Feature Winners: Sunday, July 26, 2026

_Front Page News, Angell Park Speedway, Badger Midget Auto Racing Association, Features, High Limit Racing, Interstate Racing Association, Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars, Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers, Winners, Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws
David Gravel. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo)
David Gravel. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo)
Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI USA Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Salute to Bryan Gapinski Cody Weisensel
Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI USA Interstate Racing Association Salute to Bryan Gapinski Travis Arenz
Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI USA Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series Salute to Bryan Gapinski Ryan Marshall
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD USA Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars Rained Out
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD USA Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers Rained Out
Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN USA USAC National Sprint Car Series Indiana Sprint Week Justin Grant
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA USA High Limit Racing Bob Weikert Memorial Giovani Scelzi
Weedsport Speedway Weedsport, NY USA World of Outlaws David Gravel