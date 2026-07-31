Cap Henry Continues to Win at Attica

ATTICA, OH (July 31, 2026) — Cap Henry continued his winning ways at Attica Raceway Park on Friday winning the feature event with Attica Fremont Challenge Series. Henry took over the lead on lap 21 after Kalib Henry flipped off the race track in turn one while in the lead. Henry was able to exit the car under his own power.

After an extended red flag for a crash by Aiden Price, who was transported to a local hospital awake and alert for observation, Henry pulled away for his eighth feature victory of the 2026 season.

Trey Jacobs from eighth starting position, D.J. Foos, Zeth Sabo from 9th, and T.J. Michael rounded out the top five.

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, July 31, 2026

Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps)

1. 3-DJ Foos, 12.705[1]

2. 44-Aiden Price, 12.711[7]

3. 19-TJ Michael, 12.818[3]

4. 98-Ky Harper, 13.030[4]

5. 49X-Zeth Sabo, 13.041[2]

6. X-Mike Keegan, 13.048[5]

7. 18SR-Brian Razum, 13.423[6]

Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps)

1. 101-Kalib Henry, 12.507[4]

2. 22M-Dan McCarron, 12.747[3]

3. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.779[2]

4. 2X-Gage Etgen, 12.975[6]

5. 5-Kody Brewer, 13.339[5]

DNS: 25R-Jordan Ryan, 59.999

Qualifying Flight C (2 Laps)

1. 15C-Chris Andrews, 12.262[6]

2. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.398[3]

3. 16-Gauge Garcia, 12.643[4]

4. 7M-Brandon Moore, 12.779[2]

5. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.886[5]

6. 8-Olivia Shelbo, 15.632[1]

Heat Race #1

1. 19-TJ Michael[2]

2. 3-DJ Foos[4]

3. 49X-Zeth Sabo[5]

4. 98-Ky Harper[1]

5. 44-Aiden Price[3]

6. X-Mike Keegan[6]

7. 18SR-Brian Razum[7]

Heat Race #2

1. 101-Kalib Henry[4]

2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[2]

3. 22M-Dan McCarron[3]

4. 2X-Gage Etgen[1]

5. 25R-Jordan Ryan[6]

DNS: 5-Kody Brewer

Heat Race #3

1. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]

2. 33W-Cap Henry[3]

3. 16-Gauge Garcia[2]

4. 7M-Brandon Moore[1]

5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5]

6. 8-Olivia Shelbo[6]

A-Main

1. 33W-Cap Henry[5]

2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[8]

3. 3-DJ Foos[4]

4. 49X-Zeth Sabo[9]

5. 19-TJ Michael[3]

6. 25R-Jordan Ryan[14]

7. 16-Gauge Garcia[7]

8. 5-Kody Brewer[17]

9. 22M-Dan McCarron[10]

10. 7M-Brandon Moore[13]

11. 15C-Chris Andrews[6]

12. 98-Ky Harper[11]

13. 2X-Gage Etgen[12]

14. 35-Stuart Brubaker[15]

15. 18SR-Brian Razum[19]

16. 8-Olivia Shelbo[18]

17. 101-Kalib Henry[1]

18. 44-Aiden Price[2]

19. X-Mike Keegan[16]