Bacon Rounds Up Circle City, Wins ISW Round #5

By Richie Murray

Indianapolis, Indiana (July 28, 2026)………Throughout his USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship career, no driver has won at more different racetracks than Brady Bacon with 30.

On Tuesday night at Indianapolis, Indiana’s Circle City Raceway, Bacon continued that trend, earning a $10,000 reward to lead all 30 laps from his outside front row starting position to capture his sixth career USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by K & N Filters victory at a sixth different racetrack.

The Broken Arrow, Oklahoma native had previously conquered the likes of Lawrenceburg, Lincoln Park, Plymouth, Bloomington, and Terre Haute. But on this night, he added Circle City to his checklist in a dominating performance from start to finish aboard his Chris Dyson Racing/Concord American Flagpole – Racer/Triple X/Rider Chevy No. 20.

Bacon’s third USAC National Sprint Car victory of the season was the 64th of his career. It was actually his second career series win at Circle City’s 1/4-mile dirt oval after winning the Circle City Salute in May 2024.

As a result, the 2016 and 2023 USAC Indiana Sprint Week champ rose from fifth to fourth in the ISW standings, while also closing the gap on the point lead from 41 to 27. That puts him a bit closer to the $25,000 champion’s share and the traditional Bridgeport rocker awarded to the championship team.

“We’re just going to keep plugging away,” Bacon stated. “We’ve had a solid week so far, and hopefully, we can clip a couple more wins off here and wind up with a rocking chair at the end of the week.”

Both of Bacon’s previous Indiana Sprint Week titles, plus his Circle City score a couple years ago, came in the famed Dynamics Inc. / Hoffman Auto Racing No. 69. The Dyson 20 has a bit of the same feel, and Bacon continues to add on to his laundry list of victories.

“Chris Dyson gives us all the tools we need to go fast,” Bacon praised. “These are some of the same engines we ran with the 69 from Gene Franckowiak and Rider Racing Engines and they ran good as always.”

Bacon’s victory also comes with an interesting background on his crew, who along with crew chief Sean Michael, have them running up front.

“We were a little low on crew, so we’ve got a couple kids from Australia – Riley and Cody – who are over here to learn, and they’ve been working their butts off,” Bacon explained. “Sprint Week is tough, especially for new people, and they came across the world to do it. They’ve been working hard and we’ve been fast every night.”

Bacon grabbed the initial lead away from pole sitter Hayden Reinbold, and despite a few early stoppages, remained unfettered by the commotion. First Dalton Stevens (20th) spun to a stop in turn one after contact between him and Hunter Schuerenberg on the second lap. Charles Davis Jr. (19th) performed a half-spin in turn three on the third lap and also collected Cale Coons (22nd). On the ensuing restart, Thomas Meseraull got sideways in turn four on the way back to the green flag, right into the path of Trey Osborne (24th) who ramped over Meseraull and flipped down the straightaway.

Already, Bacon felt he was in pretty good shape.

“With the cushion being so low on entry, I knew it was going to be tough to pass,” Bacon acknowledged. “I knew that if I could get out in front and not make any mistakes, I’d be pretty hard to beat. Pretty sloppy first couple laps, but once I got it figured out, we were really good.”

While Bacon commanded the early portion of the race, Robert Ballou had gotten by Reinbold for second, while Logan Seavey moved forward to third past Reinbold on the back straightaway on lap five. Kyle Cummins also glided past Reinbold in turn four to get to fourth on lap 10, and Mitchel Moles followed suit, racing by his Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports teammate, Reinbold, in turn four on the 12th lap.

By then, Bacon’s lead was a full straightaway – 3.2 seconds. His game plan was coming to fruition.

“I thought that (the top side) was going to be the place to be,” Bacon offered. “You could get a really good run off two if you just got it right. Once I kind of dialed in my speed and was where I needed to be to spin the tires, I was pretty good. Coming off four kind of made me nervous when we were over the shelf, but you bang off the wall and still keep your keep your momentum and speed up. My game plan was to go up there and try not to make any mistakes and make someone beat me somewhere else.”

