FAST and BOSS at Mansfield Rained Out

MANSFIELD, OH (August 1, 2026) — The FAST on Dirt and Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series event scheduled for Saturday night at Mansfield Speedway has been cancelled due weather. Rain showers covering a large portion of Ohio and surrounding states forced Mansfield officials to forego contesting the event.

The next event on the FAST on Dirt tour is Saturday, August 8th at West Virginia Motor Speedway in Mineral Wells, West Virginia. The BOSS tour also returns to action on Saturday August 8th at Montpelier Motor Speedway in Montpelier, Indiana.