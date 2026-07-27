Grant Passes Cummins to Win Indiana Sprint Week Feature at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, IN (July 26, 2026) — Justin Grant passed Kyle Cummins with two laps to go to win the NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week presented by K&N Filters feature event Sunday night at Lawrenceburg Speedway.

Cummins, Jake Swanson from 10th starting position, Mitchel Moles, and Brady Bacon rounded out the top five.

Even though Cummins came up short of winning the feature event, he leaves Lawrenceburg with the Indiana Sprint Week points lead by 10 markers over Grant and Moles who are tied in the second position.

NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week presented by K&N Filters

AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Car Series

Lawrenceburg Speedway

Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Sunday, July 26, 2026

LearnLab Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 39-Briggs Danner, 13.839[14]

2. 20-Brady Bacon, 13.850[34]

3. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles, 13.864[42]

4. 4-Justin Grant, 13.917[3]

5. 3P-Kyle Cummins, 13.963[36]

6. 5T-Jake Swanson, 13.982[6]

7. 53-CJ Leary, 14.050[15]

8. 44-Todd Hobson, 14.078[28]

9. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr, 14.097[2]

10. 14-Jadon Rogers, 14.151[4]

11. G5-Gunnar Setser, 14.169[41]

12. 19-Hayden Reinbold, 14.188[32]

13. 92-Chase Stockon, 14.193[27]

14. 21AZ-Gavin Miller, 14.210[24]

15. 97-Austin Nigh, 14.230[18]

16. 57-Logan Seavey, 14.237[13]

17. 41-Ricky Lewis, 14.240[33]

18. 2B-Dalton Stevens, 14.243[12]

19. 4J-Shawn Westerfeld, 14.265[35]

20. 28-Brandon Mattox, 14.344[16]

21. 11W-Wyatt Burks, 14.346[20]

22. 12-Robert Ballou, 14.361[31]

23. 63-Cale Coons, 14.362[26]

24. 32-Garrett Abrams, 14.368[1]

25. 11-Jack Hoyer, 14.382[9]

26. 9Z-Zack Pretorius, 14.388[29]

27. AU26-Todd Moule, 14.430[19]

28. 21B-Ryan Barr, 14.466[10]

29. 9-Dustin Webber, 14.500[5]

30. 5V-Jesse Vermillion, 14.546[21]

31. 21K-Kobe Simpson, 14.555[37]

32. 3R-Hunter Schuerenberg, 14.566[38]

33. 6T-Trey Osborne, 14.581[39]

34. 18K-Kole Kirkman, 14.774[25]

35. 16K-Colin Parker, 14.892[11]

36. 5-James Turnbull, 14.905[22]

37. 99J-Kyle Johnson, 14.921[44]

38. 15E-Dakota Earls, 14.989[30]

39. 45N-Troy Carey, 15.072[43]

40. 38-Travis Oldfield, 15.398[7]

41. 73-Blake Vermillion, 15.726[23]

42. 14C-Nathan Carle, 59.999[40]

43. 43-Brennon Marshall, 59.999[8]

44. 34M-RJ Miller, 59.999[17]

K1 Race Gear Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 12-Robert Ballou[2]

2. G5-Gunnar Setser[4]

3. 39-Briggs Danner[6]

4. 57-Logan Seavey[3]

5. 5T-Jake Swanson[5]

6. AU26-Todd Moule[1]

7. 3R-Hunter Schuerenberg[7]

8. 99J-Kyle Johnson[8]

TJ Forged Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 63-Cale Coons[2]

2. 19-Hayden Reinbold[4]

3. 20-Brady Bacon[6]

4. 53-CJ Leary[5]

5. 21B-Ryan Barr[1]

6. 41-Ricky Lewis[3]

7. 15E-Dakota Earls[8]

8. 6T-Trey Osborne[7]

KN Filters Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[6]

2. 32-Garrett Abrams[2]

3. 9-Dustin Webber[1]

4. 44-Todd Hobson[5]

5. 92-Chase Stockon[4]

6. 2B-Dalton Stevens[3]

7. 18K-Kole Kirkman[7]

8. 45N-Troy Carey[8]

Indy Powersports Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Justin Grant[6]

2. 11-Jack Hoyer[2]

3. 21AZ-Gavin Miller[4]

4. 4J-Shawn Westerfeld[3]

5. 5V-Jesse Vermillion[1]

6. 16K-Colin Parker[7]

7. 38-Travis Oldfield[8]

8. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr[5]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Jadon Rogers[5]

2. 3P-Kyle Cummins[6]

3. 21K-Kobe Simpson[1]

4. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[2]

5. 97-Austin Nigh[4]

6. 28-Brandon Mattox[3]

7. 5-James Turnbull[7]

8. 73-Blake Vermillion[8]

Five Star Bodies Semi-Feature (12 Laps)

1. 5T-Jake Swanson[1]

2. 92-Chase Stockon[3]

3. 97-Austin Nigh[4]

4. 3R-Hunter Schuerenberg[12]

5. 5V-Jesse Vermillion[6]

6. 21B-Ryan Barr[5]

7. AU26-Todd Moule[10]

8. 2B-Dalton Stevens[8]

9. 28-Brandon Mattox[9]

10. 5-James Turnbull[14]

11. 16K-Colin Parker[11]

12. 18K-Kole Kirkman[13]

13. 15E-Dakota Earls[15]

14. 38-Travis Oldfield[16]

15. 45N-Troy Carey[18]

16. 99J-Kyle Johnson[17]

17. 73-Blake Vermillion[19]

18. 41-Ricky Lewis[7]

19. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr[2]

NOS Sprint Wk-K&N (30 Laps)

1. 4-Justin Grant[3]

2. 3P-Kyle Cummins[2]

3. 5T-Jake Swanson[10]

4. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[4]

5. 20-Brady Bacon[5]

6. 39-Briggs Danner[6]

7. 12-Robert Ballou[8]

8. 53-CJ Leary[1]

9. 14-Jadon Rogers[7]

10. G5-Gunnar Setser[12]

11. 21AZ-Gavin Miller[14]

12. 19-Hayden Reinbold[13]

13. 4J-Shawn Westerfeld[17]

14. 92-Chase Stockon[18]

15. 57-Logan Seavey[16]

16. 3R-Hunter Schuerenberg[24]

17. 32-Garrett Abrams[19]

18. 21K-Kobe Simpson[23]

19. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[21]

20. 44-Todd Hobson[11]

21. 9-Dustin Webber[22]

22. 11-Jack Hoyer[20]

23. 97-Austin Nigh[15]

24. 63-Cale Coons[9]

25. 41-Ricky Lewis[25]