Hunter Schuerenberg, who was running 17th, became the second driver to get upside down when he toppled over in turn one on the 20th lap, but was able to climb out and walk away.

By that, Moles had already jumped to fourth by Kyle Cummins, and on lap 21, Seavey climbed further up the leaderboard to second place when he slid Ballou in the first turn but remained 1.4 seconds behind the front running Bacon. Moles rose to third with yet another turn one slider that shuffled Ballou back to fourth on lap 25. Justin Grant followed suit to fourth by Ballou a lap later as Reinbold crawled the bottom to work his way back into the top five with only a handful of laps to go.

Up front, however, it was game over. Bacon sealed the deal, taking the checkered flag by a commanding 2.990 seconds ahead of Logan Seavey second.

Bacon also turned the fastest lap of the contest en route to the feature victory. His time of 13.182 seconds on the second lap proved to be the best, earning the Eclipse Claims Fastest Lap Award. He also had a lot of clean air throughout the feature, leading all 30 to grab the K & N Filters Clean Air Award.

With his third place finish at Circle City, Mitchel Moles ascended to the top of the USAC Indiana Sprint Week standings by one single point over Cummins. Justin Grant finished fourth in the race with Hayden Reinbold rounding out the top five.

Grant used the “Kokomo Line” to race his way from 14th to 4th in the feature. His +10 run earned provided him Rod End Supply Hard Charger honors.

Jake Swanson collected LearnLab Fast Qualifying honors with a lap of 11.852 seconds. Since it was his second fast time of the week, he earned a $400 reward for his qualifying prowess. Furthermore, his fourth fast qualifying time of the USAC National Sprint Car season was also the 16th of his career with the series, tying him with Rollie Beale, Jack Hewitt, and Doug Kalitta for 31st place on the all-time list.

Cale Coons started his night by qualifying 40th out of the 49 drivers on hand, but in the end, he raced his way into the feature and scored the Hard Work award for his efforts.

Chance Crum came one spot short of transferring his way into the feature tonight. Despite that, he picked up a bonus courtesy of Eclipse Claims as the first semi-feature non-transfer.

Trey Osborne worked his way from the C-Main to the semi-feature. Then, he nearly raced his way into a transfer spot in the semi-feature, advancing 12th to sixth. As the hardest charging semi-feature non-transfer, he received a bonus from Vogel Real Estate for the Heading Home 1st Award. Osborne later used a provisional to start the feature.

Although, it wasn’t among his most memorable nights of the season, Kyle Cummins set a new USAC National Sprint Car record with his eighth place feature result. It marked his 30th consecutive top 10 finish with the series dating back to the second event of the 2026 season at Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park. That broke Kevin Thomas Jr.’s all-time record of 29, set just one season ago in 2025.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 28, 2026 – Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana – 39th Annual USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by K & N Filters – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track

