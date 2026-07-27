Scelzi Breaks Through For $100,000 Victory at Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, PA (July 26, 2026) — Giovanni Scelzi broke a winless streak of almost one year in a big way on Sunday night by winning the $100,000 top prize during the Bob Weikert Memorial at Port Royal Speedway on Sunday with the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Series.

The victory was also the first for Scelzi’s new race team owned by Spire Motorsports formed during the off season.

Taking the lead from Central Pennsylvania standout Chase Dietz on lap 28, Scelzi had to hold off Dietz, Tyler Courtney, and Brent Marks through slower traffic in the closing stages of the event. Ryan Smith charged from 24th starting position to round out the top five.

Bob Weikert Memorial

Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing

Port Royal Speedway

Port Royal, Pennsylvania

Friday, July 26, 2026

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 55W-Logan Wagner, 16.475[3]

2. 24D-Danny Sams III, 16.491[6]

3. 42-Sye Lynch, 16.538[9]

4. 23-Chase Dietz, 16.544[34]

5. 9-Daison Pursley, 16.637[4]

6. 19-Brent Marks, 16.692[28]

7. 1A-Cameron Smith, 16.694[2]

8. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 16.727[41]

9. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr, 16.738[21]

10. 29-Danny Dietrich, 16.742[5]

11. 39M-Anthony Macri, 16.778[25]

12. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, 16.802[1]

13. 47K-Kody Lehman, 16.819[10]

14. 24-Rico Abreu, 16.838[31]

15. 13-Tanner Holmes, 16.873[15]

16. 11-TJ Stutts, 16.932[11]

17. 11T-Mike Thompson, 16.947[7]

18. 26-Justin Peck, 16.951[30]

19. 11A-Austin Bishop, 16.957[45]

20. 8-Lance Dewease, 16.975[32]

21. 9R-Chase Randall, 16.980[20]

22. 67-Justin Whittall, 17.033[24]

23. 21-James McFadden, 17.058[36]

24. 77K-Kody Hartlaub, 17.059[14]

25. 10-Matt Campbell, 17.060[13]

26. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss, 17.067[23]

27. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 17.074[44]

28. 71-Parker Price Miller, 17.088[19]

29. 5K-Jake Karklin, 17.099[12]

30. 99-Devin Adams, 17.149[8]

31. 69K-Ryan Smith, 17.153[22]

32. 66-Ryan Newton, 17.218[40]

33. 5-Brenham Crouch, 17.220[29]

34. 17X-Owen Dimm, 17.225[17]

35. 22H-Doug Hammaker, 17.282[16]

36. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 17.289[26]

37. 55-Kerry Madsen, 17.308[39]

38. 17-Mark Smith, 17.323[18]

39. 39-Lucas Wolfe, 17.348[27]

40. 33W-Michael Walter, 17.405[42]

41. 27S-Dylan Cisney, 17.520[37]

42. 88-Tanner Thorson, 17.533[43]

43. 35-Buddy Schweibinz, 17.583[38]

44. 55M-Domenic Melair, 17.646[33]

45. 71R-Logan Rumsey, 17.825[35]

TJ Forged Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 10-Matt Campbell[2]

2. 5K-Jake Karklin[1]

3. 9R-Chase Randall[3]

4. 47K-Kody Lehman[5]

5. 9-Daison Pursley[7]

6. 5-Brenham Crouch[9]

7. 55W-Logan Wagner[8]

8. 11T-Mike Thompson[4]

9. 71R-Logan Rumsey[12]

10. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[6]

11. 55-Kerry Madsen[10]

12. 27S-Dylan Cisney[11]

DMI Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[2]

2. 26-Justin Peck[4]

3. 29-Danny Dietrich[6]

4. 99-Devin Adams[1]

5. 67-Justin Whittall[3]

6. 19-Brent Marks[7]

7. 17-Mark Smith[10]

8. 24D-Danny Sams III[8]

9. 24-Rico Abreu[5]

10. 88-Tanner Thorson[11]

11. 17X-Owen Dimm[9]

BR Motorsports Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[2]

2. 69K-Ryan Smith[1]

3. 21-James McFadden[3]

4. 13-Tanner Holmes[5]

5. 42-Sye Lynch[8]

6. 39M-Anthony Macri[6]

7. 11A-Austin Bishop[4]

8. 1A-Cameron Smith[7]

9. 22H-Doug Hammaker[9]

10. 35-Buddy Schweibinz[11]

11. 39-Lucas Wolfe[10]

Rod End Supply Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 71-Parker Price Miller[2]

2. 8-Lance Dewease[4]

3. 23-Chase Dietz[8]

4. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[6]

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[7]

6. 66-Ryan Newton[1]

7. 11-TJ Stutts[5]

8. 33W-Michael Walter[10]

9. 77K-Kody Hartlaub[3]

10. 55M-Domenic Melair[11]

11. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[9]

Driven2SaveLives C-Main (8 Laps)

1. 17-Mark Smith[2]

2. 71R-Logan Rumsey[6]

3. 66-Ryan Newton[1]

4. 22H-Doug Hammaker[4]

5. 88-Tanner Thorson[9]

6. 35-Buddy Schweibinz[10]

7. 17X-Owen Dimm[5]

8. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[7]

9. 27S-Dylan Cisney[13]

10. 55M-Domenic Melair[12]

11. 33W-Michael Walter[3]

12. 55-Kerry Madsen[8]

13. 39-Lucas Wolfe[11]

Winters Performance B-Main (15 Laps)

1. 21-James McFadden[1]

2. 5K-Jake Karklin[3]

3. 11-TJ Stutts[2]

4. 69K-Ryan Smith[6]

5. 24-Rico Abreu[8]

6. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[4]

7. 67-Justin Whittall[5]

8. 11A-Austin Bishop[7]

9. 5-Brenham Crouch[11]

10. 71R-Logan Rumsey[14]

11. 11T-Mike Thompson[9]

12. 22H-Doug Hammaker[16]

13. 77K-Kody Hartlaub[12]

14. 66-Ryan Newton[15]

15. 99-Devin Adams[10]

16. 17-Mark Smith[13]

Interstate Batteries A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[3]

2. 23-Chase Dietz[4]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

4. 19-Brent Marks[1]

5. 69K-Ryan Smith[24]

6. 29-Danny Dietrich[6]

7. 9-Daison Pursley[5]

8. 39M-Anthony Macri[14]

9. 26-Justin Peck[9]

10. 87-Aaron Reutzel[18]

11. 71-Parker Price Miller[20]

12. 55W-Logan Wagner[7]

13. 13-Tanner Holmes[13]

14. 8-Lance Dewease[12]

15. 42-Sye Lynch[8]

16. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[17]

17. 1A-Cameron Smith[16]

18. 9R-Chase Randall[19]

19. 24D-Danny Sams III[10]

20. 11-TJ Stutts[23]

21. 21-James McFadden[21]

22. 47K-Kody Lehman[11]

23. 24-Rico Abreu[25]

24. 55-Kerry Madsen[27]

25. 10-Matt Campbell[15]

26. 5K-Jake Karklin[22]

27. 11T-Mike Thompson[26]

28. 11A-Austin Bishop[28]