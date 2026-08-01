Kyler Johnson Wins ASCS Feature at Viking Speedway

ALEXANDRIA, MN (August 1, 2026) — Kyler Johnson won the ASCS National Tour feature event Saturday night at Viking Speedway. Johnson started fourth and took the lead from Austin Gossel on lap six and finished 0.741 seconds over Seth Bergman. Austyn Gossel, Ryder Laplante, and Sam Hafertepe Jr. rounded out the top five.

ASCS Natonal Tour

Viking Speedway

Alexandria, Minnesota

Saturday, August 1, 2026

Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps)

1. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 16.700[6]

2. 23-Seth Bergman, 16.798[4]

3. 88R-Ryder Laplante, 17.188[3]

4. 23W-Scott Winters, 17.208[8]

5. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 17.321[7]

6. 33-Trevor Smith, 17.479[2]

7. 86-Jori Hughes, 17.634[1]

8. 91-Reed Allex, 18.258[5]

Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps)

1. 95-Matt Covington, 16.735[5]

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 16.787[6]

3. 16G-Austyn Gossel, 16.831[4]

4. 3-Cole Schroeder, 17.103[3]

5. 88-Terry Easum, 17.397[7]

6. 88C-Brogan Carder, 17.468[2]

7. 20G-Owen Graf, 18.405[1]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Seth Bergman[1]

2. 88R-Ryder Laplante[2]

3. 45X-Kyler Johnson[4]

4. 23W-Scott Winters[3]

5. 17B-Ryan Bickett[5]

6. 33-Trevor Smith[6]

7. 86-Jori Hughes[7]

8. 91-Reed Allex[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 16G-Austyn Gossel[2]

2. 95-Matt Covington[4]

3. 88-Terry Easum[5]

4. 3-Cole Schroeder[3]

5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[1]

6. 88C-Brogan Carder[6]

7. 20G-Owen Graf[7]

Feature (25 Laps)

1. 45X-Kyler Johnson[4]

2. 23-Seth Bergman[3]

3. 16G-Austyn Gossel[2]

4. 88R-Ryder Laplante[5]

5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[9]

6. 95-Matt Covington[1]

7. 88-Terry Easum[6]

8. 23W-Scott Winters[8]

9. 88C-Brogan Carder[11]

10. 17B-Ryan Bickett[10]

11. 3-Cole Schroeder[7]

12. 33-Trevor Smith[12]

13. 20G-Owen Graf[14]

14. 86-Jori Hughes[13]

15. 91-Reed Allex[15]