LEARNLAB QUALIFYING: 1. Jake Swanson, 5T, Daming Swanson-11.852; 2. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-11.915; 3. Jadon Rogers, 14, Rogers-12.043; 4. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-12.050; 5. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-12.052; 6. Brady Bacon, 20, Dyson-12.053; 7. Hayden Reinbold, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-12.061; 8. Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-12.113; 9. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-12.114; 10. Kevin Thomas Jr., 15, BBI-12.130; 11. Gavin Miller, 21AZ, Team AZ/Curb-Agajanian-12.218; 12. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-12.226; 13. Todd Moule, AU26, Moule-12.285; 14. Gunnar Setser, G5, Setser-12.314; 15. David Gasper, 77s, Sturgeon-12.347; 16. Logan Calderwood, 6, Calderwood-12.363; 17. Chance Crum, 83c, Crum-12.422; 18. Eli Wilhelmus, 55, Wilhelmus-12.431; 19. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-12.443; 20. Ricky Lewis, 41, Lewis-12.472; 21. Thomas Meseraull, 24, Simon-12.478; 22. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-12.489; 23. Dalton Stevens, 2B, 2B Racing-12.501; 24. Jack Hoyer, 11, Hoyer-12.564; 25. Troy Carey, 45N, Carey-12.566; 26. C.J. Leary, 53, Fox-12.584; 27. Noah Whitehouse, 21, Hajduk-12.593; 28. Chase Stockon, 92, Sertich-12.618; 29. Hunter Maddox, 24m, Maddox-12.619; 30. Colin Parker, 16K, Knight-12.641; 31. Austin Nigh, 97, Ninety Seven-12.664; 32. Cody Trammell, 34T, Trammell-12.685; 33. Trey Osborne, 6T, Osborne-12.703; 34. Hunter Schuerenberg, 3R, Rock Steady-12.718; 35. Parker Frederickson, 76s, Samson-12.771; 36. R.J. Miller, 34m, Miller-12.796; 37. Travis Oldfield, 38, Oldfield-12.812; 38. Dakota Earls, 15E, Earls-12.819; 39. Wyatt Burks, 16w, Knight-12.833; 40. Cale Coons, 63, Dooling/Curb-Agajanian-12.859; 41. Frankie Guerrini, G3, Guerrini-12.885; 42. Evan Mosley, 2, Barkdull-12.934; 43. Devan Myers, 75, Myers-12.996; 44. Zack Pretorius, 9z, Pretorius-13.058; 45. Kobe Simpson, 21K, Simpson-13.066; 46. Logan Prickett, 37, Prickett-13.095; 47. Jake Scott, 33, Miller-13.117; 48. James Turnbull II, 5, Baldwin/Fox-NT; 49. Mike Larrison, 06, American Dream-NT.

K1 RACEGEAR FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top 4 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. C.J. Leary (1), 2. Thomas Meseraull (2), 3. Gavin Miller (4), 4. Brady Bacon (5), 5. Jake Swanson (6), 6. Logan Calderwood (3), 7. Austin Nigh (7), 8. Frankie Guerrini (9), 9. Logan Prickett (10), 10. R.J. Miller (8). 2:07.526

TJ FORGED SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top 4 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Mitchel Moles (4), 2. Kyle Cummins (6), 3. Hayden Reinbold (5), 4. Charles Davis Jr. (2), 5. Chance Crum (3), 6. Cody Trammell (7), 7. Noah Whitehouse (1), 8. Evan Mosley (9), 9. Jake Scott (10), 10. Travis Oldfield (8). 2:06.908

K & N FILTERS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top 4 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chase Stockon (1), 2. Dalton Stevens (2), 3. Briggs Danner (5), 4. Jadon Rogers (6), 5. James Turnbull II (10), 6. Eli Wilhelmus (3), 7. Trey Osborne (7), 8. Todd Moule (4), 9. Dakota Earls (8), 10. Devan Myers (9). 2:09.085

INDY POWERSPORTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top 4 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Gunnar Setser (4), 2. Robert Ballou (6), 3. Jack Hoyer (2), 4. Justin Grant (5), 5. Hunter Maddox (1), 6. Hunter Schuerenberg (7), 7. Zack Pretorius (9), 8. Brandon Mattox (3), 9. Wyatt Burks (8). 2:09.356

K1 RACEGEAR FIFTH HEAT: (10 laps, top 4 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ricky Lewis (3), 2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (5), 3. Logan Seavey (6), 4. David Gasper (4), 5. Cale Coons (8), 6. Colin Parker (1), 7. Troy Carey (2), 8. Parker Frederickson (7), 9. Kobe Simpson (9). NT

COOK OUT C-MAIN: (10 laps, top 4 transfer to the semi, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Trey Osborne (4), 2. Troy Carey (1), 3. Zack Pretorius (5), 4. Frankie Guerrini (8), 5. Evan Mosley (9), 6. Brandon Mattox (6), 7. Kobe Simpson (12), 8. Logan Prickett (13), 9. R.J. Miller (15), 10. Devan Myers (16), 11. Dakota Earls (10), 12. Travis Oldfield (17), 13. Parker Frederickson (7), 14. Austin Nigh (3), 15. Jake Scott (14), 16. Noah Whitehouse (2), 17. Wyatt Burks (11). NT

