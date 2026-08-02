Gage Pulkrabek Wins NOSA Feature at Greenbusch Race Park

GREENBUSH, MN (August 1, 2026) — Gage Pulkrabek won the Northern Outlaw Sprint Association feature Saturday night at Greenbush Race Park

Pulkrabek started on the pole and led all 25-laps in route to the victory.

Matthew Taves, Kat Taves, Alex Truscinski, and Zach Omdahl rounded out the top five.

Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

Greenbush Race Park

Greenbush, Minnesota

Saturday, August 1, 2026

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 8-Jack Croaker[1]

2. 87-Matthew Taves[2]

3. 72-Kate Taves[7]

4. 10-Alex Truscinski[4]

5. 17-Zach Omdahl[3]

6. 24L-Justin Lundeen[6]

7. 26-Blake Egeland[5]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 6-Zach Wilde[1]

2. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[6]

3. 14-Tom Egeland[4]

4. 41T-Travis Strandell[5]

5. 25R-Jerzee Rosinski[2]

6. 27-Weston Olson[7]

7. 11M-Brendan Mullen[3]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[1]

2. 8-Jack Croaker[6]

3. 11M-Brendan Mullen[14]

4. 27-Weston Olson[9]

5. 87-Matthew Taves[2]

6. 10-Alex Truscinski[8]

7. 17-Zach Omdahl[10]

8. 72-Kate Taves[4]

9. 26-Blake Egeland[13]

10. 41T-Travis Strandell[7]

11. 14-Tom Egeland[3]

12. 6-Zach Wilde[5]

13. 24L-Justin Lundeen[12]

14. 25R-Jerzee Rosinski[11]