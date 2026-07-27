Feature Winners: Sunday, July 26, 2026

|Angell Park Speedway
|Sun Prairie, WI
|USA
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|Salute to Bryan Gapinski
|Cody Weisensel
|Angell Park Speedway
|Sun Prairie, WI
|USA
|Interstate Racing Association
|Salute to Bryan Gapinski
|Travis Arenz
|Angell Park Speedway
|Sun Prairie, WI
|USA
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|Salute to Bryan Gapinski
|Ryan Marshall
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|USA
|Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars
|
|Rained Out
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|USA
|Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers
|
|Rained Out
|Lawrenceburg Speedway
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|USA
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Indiana Sprint Week
|Justin Grant
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|USA
|High Limit Racing
|Bob Weikert Memorial
|Giovani Scelzi
|Weedsport Speedway
|Weedsport, NY
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|
|David Gravel