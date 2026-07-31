Ballou Wins Sheldon Kinser Memorial

BLOOMINGTON, IN (July 31, 2026) — Robert Ballou put himself in position to be in the right place at the right time to win the Sheldon Kinser Memorial during NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week presented by K&N Filters feature even with the AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Car Series Friday night at Bloomington Speedway.

Ballou led the first seven laps before Gavin Millerw was able to slip by to take the lead. Ballou continued to stay on Miller’s back bumper but could not make the pass. After multiple red and caution flags, included and extended yellow flag period for a light rain shower where the cars remained under power circling the track to keep the racing surface rolled in, Miller continued to lead until the final set of corners when her slowed, allowing Ballout to drive past for the victory.

Mitchel Moles, Justin Grant, Jake Swanson, and Hunter Schuerenberg rounded out the top five. Miller dropped to ninth position in the running order after slowing on the final lap.

Indiana Sprint Week point leader Kyle Cummins was involved in an incident on 17 and drove back to 10th position in the main event, shrinking his lead down to just seven points ahead of second place Justin Grant and 24 points behind Swanson and Moles going into the final round of the series Saturday night at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Indiana

NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week presented by K&N Filters

Sheldon Kinser Memorial

USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series

Bloomington Speedway

Bloomington, Indiana

Friday, July 31, 2026

LearnLab Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 19-Hayden Reinbold, 11.337[15]

2. 21AZ-Gavin Miller, 11.343[7]

3. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles, 11.395[24]

4. 57-Logan Seavey, 11.470[30]

5. 6T-Trey Osborne, 11.472[32]

6. 20-Brady Bacon, 11.525[25]

7. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr, 11.529[23]

8. 24P-Max Adams, 11.562[16]

9. 12-Robert Ballou, 11.578[1]

10. 3P-Kyle Cummins, 11.587[29]

11. 2E-Thomas Meseraull, 11.626[22]

12. 5T-Jake Swanson, 11.628[26]

13. 34T-Cody Trammell, 11.635[10]

14. 4-Justin Grant, 11.645[8]

15. 47-Charles Davis Jr, 11.689[12]

16. 3R-Hunter Schuerenberg, 11.689[37]

17. 53-CJ Leary, 11.699[6]

18. 75-Jordan Kinser, 11.722[33]

19. 14-Jadon Rogers, 11.729[20]

20. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert, 11.739[9]

21. 6-Ricky Lewis, 11.774[28]

22. 16-Harley Burns, 11.777[27]

23. 83C-Chance Crum, 11.798[3]

24. 16K-Colin Parker, 11.815[40]

25. 92-Chase Stockon, 11.848[36]

26. 33-Jake Scott, 11.856[19]

27. 2B-Dalton Stevens, 11.894[2]

28. G5-Gunnar Setser, 11.912[14]

29. 63-Cale Coons, 11.931[11]

30. 55-Eli Wilhelmus, 11.935[18]

31. 39-Briggs Danner, 11.936[4]

32. 38-Travis Oldfield, 12.012[5]

33. 10-Aric Gentry, 12.017[38]

34. 76S-Parker Frederickson, 12.058[41]

35. 28-Brandon Mattox, 12.122[31]

36. 77S-David Gasper, 12.149[39]

37. 45N-Troy Carey, 12.160[17]

38. 4C-Daylan Chambers, 12.164[34]

39. 21K-Kobe Simpson, 12.173[13]

40. 9-Jim Tribby, 12.299[21]

41. 64C-Collin Jackson, 12.299[35]

K1 Race Gear Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 3R-Hunter Schuerenberg[3]

2. 20-Brady Bacon[5]

3. 39-Briggs Danner[7]

4. 2E-Thomas Meseraull[4]

5. 6-Ricky Lewis[2]

6. 19-Hayden Reinbold[6]

7. 77S-David Gasper[8]

8. 33-Jake Scott[1]

TJ Forged Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 16-Harley Burns[2]

2. 5T-Jake Swanson[4]

3. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr[5]

4. 21AZ-Gavin Miller[6]

5. 2B-Dalton Stevens[1]

6. 53-CJ Leary[3]

7. 38-Travis Oldfield[7]

8. 45N-Troy Carey[8]

KN Filters Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 83C-Chance Crum[2]

2. G5-Gunnar Setser[1]

3. 24P-Max Adams[5]

4. 75-Jordan Kinser[3]

5. 10-Aric Gentry[7]

6. 34T-Cody Trammell[4]

7. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[6]

8. 4C-Daylan Chambers[8]

Indy Powersports Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 4-Justin Grant[4]

2. 12-Robert Ballou[5]

3. 16K-Colin Parker[2]

4. 14-Jadon Rogers[3]

5. 57-Logan Seavey[6]

6. 63-Cale Coons[1]

7. 21K-Kobe Simpson[8]

8. 76S-Parker Frederickson[7]

K1 Race Gear Heat Race #5 (10 Laps)

1. 55-Eli Wilhelmus[1]

2. 92-Chase Stockon[2]

3. 3P-Kyle Cummins[5]

4. 6T-Trey Osborne[6]

5. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[3]

6. 47-Charles Davis Jr[4]

7. 28-Brandon Mattox[7]

8. 9-Jim Tribby[8]

Five Star Bodies Semi-Feature (12 Laps)

1. 19-Hayden Reinbold[1]

2. 6-Ricky Lewis[5]

3. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[2]

4. 57-Logan Seavey[3]

5. 34T-Cody Trammell[8]

6. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[4]

7. 53-CJ Leary[10]

8. 63-Cale Coons[11]

9. 2B-Dalton Stevens[6]

10. 28-Brandon Mattox[13]

11. 10-Aric Gentry[7]

12. 38-Travis Oldfield[12]

13. 76S-Parker Frederickson[15]

14. 21K-Kobe Simpson[14]

15. 47-Charles Davis Jr[9]

16. 9-Jim Tribby[18]

17. 4C-Daylan Chambers[17]

18. 45N-Troy Carey[16]

Sheldon Kinser Mem (30 Laps)

1. 12-Robert Ballou[1]

2. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[13]

3. 4-Justin Grant[7]

4. 5T-Jake Swanson[17]

5. 3R-Hunter Schuerenberg[8]

6. 24P-Max Adams[2]

7. 63-Cale Coons[25]

8. 39-Briggs Danner[24]

9. 21AZ-Gavin Miller[6]

10. 3P-Kyle Cummins[15]

11. 16-Harley Burns[9]

12. 83C-Chance Crum[10]

13. 53-CJ Leary[26]

14. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr[3]

15. 20-Brady Bacon[4]

16. 14-Jadon Rogers[19]

17. 92-Chase Stockon[22]

18. 19-Hayden Reinbold[12]

19. 57-Logan Seavey[14]

20. 6-Ricky Lewis[20]

21. 55-Eli Wilhelmus[11]

22. 6T-Trey Osborne[5]

23. 16K-Colin Parker[21]

24. G5-Gunnar Setser[23]

25. 2E-Thomas Meseraull[16]

26. 75-Jordan Kinser[18]