sept. 11-12 in Pella, Iowa, if any driver wins all three main events this weekend.

Tickets for the races at Jackson Motorplex and Huset’s Speedway can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

For Jackson Motorplex, adult tickets are $25. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 or $8 if purchased online in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

For Huset’s Speedway, adult tickets are $23 at the gate or $20 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 or $8 if purchased in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

The main gates at Huset’s Speedway open at 4:30 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m.

2026 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Ryan Timms – 3 (June 14, July 12 and July 19) and Christopher Thram – 1 (May 10)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Blake Ballenger – 1 (June 14); Brandon Bosma – 1 (July 12); Gavin Gregory – 1 (July 19) and Aydin Lloyd – 1 (May 10)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Cory Yeigh – 2 (June 14 and July 19); Ron Howe – 1 (July 12); Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 10) and Trevor Tesch – 1 (May 25)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Kwik Star and Folkens Brothers Trucking featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.x.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.