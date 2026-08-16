Feature Winners: Saturday, August 15, 2026

_Front Page News, 500 Sprint Car Tour, Antioch Speedway, Arlington Raceway, Bay Cities Racing Association, Benton Raceway Park, Bridgeport Speedway, Butler Motor Speedway, Capital Region Sprint Car Association, Carolina Sprint Tour, Clinton County Motor Speedway, Creek County Speedway, Eagle Raceway, Farmington Empire Speedway, FAST on Dirt, Features, Gray's Harbor Raceway, Great Lakes Super Sprints, Great Lakes Traditional Sprints, Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour, Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Lawton Speedway, Midwest Sprint Car Association (WI), Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Series, NEMA Lites, North Eastern Midget Association, Northwest Sprint Tour, Ontario Traditional Sprints, Oswego Speedway, PA Posse 410 Sprint Car Series, PA Sprint Series, Paragon Speedway, Path Valley Speedway Park, Petaluma Speedway, Placerville Speedway, POWRi Desert Winged Sprint Car Series, POWRi Southwest Ecotech Midgets, Riverside International Speedway, Rocky Mountain Sprints, RPM Speedway (TX), RUSH Racing Series, Sharon Speedway, Skagit Speedway, Southern Ontario Sprints, Sprint Cars of New England, United States Speed Association, USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series, USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series, USAC National Midget Car Series, Vado Speedway Park, Virginia Sprint Series, Washington Midget Racing Association, Wayne County Speedway, Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series, Wingless Sprint Series, Winners, Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars
Kyle Larson after winning the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Action Photo)
Kyle Larson after winning the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Action Photo)
Track City/ST Co. Track/Series Event Winner
Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA USA Bay Cities Racing Association Caden Sarale
Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Rained Out
Bear Ridge Speedway Bradford, VT USA Sprint Cars of New England Trunk Berry
Beckley Motor Speedway Mount Hope, WV USA Carolina Sprint Tour Rained Out
Benton Speedway Benton, MO USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Kenton Pope
Bridgeport Speedway Bridgeport, NJ USA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Steven Drevicki
Brighton Speedway Brighton, ONT CAN Southern Ontario Sprints Darren Dryden
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI USA Great Lakes Super Sprints Rained Out
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Rained Out
Buxton Speedway South Buxton, ONT CAN Ontario Traditional Sprints Jacob Dykstra
Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA USA PA Posse 410 Sprint Car Series Phil Walter Classic Justin Whittall
Coles County Speedway Mattoon, IL USA USAC National Midget Car Series King of Coles Rained Out
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Blake Edwards
Deuce of Clubs Thunder Raceway Show Low, AZ USA 360 Wing Desert Series Patrick Kop Memorial Elijah Gile
Deuce of Clubs Thunder Raceway Show Low, AZ USA POWRi Southwest Ecotech Midget League Grant Schaadt
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Alex Salzman
Electric City Speedway Black Eagle, MT USA Rocky Moutain Sprints Trever Kirkland
Estevan Motor Speedway Estevan, SK CAN Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Myles Tomlinson
Farmington Empire Speedway Farmington, MO USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Brad Bowden
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA USA Interstate Sprint Car Series RJ McGahuey
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA USA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Alex Peck
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA USA World of Outlaws Knoxville Nationals Kyle Larson
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA USA World of Outlaws Knoxville Nationals Donny Schatz
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK USA United Sprint League Steven Shebester
Madras Speedway Madras, OR USA Wingless Sprint Series Justen McConville
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Sean Becker
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA USA Winged Crate Sprint Cars KC Carpenter
Millstream Speedway Findlay, OH USA Fast on Dirt Rained Out
Millstream Speedway Findlay, OH USA Great Lakes Traditional Sprints 3/8 Mile Rained Out
Natural Bridge Speedway Natural Bridge, VA USA Virginia Sprint Series Daren Bolac
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY USA 350 Supermodifieds Dawson Hawksby
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY USA Small Block Supermodifieds Rob Pullen
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY USA Supermodifieds Mr. Supermodified Otto Sitterly
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN USA Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Rained Out
Path Valley Speedway Spring Run, PA USA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Tony Jackson
Path Valley Speedway Spring Run, PA USA PA Sprint Series Dylan Shatzer
Perris Auto Speedway Perris, CA USA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series Connor Lundy
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA USA Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour Soares Classic Jacob Tuttle
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Cole Croft
Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI USA Midwest Sprint Car Association Billy Kreutz
Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI USA Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series Colin Sivia
Riverside International Speedway West Mempis, AR USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Braxton Kahler
RPM Speedway Crandall, TX USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Chad Wilson
Salem Speedway Salem, IN USA 500 Sprint Car Tour Kody Swanson
Salem Speedway Salem, IN USA USSA Kenyon Midgets Danny O’Gara
Saratoga Speedway Black Creek, BC CAN Northwest Sprint Tour Neil Montgomery Memorial Jeff Montgomery
Saratoga Speedway Black Creek, BC CAN Non-Wing Sprint Cars Tyson Cross
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH USA RUSH Sprint Car Series John Mollick
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Max Mittry
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA USA Winged Sportsman Sprint Cars Macie Logsdon
South Sound Speedway Rochester, WA USA Washington Midget Racing Association Rickey Worley
Southern Oklahoma Speedway Ardmore, OK USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Ryder Laplante
Star Speedway Epping, NH USA NEMA Lites Jack Dumas
Thunder Mountain Speedway Lisle, NY USA CRSA Sprints Dalton Herrick
Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IN USA Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series Hoosier Sprint Nationals Kyle Cummins
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jaydon Barnes
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Jordan Ryan