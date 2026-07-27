POWRi WAR Returns to Lucas Oil Speedway in Round Three of ‘Road to the Hockett’

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (7/27/26) — Round Three of the ‘Road to the Hockett’ ramps up on Saturday, August 1, as the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League returns to Lucas Oil Speedway for a pivotal championship showdown. With $2,000-to-win on the line, the late-summer battle places a premium on execution and consistency as teams fine-tune their programs ahead of the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial.

Saturday, August 1 | Lucas Oil Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League

POWRi IMCA RaceSaver 305 Sprint

Event Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 4:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:15 PM to 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602427

Additional event details, including full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found by visiting Lucas Oil Speedway online or following along on social media.

For more information on Start2Finish or to subscribe and catch all the action LIVE & ON-DEMAND, visit www.S2FTV.com.

Stay up to date with official POWRi news at www.POWRi.com and follow along on social media at @POWRi_Racing.

The Road to the Hockett rolls on.