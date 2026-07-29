Arenz seals 75th career feature victory

PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS

July 29, 2026 – In a season highlighted by remarkable consistency, Travis Arenz broke through to score his first A-main victory of the year in Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association 410 Sprint Car Series competition at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, Wis., and run his overall career feature victory tally to 75 on Sunday, July 26.

With 23 IRA Sprint Cars signed in, Arenz opened the night by qualifying seventh with a time of 13.485 seconds around the historic third-mile Angell Park clay oval.

After starting and finishing second in the first IRA heat race, the Sheboygan Falls, Wis. driver drew the pole position for the first IRA dash and brought it home first to claim the pole position for the 30-lap main event.

From the drop of the green flag Arenz was the class of field throughout the race, pulling away from the pack on three restarts, including one open red, and skillfully slicing his way through lapped traffic on the way to his first main event win of the 2026 season, fourth IRA A-main victory, fifth triumph in the seat of a 410 Sprint Car and 75th overall career main event victory.

The IRA tripleheader weekend opened at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis. on Friday, July 24. After qualifying second in the 30-car field with a lap of 12.081 seconds, Arenz placed third in the second heat race and fourth in dash 1 to claim the seventh starting spot in the 30-lap IRA headliner.

The two-time Midwest Sprint Car Association and Plymouth Dirt Track Racing 360 Sprint Car champion ran in the top five throughout the majority of the race en route to a strong fourth-place showing.

On Saturday, July 25, Arenz ventured to Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis. for the prestigious $10,000-to-win Jerry Richert Memorial.

With a stellar field of 41 cars on hand, Arenz qualified fifth in Flight B in 12.790 seconds before finishing second in the third heat race to gain the 12th starting slot in the 30-lap main event.

He fell back to 14th in the first half of the race before rallying in the closing stages to post a solid seventh-place finish.

Arenz’s outstanding weekend vaulted him to the top of the IRA point standings with 10 races remaining in the 2026 season.

“I’m very pleased with the results from a long and tiring weekend,” Arenz said. “I wouldn’t say we had any horrible nights, but there is always room for improvement. After Saturday night, I had taken over the points lead, so I knew there was no question that I needed to be smooth and consistent on Sunday at Angell Park to maintain or increase our lead.

“From qualifying in the middle of the group, I was able to make the dash,” he said. “I had a little luck on my side to draw the dash starting position and earn the pole position come feature time. I knew I had to be aggressive to maneuver lap traffic but also be smooth enough to keep the car under me through the ruts. Keeping the car free was the key to the win.”

Of Arenz’s 75 main event wins, 30 have been with the Midwest Sprint Car Association/Plymouth Dirt Track Racing 360 Sprint Cars, as well as 20 apiece in the Outlaw Compact 4-Cylinder and IMCA Northern Sport Mod/Plymouth Dirt Track Racing B Mod divisions. He also owns four IRA 410 Sprint Car feature wins, along with a $26,000 High Limit Racing 410 Sprint Car victory.

Next up for Arenz and the members of the Travis Arenz Motorsports Team is a return to their home track – The Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wis. – where Arenz has recorded a total of 38 A-main wins in four different divisions over 19 seasons of competition.

Spectator gates open at 4:30 p.m. with “on-track action” commencing at 5:30 p.m.

All IRA events are streamed live on floracing.com.

The 2026 Travis Arenz Motorsports sponsorship partners include Service One Transportation Inc., Don and Lynn Kiel, Professional Plating Inc., Pfeffer Trucking, Oostburg Concrete, Wittkopf Family Funeral Homes, Carbliss, PalletWorks, Oostburg State Bank, Sonntag Plumbing, Jensen Sales and Service, Fastenal, Roth’s Auto Restoration, Lake Auto Glass, Arenz Auto Detailing, Hair Fellers Barbershop, and Duehring Tax Service.

Additional information about the Travis Arenz Motorsports team can be found on the team’s Facebook and X (Twitter) pages.

Travis Arenz Motorsports Sponsor Showcase – Hair Fellers Barbershop

Travis Arenz Motorsports is proud to have Hair Fellers Barbershop back as a sponsorship partner for the 2026 season.

Owned and operated by Ann Lange, Hair Fellers Barbershop is located at 622 Madison Ave. in Howards Grove, Wis.

To learn more or to make an appointment, call 920-254-5198 or visit Hair Fellers Barbershop on Facebook and Instagram.

Travis Arenz Motorsports

2026 Upcoming Schedule

Saturday, August 1 – The Plymouth Dirt Track, Plymouth, Wis. (IRA)

Saturday, August 22 – Wilmot Raceway, Wilmot, Wis. (IRA)

Sunday, August 23 – Angell Park Speedway, Sun Prairie, Wis. (IRA)

Friday, August 28 – Jacksonville Speedway, Jacksonville, Ill. (IRA)

Travis Arenz Motorsports

2026 Statistics

Total Events – 17

IRA Events – 14

World of Outlaws Events – 1

Midwest Open Wheel Association Events – 1

Butler Motor Speedway Events – 1

A-Main Victories – 1

Podium Finishes – 4

Top Five A-Main Finishes – 7

Top 10 A-Main Finishes – 12

Top 15 A-Main Finishes – 14

Top 20 A-Main Finishes – 15

Heat Race Victories – 3

B-Main Victories – 0

Dash Appearances – 12

Dash Victories – 3

Fast Qualifier Awards – 0