Jake Swanson Dominates Indiana Sprint Week Feature at Paragon

PARAGON, IN (July 29, 2026) — PARAGON, IN (July 29, 2026) – Jake Swanson became the first driver to win an NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Feature presented by K&N Filters at Paragon Speedway in 28 years Wednesday night with the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series.

Swanson, from Anaheim, California, dominated the 30 lap affair with the only moment of doubt being when he stumbled on the cushion off turn four with two laps to go, but quickly recovered for his third feature victory of the 2026 season.

During the initial start Mitchel Moles and Robert Ballou made contact and Trey Osborn also was collected in the incident. Ballou was able to make repairs in the work area and rejoin the field.

Swanson took the lead with Grant and Schuerenberg in in tow. By lap three defending USAC National Sprint Car champion Kyle Cummins was able to get under Schuerenberg for third position on lap six while Swanson pulled away to a 0.321 second lead.

Continuing to extend his lead while in slower traffic, Swanson maintained a 3.951 second advantage with 10 laps to go. That lead that had built up to 6. 270 seconds was erased with eight laps to go when Zack Pretorius rolled to a stop to bring out the caution flag.

While Swanson pulled away Cummins and Grant raced for second with Cummins taking the position on lap 23. Brady Bacon was able to drive by Grant to move into a podium position on lap 26.

With two laps to go Swanson stumbled on the cushion in turn four and allowed Cummins to close in on his back bumper. Swanson was able to recover for the feature victory over Cummins, Bacon, Grant, and Moles.

NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week presented by K&N Filters

USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series

Paragon Speedway

Paragon, Indiana

Wednesday, July 28, 2026

LearnLab Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 3P-Kyle Cummins, 14.462[2]

2. 39-Briggs Danner, 14.741[9]

3. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles, 14.790[8]

4. 5T-Jake Swanson, 14.862[46]

5. 4-Justin Grant, 14.879[5]

6. 77-Todd Hobson, 14.912[32]

7. G5-Gunnar Setser, 15.036[42]

8. 3R-Hunter Schuerenberg, 15.054[30]

9. 57-Logan Seavey, 15.076[24]

10. 92-Chase Stockon, 15.082[11]

11. 16-Harley Burns, 15.082[22]

12. 14-Jadon Rogers, 15.095[26]

13. 20-Brady Bacon, 15.120[33]

14. 41-Ricky Lewis, 15.156[38]

15. 19-Hayden Reinbold, 15.168[25]

16. 11-Jack Hoyer, 15.183[15]

17. 9Z-Zack Pretorius, 15.206[45]

18. 34M-RJ Miller, 15.208[4]

19. 47-Charles Davis Jr, 15.238[14]

20. 6-Logan Calderwood, 15.283[41]

21. 12-Robert Ballou, 15.303[19]

22. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr, 15.322[17]

23. 53-CJ Leary, 15.343[3]

24. 83C-Chance Crum, 15.347[40]

25. 6T-Trey Osborne, 15.352[6]

26. 55-Eli Wilhelmus, 15.441[39]

27. 63-Cale Coons, 15.476[7]

28. 71B-Braxton Cummings, 15.494[29]

29. 11W-Wyatt Burks, 15.526[36]

30. 2B-Dalton Stevens, 15.542[37]

31. 26-Hunter Maddox, 15.555[18]

32. 22-Brandon Spencer, 15.593[23]

33. 34T-Cody Trammell, 15.666[12]

34. 21K-Kobe Simpson, 15.697[1]

35. 28-Brandon Mattox, 15.705[35]

36. 45N-Troy Carey, 15.726[21]

37. 77S-David Gasper, 15.792[27]

38. 16K-Colin Parker, 15.876[13]

39. 87-Tony Helton, 15.903[44]

40. 33-Jake Scott, 15.962[10]

41. 8-Michael Clark, 16.051[20]

42. 38-Travis Oldfield, 16.057[28]

43. 9-Jim Tribby, 16.210[34]

44. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert, 16.225[31]

45. AU26-Todd Moule, 58.000[43]

46. 37-Logan Prickett, 59.000[16]

K1 Race Gear Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 12-Robert Ballou[2]

2. 3P-Kyle Cummins[6]

3. 16-Harley Burns[4]

4. 26-Hunter Maddox[7]

5. 45N-Troy Carey[8]

6. 8-Michael Clark[9]

7. 11-Jack Hoyer[3]

8. 55-Eli Wilhelmus[1]

9. 77-Todd Hobson[5]

TJ Forged Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr[2]

2. 63-Cale Coons[1]

3. G5-Gunnar Setser[5]

4. 14-Jadon Rogers[4]

5. 39-Briggs Danner[6]

6. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[3]

7. 22-Brandon Spencer[7]

8. 38-Travis Oldfield[9]

9. 77S-David Gasper[8]

KN Filters Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 20-Brady Bacon[4]

2. 53-CJ Leary[2]

3. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[6]

4. 3R-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]

5. 71B-Braxton Cummings[1]

6. 16K-Colin Parker[8]

7. 34M-RJ Miller[3]

8. 9-Jim Tribby[9]

9. 34T-Cody Trammell[7]

Indy Powersports Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 5T-Jake Swanson[6]

2. 41-Ricky Lewis[4]

3. 57-Logan Seavey[5]

4. 47-Charles Davis Jr[3]

5. 11W-Wyatt Burks[1]

6. 83C-Chance Crum[2]

7. 21K-Kobe Simpson[7]

8. 87-Tony Helton[8]

9. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[9]

K1 Race Gear Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 6T-Trey Osborne[2]

2. 6-Logan Calderwood[3]

3. 4-Justin Grant[6]

4. 92-Chase Stockon[5]

5. 2B-Dalton Stevens[1]

6. 19-Hayden Reinbold[4]

7. 28-Brandon Mattox[7]

8. 33-Jake Scott[8]

Five Star Bodies Semi-Feature (12 Laps)

1. 39-Briggs Danner[1]

2. 19-Hayden Reinbold[2]

3. 2B-Dalton Stevens[5]

4. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[7]

5. 16K-Colin Parker[9]

6. 55-Eli Wilhelmus[15]

7. 8-Michael Clark[10]

8. 11W-Wyatt Burks[4]

9. 45N-Troy Carey[6]

10. 21K-Kobe Simpson[13]

11. 33-Jake Scott[16]

12. 22-Brandon Spencer[12]

13. 38-Travis Oldfield[17]

14. 9-Jim Tribby[18]

15. 34M-RJ Miller[11]

16. 28-Brandon Mattox[14]

17. 71B-Braxton Cummings[3]

18. 83C-Chance Crum[8]

19. 34T-Cody Trammell[19]

Feature (30 Laps)

1. 5T-Jake Swanson[4]

2. 3P-Kyle Cummins[6]

3. 20-Brady Bacon[7]

4. 4-Justin Grant[3]

5. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[5]

6. 3R-Hunter Schuerenberg[1]

7. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr[9]

8. 41-Ricky Lewis[16]

9. 16-Harley Burns[14]

10. 92-Chase Stockon[13]

11. 57-Logan Seavey[12]

12. 53-CJ Leary[21]

13. 12-Robert Ballou[8]

14. 19-Hayden Reinbold[17]

15. 14-Jadon Rogers[15]

16. 39-Briggs Danner[11]

17. 63-Cale Coons[22]

18. 2B-Dalton Stevens[23]

19. 47-Charles Davis Jr[19]

20. 26-Hunter Maddox[24]

21. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[18]

22. 6-Logan Calderwood[20]

23. G5-Gunnar Setser[2]

24. 6T-Trey Osborne[10]