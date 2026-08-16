Feature Winners: Saturday, August 15, 2026

|Track
|City/ST
|Co.
|Track/Series
|Event
|Winner
|Antioch Speedway
|Antioch, CA
|USA
|Bay Cities Racing Association
|
|Caden Sarale
|Arlington Raceway
|Arlington, MN
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Rained Out
|Bear Ridge Speedway
|Bradford, VT
|USA
|Sprint Cars of New England
|
|Trunk Berry
|Beckley Motor Speedway
|Mount Hope, WV
|USA
|Carolina Sprint Tour
|
|Rained Out
|Benton Speedway
|Benton, MO
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Kenton Pope
|Bridgeport Speedway
|Bridgeport, NJ
|USA
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|
|Steven Drevicki
|Brighton Speedway
|Brighton, ONT
|CAN
|Southern Ontario Sprints
|
|Darren Dryden
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|USA
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
|
|Rained Out
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|
|Rained Out
|Buxton Speedway
|South Buxton, ONT
|CAN
|Ontario Traditional Sprints
|
|Jacob Dykstra
|Clinton County Speedway
|Mill Hall, PA
|USA
|PA Posse 410 Sprint Car Series
|Phil Walter Classic
|Justin Whittall
|Coles County Speedway
|Mattoon, IL
|USA
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|King of Coles
|Rained Out
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Blake Edwards
|Deuce of Clubs Thunder Raceway
|Show Low, AZ
|USA
|360 Wing Desert Series
|Patrick Kop Memorial
|Elijah Gile
|Deuce of Clubs Thunder Raceway
|Show Low, AZ
|USA
|POWRi Southwest Ecotech Midget League
|
|Grant Schaadt
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Alex Salzman
|Electric City Speedway
|Black Eagle, MT
|USA
|Rocky Moutain Sprints
|
|Trever Kirkland
|Estevan Motor Speedway
|Estevan, SK
|CAN
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|
|Myles Tomlinson
|Farmington Empire Speedway
|Farmington, MO
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|
|Brad Bowden
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|USA
|Interstate Sprint Car Series
|
|RJ McGahuey
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|USA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|
|Alex Peck
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Knoxville Nationals
|Kyle Larson
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Knoxville Nationals
|Donny Schatz
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|USA
|United Sprint League
|
|Steven Shebester
|Madras Speedway
|Madras, OR
|USA
|Wingless Sprint Series
|
|Justen McConville
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|
|Sean Becker
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|USA
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|
|KC Carpenter
|Millstream Speedway
|Findlay, OH
|USA
|Fast on Dirt
|
|Rained Out
|Millstream Speedway
|Findlay, OH
|USA
|Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
|3/8 Mile
|Rained Out
|Natural Bridge Speedway
|Natural Bridge, VA
|USA
|Virginia Sprint Series
|
|Daren Bolac
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|USA
|350 Supermodifieds
|
|Dawson Hawksby
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|USA
|Small Block Supermodifieds
|
|Rob Pullen
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|USA
|Supermodifieds
|Mr. Supermodified
|Otto Sitterly
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|USA
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|
|Rained Out
|Path Valley Speedway
|Spring Run, PA
|USA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|
|Tony Jackson
|Path Valley Speedway
|Spring Run, PA
|USA
|PA Sprint Series
|
|Dylan Shatzer
|Perris Auto Speedway
|Perris, CA
|USA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|
|Connor Lundy
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|USA
|Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
|Soares Classic
|Jacob Tuttle
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|
|Cole Croft
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|USA
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|
|Billy Kreutz
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|USA
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|
|Colin Sivia
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Mempis, AR
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Braxton Kahler
|RPM Speedway
|Crandall, TX
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Chad Wilson
|Salem Speedway
|Salem, IN
|USA
|500 Sprint Car Tour
|
|Kody Swanson
|Salem Speedway
|Salem, IN
|USA
|USSA Kenyon Midgets
|
|Danny O’Gara
|Saratoga Speedway
|Black Creek, BC
|CAN
|Northwest Sprint Tour
|Neil Montgomery Memorial
|Jeff Montgomery
|Saratoga Speedway
|Black Creek, BC
|CAN
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|
|Tyson Cross
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|USA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|
|John Mollick
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|
|Max Mittry
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|USA
|Winged Sportsman Sprint Cars
|
|Macie Logsdon
|South Sound Speedway
|Rochester, WA
|USA
|Washington Midget Racing Association
|
|Rickey Worley
|Southern Oklahoma Speedway
|Ardmore, OK
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Ryder Laplante
|Star Speedway
|Epping, NH
|USA
|NEMA Lites
|
|Jack Dumas
|Thunder Mountain Speedway
|Lisle, NY
|USA
|CRSA Sprints
|
|Dalton Herrick
|Tri-State Speedway
|Haubstadt, IN
|USA
|Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series
|Hoosier Sprint Nationals
|Kyle Cummins
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Jaydon Barnes
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|
|Jordan Ryan