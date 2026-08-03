Moran Delivers Thrilling Bull Haulers Brawl Presented by Kwik Star and Folkens Brothers Trucking Win

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BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 2, 2026) – Rees Moran, Trevor Serbus and Mike Chaney corralled victories at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday during the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Kwik Star and Folkens Brothers Trucking.

Moran picked a great time to garner his first career triumph at the track by halting Ryan Timms’ three-race winning streak during weekly Huset’s Speedway programs to top the $10,057-to-win Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars main event.

“Dude, words can’t even describe it,” he said. “I knew Ryan was good and I seen him up to second on the board so I knew I had to push it at the end. Man, I’m wore out.”

Mark Dobmeier darted to the lead at the start of the 30-lap race before Moran took the top spot on Lap 7 as Dobmeier was slowed in traffic. Seconds later, as Dobmeier drove to the bottom groove entering turn one, it appeared contact from third-running Dayne Kingshott spun him out.

A dozen laps later, Kingshott dove into turn one lower than Moran to take the lead. However, he spun in turns three and four so Moran reclaimed the top spot. That moved Timms, who started 13th, into the runner-up position for a restart with 11 laps to go. Timms stayed within striking distance before he finished 1.042 seconds behind Moran.

“There at the beginning I was a bit free,” Timms said. “I got my wing back after that open red. Man, it just came to life there for a little bit. I was able to pound the cushion and rail it like those guys, but I had so much more speed than them. I got tight and I think I wheelied up and smoked the fence with the right front and the right rear. It felt like a non-wing car after that. It was still really fast, but was really hard to manage on the cushion. Rees had me covered until we got to lapped traffic there. He was getting obviously held up by lapped cars. I had a chance, just wasn’t able to capitalize on it.”

Kasey Kahne recorded a third-place result.

“It was a pretty wild track the way the track turned out,” he said. “It was fun. I made too many mistakes. I never got a chance to get the lead, but I think we were pretty close. Overall, it was a solid night.”

Sam Henderson placed fourth and Jacob Peterson was fifth.

Kahne, Moran, Lee Goos Jr. and Jy Corbet each set quick time in their qualifying groups with Kahne timing in quickest overall. Peterson, Dobmeier, Henderson and Kingshott scored heat race wins. Matt Juhl was the Last Chance Showdown winner.

Serbus drove into the lead on Lap 3 en route to winning the 20-lap Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series main event. It remains the only Huset’s Speedway division without a repeat winner this season as Serbus became the fifth driver to record a triumph.

“These 305s, you can’t sleep on them,” he said after his third career victory at the track. “There’s a lot of good drivers.”

Dillon Bickett paced the field for the first two laps before Serbus powered into the top spot. A caution two-thirds of the way through the race bunched the field together before Serbus built a 0.820-second lead by the time the checkered flag waved.

Michalob Voeltz was the runner up with Bickett ending third, Corbin Erickson fourth and Braden Ockenga fifth.

Serbus, Logan Moore, Bickett and Gracyn Masur posted heat race wins. Aydin Lloyd captured the B Main.

Chaney led the distance of a caution-plagued Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks main event, which featured seven cautions and a green-white-checkered finish that extended the race distance to 19 laps.

“I’m worn out,” he said. “I’m an old guy. I missed my marks a couple of times. It’s good to be back in Victory Lane. This car is too good not to be in Victory Lane. It’s good to be here.”

Not only did the cautions keep Chaney out of traffic, the second stoppage of the race occurred at just the right time after J.J. Zebell drove into the lead on Lap 5. Since the lap wasn’t completed, Chaney reclaimed the top spot and he never relinquished it.

Tim Dann finished second by 0.131 seconds with Garet Deboer placing third. Craig Hanisch hustled from 12th to fourth and Cory Yeigh rallied from 15th to fifth.

The heat races were won by Chaney, Hanisch and Matt Steuerwald.

Huset’s Speedway will be dormant for the next two weeks before resuming competition on Aug. 23 for Thunder Road Night, which is the Heiman Fire Equipment Mayhem Summer Series finale. The action features the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series, Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Stock Cars.

