18TH ANNUAL “LOU BLANEY MEMORIAL” SATURDAY AT SHARON; $12,000 TO-WIN FOR “410” SPRINTS PLUS BRP MOD TOUR﻿ ﻿

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…Sharon Speedway is preparing for one its biggest races of the 97th anniversary season this Saturday night (August 1). The 18th annual “Lou Blaney Memorial” will feature the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars presented by Bala Management in the region’s richest non-sanctioned Sprint Car event and the BRP Tour for the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Big-Block Modifieds. Warmups will get underway at 6:30 p.m. with Sprint Car qualifying and racing to follow. It’s Ryan Blaney Family Foundation and Bala Management Night.

The “Lou Blaney Memorial” will celebrate the life and accomplishments of the Hall of Fame driver, who won more than 600 feature victories during a five-decade career. The legend has at least 121 Modified wins and another 11 documented in a Sprint Car at Sharon alone. Blaney passed away in 2009 after battling Alzheimer’s. Not only does the event focus on remembering the late Lou Blaney, but also honors him by raising funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s.

For the third straight year, the “Lou Blaney Memorial” for the Sprint Cars will pay $12,000 to-win/$1,200 to-start with a feature payoff of more than $46,000! Thanks to Pete Grove of Premier Pallet & Recycling, positions 2-10 will receive a $100 boost! The hard charger in the feature will receive a $100 from Premier Pallet as well as a $100 Summit Racing Equipment gift card.

Tony Stewart, won the inaugural event in 2009. Mike Lutz was the first local winner taking the 2010 version. Texan Sam Hafertepe, Jr. won in 2011, while five-time World of Outlaws Champion, Brad Sweet, was victorious in 2012. Jack Sodeman, Jr. became the second local driver to win the prestigious event in 2013, while Dave Blaney won his father’s memorial for the first time in 2014.

Another World of Outlaws racer in Sheldon Haudenschild won the 2015 event. Pittsburgh’s Danny Holtgraver won the biggest race of his career in 2016. Christopher Bell, who went on to NASCAR glory, won his first race at the track in 2017. It took 10 years, but Dave Blaney became the event’s first repeat winner in 2018. In 2019, Dave’s younger brother Dale captured his first event, while in 2020 year it was Dave’s son-in-law, Cale Conley, winning his first!

Spencer Bayston became a new winner in 2021 before becoming a national touring driver. Ohio standout Cap Henry etched his name in the history books by winning in 2022. Two-time All Star Champion, Tyler Courtney, became the 14th different winner in 15 years when he won the 2023 event. Dave Blaney became a three-time winner when he won the 2024 event and abruptly announced his retirement from racing in victory lane. Danny Dietrich become the 15th different winner as he fended off Dale Blaney in last year’s event.

For the second straight year, Dale Blaney’s attempt at a second “Lou Blaney Memorial” victory will come in the Dave Blaney-owned #10 as he seeks to give his brother a fourth win in the event as a car owner.

Sharon has completed four “410” Sprint Car events in 2026 with four different winners; in fact, three of them have been first time winners at the track! Logan Wagner invaded from Central PA to win Western PA Speedweek on May 31. Zeth Sabo not only scored his first career Sharon win, but his first career All Star Circuit of Champions victory when he won Ohio Speedweek on June 13. Local standout Brandon Spithaler won just his second career Sharon “410” feature on June 27. And last Saturday night saw another Central PA invader in Dylan Norris winning his first at the Hartford, Ohio oval.

The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Big-Block Modifieds will race in a $2,500 to-win BRP Tour-sanctioned event. There have been 13 different winners in 17 “Lou Blaney Memorial” Modified events; however, it has been seven years since a local was victorious.