FIVE STAR BODIES SEMI: (12 laps, top 4 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jake Swanson (1), 2. Todd Moule (2), 3. Cale Coons (5), 4. Hunter Schuerenberg (11), 5. Chance Crum (3), 6. Trey Osborne (12), 7. James Turnbull II (6), 8. Zack Pretorius (14), 9. Eli Wilhelmus (8), 10. Troy Carey (13), 11. Colin Parker (9), 12. Frankie Guerrini (15), 13. Cody Trammell (10), 14. Hunter Maddox (4), 15. Logan Calderwood (7). NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (2), 2. Logan Seavey (3), 3. Mitchel Moles (7), 4. Justin Grant (14), 5. Hayden Reinbold (1), 6. Robert Ballou (4), 7. Gavin Miller (16), 8. Kyle Cummins (6), 9. Jadon Rogers (5), 10. Jake Swanson (12), 11. C.J. Leary (10), 12. Ricky Lewis (9), 13. Kevin Thomas Jr. (15), 14. David Gasper (18), 15. Gunnar Setser (8), 16. Briggs Danner (13), 17. Chase Stockon (11), 18. Cale Coons (24), 19. Jack Hoyer (22), 20. Todd Moule (17), 21. Dalton Stevens (21), 22. Hunter Schuerenberg (23), 23. Thomas Meseraull (19), 24. Charles Davis Jr. (20), 25. Trey Osborne (25-P). NT

(P) represents a provisional starter

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 Brady Bacon.

**Trey Osborne flipped on lap 4 of the feature. Hunter Schuerenberg flipped on lap 20 of the feature.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-2147, 2-Mitchel Moles-2031, 3-Justin Grant-2025, 4-Briggs Danner-1838, 5-Jake Swanson-1776, 6-Logan Seavey-1716, 7-Chase Stockon-1694, 8-Robert Ballou-1652, 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1645, 10-C.J. Leary-1635.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PRESENTED BY K & N FILTERS POINTS: 1-Mitchel Moles-284, 2-Kyle Cummins-283, 3-Justin Grant-278, 4-Brady Bacon-257, 5-Jake Swanson-253, 6-Gavin Miller-238, 7-Robert Ballou-229, 8-Logan Seavey-219, 9-C.J. Leary-214, 10-Jadon Rogers-207.

USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.-107, 2-Hayden Reinbold-103, 3-Robert Ballou-93, 4-Justin Grant-85, 5-Jacob Denney-84, 6-Cale Coons-81, 7-Gavin Miller-71, 8-Chase Stockon-70, 9-Briggs Danner-65, 10-Jake Swanson-56.

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PARALLAX GROUP / PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Gavin Miller-32, 2-Hunter Schuerenberg-32, 3-Justin Grant-25, 4-Jake Swanson-24, 5-Robert Ballou-24, 6-Mitchel Moles-22, 7-Cale Coons-22, 8-Kobe Simpson-19, 9-Jadon Rogers-17, 10-Chase Stockon-16.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 29, 2026 – Paragon Speedway – Paragon, Indiana – 39th Annual USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by K & N Filters – 3/8-Mile Dirt Track

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Gavin Miller (12.046)

LearnLab Fast Qualifier: Jake Swanson (11.852)

K1 RaceGear First Heat Winner: C.J. Leary

TJ Forged Second Heat Winner: Mitchel Moles

K & N Filters Third Heat Winner: Chase Stockon

Indy Powersports Fourth Heat Winner: Gunnar Setser

K1 RaceGear Fifth Heat Winner: Ricky Lewis

Cook Out C-Main Winner: Trey Osborne

Five Star Bodies Semi Winner: Jake Swanson

Eclipse Claims Consulting First Semi Non-Transfer: Chance Crum

Vogel Real Estate Heading Home 1st Award: Trey Osborne

Rod End Supply Hard Charger: Justin Grant (14th to 4th)

K & N Filters Clean Air Award: Brady Bacon (30 laps led)

Eclipse Claims Consulting Fastest Feature Lap: Brady Bacon (13.182)

Hard Work Award: Cale Coons