BULL HAULERS BRAWL PRESENTED BY KWIK STAR AND FOLKENS BROTHERS TRUCKING RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (Aug. 2, 2026) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 45X-Rees Moran (2); 2. 10-Ryan Timms (13); 3. 4K-Kasey Kahne (6); 4. 83JR-Sam Henderson (8); 5. 80P-Jacob Peterson (7); 6. 24T-Christopher Thram (25); 7. 64-Andy Pake (11); 8. 17-Lee Goos Jr (5); 9. 27W-Weston Olson (9); 10. 16-Riley Goodno (10); 11. 9-Daison Pursley (14); 12. 2A-Austin Wood (17); 13. 23W-Scott Winters (22); 14. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (16); 15. 11D-Dominic White (20); 16. 13-Mark Dobmeier (1); 17. 26R-Levi Hillier (19); 18. 8-Jacob Hughes (23); 19. 88C-Brogan Carder (18); 20. 14H-Matt Juhl (21); 21. (DNF) 3-Dayne Kingshott (4); 22. (DNF) 9D-Dominic Dobesh (24); 23. (DNF) 11M-Brendan Mullen (12); 24. (DNF) 25-Jy Corbet (3); 25. (DNF) 14-Jett Barnes (15).

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 14H-Matt Juhl (1); 2. 23W-Scott Winters (2); 3. 8-Jacob Hughes (6); 4. 9D-Dominic Dobesh (3); 5. 4-Cameron Martin (7); 6. 33-Scotty Broty (4); 7. 2MD-Darin Naida (11); 8. 6-JJ Hickle (9); 9. 16D-Sean Rayhall (14); 10. 14T-Tim Estenson (8); 11. 17B-Ryan Bickett (5); 12. 2W-Alex Pettas (12); 13. (DNF) 31-Koby Werkmeister (13); 14. (DNS) 24T-Christopher Thram.

Heat 1 – TJ FORGED (8 Laps): 1. 80P-Jacob Peterson (1); 2. 27W-Weston Olson (2); 3. 10-Ryan Timms (5); 4. 4K-Kasey Kahne (4); 5. 2A-Austin Wood (6); 6. 14H-Matt Juhl (3); 7. 17B-Ryan Bickett (8); 8. 6-JJ Hickle (7); 9. (DNS) 31-Koby Werkmeister.

Heat 2 – SCHUREBUILT SUSP. (8 Laps): 1. 13-Mark Dobmeier (1); 2. 16-Riley Goodno (2); 3. 9-Daison Pursley (3); 4. 45X-Rees Moran (4); 5. 88C-Brogan Carder (5); 6. 23W-Scott Winters (8); 7. 8-Jacob Hughes (7); 8. 24T-Christopher Thram (9); 9. (DNS) 16D-Sean Rayhall.

Heat 3 – SMITH TI (8 Laps): 1. 83JR-Sam Henderson (1); 2. 64-Andy Pake (3); 3. 14-Jett Barnes (2); 4. 17-Lee Goos Jr (4); 5. 26R-Levi Hillier (6); 6. 9D-Dominic Dobesh (5); 7. 4-Cameron Martin (8); 8. 2MD-Darin Naida (7).

Heat 4 – MAXIM (8 Laps): 1. 3-Dayne Kingshott (2); 2. 11M-Brendan Mullen (1); 3. 25-Jy Corbet (4); 4. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (3); 5. 11D-Dominic White (6); 6. 33-Scotty Broty (7); 7. 14T-Tim Estenson (8); 8. 2W-Alex Pettas (5).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 1: Nordica (2 Laps): 1. 4K-Kasey Kahne, 10.547 (4); 2. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 10.662 (3); 3. 27W-Weston Olson, 10.798 (2); 4. 14H-Matt Juhl, 10.858 (9); 5. 10-Ryan Timms, 10.898 (6); 6. 2A-Austin Wood, 10.989 (5); 7. 6-JJ Hickle, 11.063 (8); 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 11.144 (1); 9. (DQ) 31-Koby Werkmeister, 11.087 (7).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 2: Nordica (2 Laps): 1. 45X-Rees Moran, 10.605 (4); 2. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 10.784 (7); 3. 16-Riley Goodno, 10.792 (9); 4. 9-Daison Pursley, 10.810 (6); 5. 88C-Brogan Carder, 10.846 (8); 6. 16D-Sean Rayhall, 10.885 (3); 7. 8-Jacob Hughes, 10.948 (5); 8. 23W-Scott Winters, 10.992 (2); 9. 24T-Christopher Thram, 11.004 (1).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 3: Nordica (2 Laps): 1. 17-Lee Goos Jr, 10.775 (8); 2. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 10.814 (1); 3. 14-Jett Barnes, 10.818 (2); 4. 64-Andy Pake, 10.836 (5); 5. 9D-Dominic Dobesh, 10.969 (4); 6. 26R-Levi Hillier, 10.978 (6); 7. 2MD-Darin Naida, 11.002 (7); 8. 4-Cameron Martin, 11.391 (3).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 4: Nordica (2 Laps): 1. 25-Jy Corbet, 10.805 (7); 2. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 10.909 (4); 3. 3-Dayne Kingshott, 10.914 (1); 4. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 11.063 (8); 5. 2W-Alex Pettas, 11.080 (2); 6. 11D-Dominic White, 11.137 (6); 7. 33-Scotty Broty, 11.161 (5); 8. 14T-Tim Estenson, 11.526 (3).