New York legend Jack Johnson captured the inaugural 2009 race, while local Ohio drivers Jim Rasey and Rob Kristyak stole the thunder in 2010 and 2011. Kevin Bolland won the prestigious event in 2012 and fellow western Pa. racer Dave Murdick joined him in 2013. In 2014, Rex King, Jr. won the event part of his dream season, while in 2015 the late Jim Weller, Jr. added his name to the win list. Rasey became the first repeat winner in 2016. Jeremiah Shingledecker got his first event win in 2017, while New York’s Mike Maresca ended the locals’ run of eight straight event wins thanks to his victory in 2019.

Five years after his first win, King, Jr. added his second event win in 2019. Erick Rudolph and Chad Brachmann became the third and fourth Empire State racer to be victorious in the event in 2020 and 2021 respectively. Rudolph became the event’s third repeat winner by capturing the 2022 event. In 2023, another invader won as Mat Williamson of Ontario, Canada captured his first career Sharon Speedway victory. In 2024, Rudolph joined Dave Blaney as the only three-time winners of the “Lou Blaney Memorial” across both divisions. Last year saw Canadian Dalton Slack put on an impressive performance winning from 21st for his first career Sharon win.

The BRP Tour has completed four events this season with three different winners. Garrett Krummert has a pair of victories, while Rudolph and Canadian Tyler Willard have also been victorious. Rudolph, the five-time Series Champion, leads the points over Brad Rapp.

Thus far this season at Sharon in Big-Block Modified action, Krummert won back on May 30 for a $2,000 payday, while Jeremy Shingledecker ended an eight-year winless drought in the division on June 27.

Throughout the event on Saturday, RBFF will host its Foundation tent featuring exclusive merchandise for purchase, as well as free educational resources about Alzheimer’s disease and concussion awareness. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase this year’s official Lou Blaney Memorial t-shirt, which features a special photo of both Lou and Kate Blaney.

Guests are encouraged to stop by the raffle auction tent for a chance to win one of several exciting gift baskets generously donated in support of the Foundation’s mission. In addition, RBFF will once again offer its Laps for Kate fundraiser. Supporters can purchase a commemorative lap in honor of Kate Blaney or a loved one by visiting the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation online store at rbff10.myshopify.com.

Proceeds from all Foundation fundraising activities during the Lou Blaney Memorial will benefit the Mahoning Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s and the Rowan-Cabarrus Walk to End Alzheimer’s, helping advance Alzheimer’s care, support, and research in the communities these events serve.

The Willy’s World Kids Club presented by Millcraft Barns will host a Family Feud game with selected drivers at 5:20 p.m. An autograph session with BRP Mod Tour racers will be held at 5:40 p.m. at the Lou Blaney Memorial Pavillion. There will also be a tug-o-war with Sprint Car drivers taking on Modified drivers during intermission.

“410” Sprint Car Payoff: 1. $12,000 2. $4,100 3. $2,600 4. $1,900 5. $1,600 6. $1,550 7. $1,500 8. $1,475 9. $1,450 10. $1,425 11. $1,300 12. $1,275 13. $1,250 14. $1,225 15-24. $1,200. First 4 non-transfers in B main $200, all other starters $150.

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone. The fan zone, which includes a concession and restrooms, debuted in 2020. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

The pits will be open throughout the afternoon with passes going on sale at 3 p.m. General admission will also open one-hour early at 4 p.m. Warmups will get underway at 6:30 p.m. followed by qualifying with racing to follow.

Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $30. Children under 14 and parking are FREE. Advanced general admission and reserved tickets are on sale by visiting https://sharonspeedway.simpletix.com/. Pit passes are $40. Camping is $25; permits must be obtained through the above ticket link. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

There will be no racing next Saturday (August 8); however, a special midweek show on Wednesday, August 13 will be held featuring the Super DIRTcar Series for the Big-Block Modifieds along with the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars for $4,000 to-win. The event is presented by Capital Renegade Custom Coaches and Trailers. Ryan Blaney will be on hand for the event. It’ll be the second Menards Giveaway Night. Tickets are available at the following link: https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WRG_SDW_MPV&orgid=53929&eventid=141581

Sharon Speedway is owned by Dave Blaney, Ryan Blaney, and Will Thomas III and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @sharonspdwy.