Merle Johnson Memorial Rained Out Jackson Motorplex

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, MN (July 31, 2026) — Heavy rain and a worsening forecast throughout Friday has forced Jackson Motorplex officials to postpone the $10,000-to-win Hefty Seed Merle Johnson Memorial presented by PaPosse.TV.

Jackson Motorplex and Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series officials are searching for a viable makeup date. Stay tuned to the Jackson Motorplex social media channels for the latest news.

Anyone who purchased a ticket online for the Hefty Seed Merle Johnson Memorial presented by PaPosse.TV will be refunded to the credit card used within seven to 10 business days.

The remainder of the three-race Border Battle is on as scheduled with a $10,033-to-win show on Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, followed by the $10,057-to-win Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Kwik Star and Folkens Brothers Trucking on Sunday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D.

The next event at Jackson Motorplex is Saturday, Aug. 22, for the FENDT Showdown featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. It marks the lone visit of the season for “The Greatest Show on Dirt” to the track.