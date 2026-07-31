Kofoid Wins Opening Night Feature During Summer Nationals at Williams Grove

MECHANICSBURG, PA (July 31, 2026) — Michael “Buddy” Kofoid opened the C&D Rigging Summer Nationals at Williams Grove Speedway by dominating the 25-lap feature event. Kofoid started on the front row and led every circuit in route to his ninth feature victory of the 2026 season.

From the start Kofoid was able to motor away from the field, opening a 1.499 second advantage during the first five laps. Former World of Outlaws champion Daryn Pittman was able to close in on Kofoid in slower traffic, cutting his lead down to 0.787 seconds before Kofoid once again pulled away to a 1.873 second lead at the finish.

Pittman, David Gravel, Logan Schuchart, and Brent Marks rounded out the top five.

C&D Rigging Summer Nationals

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Friday, July 31, 2026

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps)

1. 69K-Daryn Pittman, 17.258[3]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 17.304[15]

3. 19-Brent Marks, 17.337[16]

4. 2-David Gravel, 17.486[21]

5. 2C-Cole Macedo, 17.532[2]

6. 27-Emerson Axsom, 17.545[8]

7. 17N-Dylan Norris, 17.571[9]

8. 16C-Skylar Gee, 17.580[1]

9. 41-Carson Macedo, 17.660[19]

10. 1X-Chad Trout, 17.685[13]

11. 91-Preston Lattomus, 17.701[12]

12. 67G-Justin Whittall, 17.807[20]

13. 48-Danny Dietrich, 17.836[5]

14. 28M-Conner Morrell, 17.840[14]

15. 27W-Troy Wagaman Jr, 17.925[10]

16. 1W-Buddy Schweibinz, 17.929[6]

17. 8-Lance Dewease, 17.961[4]

18. 39-Lucas Wolfe, 17.965[7]

19. 7S-Chris Windom, 18.029[22]

20. 5-Tyler Ross, 18.241[11]

21. 17BX-Steve Buckwalter, 18.348[17]

22. 45S-Samuel Miller, 18.555[18]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps)

1. 71-Logan Rumsey, 17.429[7]

2. 1A-Cameron Smith, 17.651[1]

3. 23-Garet Williamson, 17.668[4]

4. 12-Brent Shearer, 17.670[19]

5. 23D-Chase Dietz, 17.711[2]

6. 83-Michael Kofoid, 17.756[5]

7. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 17.811[6]

8. 11A-Austin Bishop, 17.832[11]

9. 15-Donny Schatz, 17.841[16]

10. 66-Ryan Newton, 17.844[18]

11. 17B-Bill Balog, 17.924[9]

12. 39M-Anthony Macri, 17.947[17]

13. 11-TJ Stutts, 18.059[20]

14. 6-Dylan Cisney, 18.087[12]

15. 45-Cory Eliason, 18.109[13]

16. 17-Spencer Bayston, 18.146[8]

17. 51-Ashton Torgerson, 18.214[3]

18. X-JJ Loss, 18.368[21]

19. 22-Doug Hammaker, 18.377[14]

20. 51R-Freddie Rahmer, 18.527[15]

21. 12W-Troy Fraker, 19.922[10]

NOS Energy Drink Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 69K-Daryn Pittman[1]

2. 19-Brent Marks[2]

3. 2C-Cole Macedo[3]

4. 17N-Dylan Norris[4]

5. 48-Danny Dietrich[7]

6. 41-Carson Macedo[5]

7. 8-Lance Dewease[9]

8. 7S-Chris Windom[10]

9. 27W-Troy Wagaman Jr[8]

10. 91-Preston Lattomus[6]

11. 17BX-Steve Buckwalter[11]

Knoxville Bound Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[2]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]

3. 16C-Skylar Gee[4]

4. 27-Emerson Axsom[3]

5. 1X-Chad Trout[5]

6. 67G-Justin Whittall[6]

7. 1W-Buddy Schweibinz[8]

8. 39-Lucas Wolfe[9]

9. 28M-Conner Morrell[7]

10. 5-Tyler Ross[10]

11. 45S-Samuel Miller[11]

WIX Filters Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Garet Williamson[2]

2. 71-Logan Rumsey[1]

3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]

4. 23D-Chase Dietz[3]

5. 15-Donny Schatz[5]

6. 17B-Bill Balog[6]

7. 45-Cory Eliason[8]

8. 22-Doug Hammaker[10]

9. 11-TJ Stutts[7]

10. 51-Ashton Torgerson[9]

11. 12W-Troy Fraker[11]

Golf Cart Services Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 12-Brent Shearer[2]

2. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]

3. 39M-Anthony Macri[6]

4. 1A-Cameron Smith[1]

5. 11A-Austin Bishop[4]

6. 66-Ryan Newton[5]

7. 17-Spencer Bayston[8]

8. X-JJ Loss[9]

9. 51R-Freddie Rahmer[10]

10. 6-Dylan Cisney[7]

C-Main (8 Laps)

1. 27W-Troy Wagaman Jr[1]

2. 11-TJ Stutts[2]

3. 51R-Freddie Rahmer[4]

4. 5-Tyler Ross[7]

5. 51-Ashton Torgerson[6]

6. 91-Preston Lattomus[5]

7. 28M-Conner Morrell[3]

8. 6-Dylan Cisney[8]

9. 45S-Samuel Miller[11]

10. 12W-Troy Fraker[10]

DNS: 17BX-Steve Buckwalter

Toyota Dash (6 Laps)

1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]

2. 69K-Daryn Pittman[2]

3. 71-Logan Rumsey[4]

4. 2-David Gravel[3]

5. 19-Brent Marks[8]

6. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]

7. 12-Brent Shearer[6]

8. 23-Garet Williamson[7]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 67G-Justin Whittall[3]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

3. 17B-Bill Balog[4]

4. 8-Lance Dewease[5]

5. 1W-Buddy Schweibinz[7]

6. 66-Ryan Newton[2]

7. 45-Cory Eliason[6]

8. 17-Spencer Bayston[8]

9. 22-Doug Hammaker[10]

10. X-JJ Loss[12]

11. 7S-Chris Windom[9]

12. 11-TJ Stutts[14]

13. 39-Lucas Wolfe[11]

DNS: 27W-Troy Wagaman Jr

NOS Energy Drink Feature (25 Laps)

1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]

2. 69K-Daryn Pittman[2]

3. 2-David Gravel[4]

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[6]

5. 19-Brent Marks[5]

6. 39M-Anthony Macri[12]

7. 71-Logan Rumsey[3]

8. 23D-Chase Dietz[14]

9. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[10]

10. 23-Garet Williamson[8]

11. 2C-Cole Macedo[9]

12. 48-Danny Dietrich[17]

13. 17N-Dylan Norris[13]

14. 41-Carson Macedo[22]

15. 12-Brent Shearer[7]

16. 15-Donny Schatz[18]

17. 8-Lance Dewease[24]

18. 16C-Skylar Gee[11]

19. 27W-Troy Wagaman Jr[26]

20. 27-Emerson Axsom[15]

21. 17B-Bill Balog[23]

22. 67G-Justin Whittall[21]

23. 17-Spencer Bayston[25]

24. 22-Doug Hammaker[27]

25. 1A-Cameron Smith[16]

26. 11A-Austin Bishop[20]

27. 1X-Chad Trout[19]