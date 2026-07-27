Williams Grove Outlaws And Posse Summer Nationals Is This Week

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg –Williams Grove Speedway is set for the C & D Rigging Summer Nationals featuring the World of Outlaws and Pennsylvania Posse sprint cars coming up this Friday and Saturday, July 31 and August 1

Action both nights gets underway at 7:30 pm.

The two-day Williams Grove outlaws invasion will find the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the outlaws battling it out on Friday night in a 25-lap main that will pay $12,000 to win.

Saturdays 30-lap C & D Rigging Summer Nationals finale posts $20,000 for the winner.

Fast Tees screen-printing will be paying $300 to the Fast Tees Fast Qualifier in each Summer Nationals racing program.

For the second year in a row, Dillsburg driver and Williams Grove regular Anthony Macri comes into Summer Nationals weekend as the reigning Kings Royal champion aboard his No. 39M.

As such, Macri will be primed to take on the outlaws invaders when they roll into Williams Grove on Friday night.

Likewise, York’s Chase Dietz is the winningest sprint car driver in the nation and just picked up his 17th overall win of the year, coming at Williams Grove on Friday night.

Both he and Macri beat the outlaws at the Grove last season and they are ready to do it again.

While Macri and Dietz should lead the local contingent, David Gravel and Buddy Kofoid have been the most prosperous drivers on the outlaws tour this season, followed closely by Sheldon Haudenschild.

However when it comes to Williams Grove, both Carson Macedo and Donny Schatz should not be counted out and of the pair, Schatz is way past due to return to Williams Grove victory lane to the tune of some six years.

Adult general admission for Friday night is $35 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $15.

Saturday adult general admission is $40 with students ages 13-20 priced at $20.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Fireworks will be part of both racing programs.

C & D Rigging of Grantville is a full service rigging and millwrighting company.

C & D Rigging offers custom millwrighting and mechanical erection of machinery and heavy equipment with over 150 years of collective experience.

Find out more about C & D Rigging and its services at www.cd-rigging.com.

Both nights of Summer Nationals action fell victim to weather last season. It was the first time since the event began in 2002 that the entire weekend was lost.

TJ Stutts and David Gravel scored the most recent Summer Nationals races completed back in 2024.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by visiting the oval on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.