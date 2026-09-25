Pursley Earns Pole Position for USAC Silver Crown Portion of the 4-Crown Nationals

ROSSBURG, OH (September 25, 2026) — Daison Pursley picked up where he left off last year during the 4-Crown Nationals Friday night at Eldora Speedway by winning the pole position for the USAC Silver Crown Series feature event that will take place on Saturday.

Pursley, who won all three USAC feature events during last year’s 4-Crown, turned a lap of 16.428 seconds to top the 32 car field.

Mario Clouser, Brady Bacon, Jake Swanson, and Briggs Danner rounded out the top five.

4-Crown Nationals

USAC Silver Crown Series

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Friday, September 25, 2026

LearnLab Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 77-Daison Pursley, 16.428[13]

2. 20-Mario Clouser, 16.625[8]

3. 9-Brady Bacon, 16.754[27]

4. 6-Jake Swanson, 16.767[1]

5. 10-Briggs Danner, 16.788[5]

6. 54-Matt Westfall, 16.832[6]

7. 57-Logan Seavey, 16.869[12]

8. 91-Justin Grant, 16.921[10]

9. 19-Mitchel Moles, 16.930[16]

10. 04-Trey Osborne, 16.942[31]

11. 69-Chase Stockon, 16.993[11]

12. 21-CJ Leary, 17.024[32]

13. 110-Cale Coons, 17.050[21]

14. 62-Chelby Hinton, 17.081[20]

15. 33-Kyle Cummins, 17.118[17]

16. 92-Kale Drake, 17.163[9]

17. 88-Saban Bibent, 17.187[18]

18. 119-Hayden Reinbold, 17.344[22]

19. 51-Russ Gamester, 17.488[29]

20. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 17.523[14]

21. 26-Darin Naida, 17.623[30]

22. 24-Billy Pauch Jr, 17.650[24]

23. 52-Carmen Perigo Jr, 17.746[25]

24. 38-Mitchell Davis, 17.780[28]

25. 78-Rob Caho Jr, 17.784[23]

26. 15-Chris Fetter, 17.886[19]

27. 255-Jason York, 17.917[15]

28. 53-Adam Taylor, 17.948[2]

29. 4-Mark Bitner, 18.354[7]

30. 32-Gregg Cory, 18.401[4]

31. 31-Dave Berkheimer, 19.175[26]

DNS: 64-Steve Gennetten