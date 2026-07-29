By Matt Skipper

CONCORD, NC (July 29, 2026) — Start making your plans to visit the fastest 1/2-mile track of the “Sunflower State” in 2027.

Building a summer tradition with the American Sprint Car Series, Belleville High Banks will host two nights of racing for the third annual edition of The Big One on Friday-Saturday, June 25-26.

Built in 1910, the 117th year of automobile racing at the Kansas facility will see the ASCS National Tour, Malvern Bank ASCS Midwest Region presented by Hoosier, and ASCS Gunsmoke Region teaming up for the weekend’s program.

Six-time Series champion Sam Hafertepe Jr. has overwhelmed the last two editions of The Big One. In both 2025 and 2026, the Sunnyvale, TX driver swept the two nights of racing, established a new track record in 2026 (15.030 sec.), and pocketed a total of $24,000 between the two years.

For more information about Belleville High Banks, click here.

Where can you watch every lap of the American Sprint Car Series? Live on DIRTVision.

ARTICLE:https://ascsracing.com/news/third-annual-running-of-the-big-one-at-belleville-returns-to-ascs-slate-in-2027/

TRACK INFO:https://bellevillehighbanks.org/

FAN 101: https://ascsracing.com/about/

The American Sprint Car Series was founded in 1992, comprised of regional races primarily in the Southwest region. It then went national in 1993 and has become the premier 360 Sprint Car Series in the country, while still sanctioning multiple regional series. ASCS Official partners include, DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel). Also supported by : Brodix, Honest Abe Roofing, Intercomp, and Smith Titanium Brake Systems.