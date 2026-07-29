Dietz Stays Hot by Winning Bricker’s French Fry Bash at BAPS

YORK HAVEN, PA (July 29, 2026) – Chase Dietz scored a victory for the PA Posse against the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Thursday night at BAPS Motor Speedway during the Brickers French Fry Bash.

Dietz, from York, Pennsylvania, collected his nation leading 18th sprint car feature of the 2026 season leading all 30 laps of the main event from the second starting position.

Having multiple challenges from David Gravel and a late surge by Buddy Kofoid in the closing laps made things far from easy for Dietz. Gravel was able to start alongside Dietz on the initial start and with a restart with four laps to go, with Dietz able to drive away on each occasion.

Kofoid moved past Gravel for second position on lap 25 and was able to close in on Dietz in the closing stages of the main event but was unable to mount a serious challenge. Gravel, Carson Macedo, and Sheldon Haudenschild, whose team had to make repairs after a flip during the dash, rounded out the top five.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Brickers French Fries Bash

BAPS Motor Speedway

York Haven, Pennsylvania

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo, 14.113[2]

2. 23D-Chase Dietz, 14.195[1]

3. 23-Garet Williamson, 14.196[10]

4. 71-Logan Rumsey, 14.209[25]

5. 17B-Bill Balog, 14.233[15]

6. 2-David Gravel, 14.251[28]

7. 8-Lance Dewease, 14.252[4]

8. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 14.267[12]

9. 83-Michael Kofoid, 14.270[17]

10. 39M-Anthony Macri, 14.271[23]

11. 27-Emerson Axsom, 14.272[16]

12. 1W-Buddy Schweibinz, 14.339[6]

13. 16C-Skylar Gee, 14.350[5]

14. 5-Tyler Ross, 14.361[3]

15. 91-Preston Lattomus, 14.382[22]

16. 17N-Dylan Norris, 14.391[11]

17. 2C-Cole Macedo, 14.426[20]

18. 51-Ashton Torgerson, 14.438[31]

19. 99M-Kyle Moody, 14.456[7]

20. 1A-Cameron Smith, 14.458[9]

21. 66-Ryan Newton, 14.482[32]

22. 11-TJ Stutts, 14.497[29]

23. 48-Danny Dietrich, 14.510[27]

24. 15-Donny Schatz, 14.519[21]

25. 28M-Conner Morrell, 14.541[30]

26. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 14.560[14]

27. 51R-Freddie Rahmer, 14.587[26]

28. 17-Spencer Bayston, 14.596[24]

29. 6-Dylan Cisney, 14.606[8]

30. 7S-Chris Windom, 14.632[13]

31. 45-Cory Eliason, 14.658[18]

32. X-JJ Loss, 14.769[19]

NOS Energy Drink Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

2. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]

3. 66-Ryan Newton[6]

4. 16C-Skylar Gee[4]

5. 2C-Cole Macedo[5]

6. 6-Dylan Cisney[8]

7. 28M-Conner Morrell[7]

8. 17B-Bill Balog[2]

Knoxville Bound Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[2]

2. 23D-Chase Dietz[1]

3. 39M-Anthony Macri[3]

4. 5-Tyler Ross[4]

5. 7S-Chris Windom[8]

6. 11-TJ Stutts[6]

7. 1S-Logan Schuchart[7]

8. 51-Ashton Torgerson[5]

WIX Filters Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Garet Williamson[1]

2. 8-Lance Dewease[2]

3. 27-Emerson Axsom[3]

4. 91-Preston Lattomus[4]

5. 48-Danny Dietrich[6]

6. 99M-Kyle Moody[5]

7. 51R-Freddie Rahmer[7]

8. 45-Cory Eliason[8]

Golf Cart Services Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]

2. 71-Logan Rumsey[1]

3. 1W-Buddy Schweibinz[3]

4. 15-Donny Schatz[6]

5. 17-Spencer Bayston[7]

6. 1A-Cameron Smith[5]

7. 17N-Dylan Norris[4]

8. X-JJ Loss[8]

Toyota Dash (6 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[2]

2. 23D-Chase Dietz[5]

3. 23-Garet Williamson[3]

4. 83-Michael Kofoid[8]

5. 41-Carson Macedo[6]

6. 8-Lance Dewease[7]

7. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]

DNS: 71-Logan Rumsey

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 17N-Dylan Norris[2]

2. 1A-Cameron Smith[6]

3. 99M-Kyle Moody[5]

4. 17B-Bill Balog[1]

5. 1S-Logan Schuchart[8]

6. 6-Dylan Cisney[3]

7. 45-Cory Eliason[11]

8. 11-TJ Stutts[4]

9. 51-Ashton Torgerson[10]

10. 28M-Conner Morrell[7]

11. X-JJ Loss[12]

12. 51R-Freddie Rahmer[9]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps)

1. 23D-Chase Dietz[2]

2. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]

3. 2-David Gravel[1]

4. 41-Carson Macedo[5]

5. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[7]

6. 23-Garet Williamson[3]

7. 8-Lance Dewease[6]

8. 39M-Anthony Macri[10]

9. 27-Emerson Axsom[11]

10. 48-Danny Dietrich[19]

11. 71-Logan Rumsey[8]

12. 66-Ryan Newton[9]

13. 1W-Buddy Schweibinz[12]

14. 2C-Cole Macedo[17]

15. 5-Tyler Ross[14]

16. 15-Donny Schatz[16]

17. 1S-Logan Schuchart[25]

18. 7S-Chris Windom[18]

19. 16C-Skylar Gee[13]

20. 17N-Dylan Norris[21]

21. 99M-Kyle Moody[23]

22. 17-Spencer Bayston[20]

23. 1A-Cameron Smith[22]

24. 91-Preston Lattomus[15]

25. 17B-Bill Balog[24]