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 10X-Trevor Serbus (3); 2. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (8); 3. 17D-Dillon Bickett (1); 4. 18-Corbin Erickson (9); 5. 28B-Braden Ockenga (5); 6. 23-Aydin Lloyd (17); 7. 17-Lee Goos Jr (14); 8. 6-Logan Moore (4); 9. 23X-Brandon Bosma (13); 10. 9A-Hunter Hanson (20); 11. 14-Nick Barger (19); 12. 28G-Gracyn Masur (2); 13. 3B-Blake Ballenger (12); 14. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (10); 15. 15-Kaden Schliemann (7); 16. (DNF) X-Dylan Waxdahl (11); 17. (DNF) 88R-Ryder Laplante (16); 18. (DNF) 11-Karter Heiskell (15); 19. (DNF) 6B-Bayley Ballenger (6); 20. (DNF) 12L-John Lambertz (18).

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 23-Aydin Lloyd (1); 2. 12L-John Lambertz (2); 3. 14-Nick Barger (3); 4. 9A-Hunter Hanson (8); 5. 17B-Ryan Bickett (13); 6. 3D-Dan Griep (16); 7. 20T-Travis Christensen (9); 8. 68-Mason Slendy (10); 9. 8-Micah Slendy (7); 10. (DNF) 81-Jared Jansen (11); 11. (DNF) 9-Laney Moore (5); 12. (DNF) 91-Andrew Sullivan (4); 13. (DNF) 62J-Jay Masur (6); 14. (DNF) 56-Bill Johnson (12); 15. (DNS) 4-Gavin Gregory; 16. (DNS) O7-Owen Carlson.

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 – Gunderson Racing (8 Laps): 1. 10X-Trevor Serbus (2); 2. 18-Corbin Erickson (4); 3. X-Dylan Waxdahl (6); 4. 23X-Brandon Bosma (7); 5. 23-Aydin Lloyd (8); 6. 9-Laney Moore (5); 7. 20T-Travis Christensen (1); 8. (DQ) 3D-Dan Griep (3).

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 – Saldana Racing (8 Laps): 1. 6-Logan Moore (2); 2. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (3); 3. 3B-Blake Ballenger (6); 4. 17-Lee Goos Jr (8); 5. 12L-John Lambertz (7); 6. 62J-Jay Masur (1); 7. 68-Mason Slendy (4); 8. (DNF) 17B-Ryan Bickett (5).

Circle Performance Heat 3 – Circle Performance (8 Laps): 1. 17D-Dillon Bickett (1); 2. 15-Kaden Schliemann (3); 3. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (5); 4. 11-Karter Heiskell (4); 5. 14-Nick Barger (6); 6. 8-Micah Slendy (7); 7. (DNF) O7-Owen Carlson (8); 8. (DNF) 4-Gavin Gregory (2).

Maxim Chassis Heat 4 – Maxim Chassis (8 Laps): 1. 28G-Gracyn Masur (1); 2. 28B-Braden Ockenga (2); 3. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (3); 4. 88R-Ryder Laplante (8); 5. 91-Andrew Sullivan (4); 6. 9A-Hunter Hanson (6); 7. 81-Jared Jansen (5); 8. 56-Bill Johnson (7).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (18 Laps): 1. 12-Mike Chaney (1); 2. 40-Tim Dann (3); 3. 33-Garet Deboer (8); 4. 45-Craig Hanisch (12); 5. 64-Cory Yeigh (15); 6. 71X-Zach Olivier (10); 7. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (11); 8. 29Z-JJ Zebell (5); 9. 2-Chris Ellingson (16); 10. 86-Tracy Halouska (17); 11. 21T-Trevor Tesch (7); 12. 27-Dave Kuchta (18); 13. 21-Ron Howe (9); 14. 1X-Aaron Foote (13); 15. 99-Ryan DeBoer (2); 16. 81-Lance Nordstrom (4); 17. (DNF) 14J-Jayke Glanzer (14); 18. (DNF) 98-Dan Jensen (20); 19. (DNF) 3-Matt Steuerwald (6); 20. (DNF) 88L-Lane Gortmaker (19); 21. (DNS) 1K-Kinzer Glanzer.

Heat 1: FASTENAL (8 Laps): 1. 12-Mike Chaney (2); 2. 21T-Trevor Tesch (4); 3. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (6); 4. 81-Lance Nordstrom (3); 5. 1X-Aaron Foote (5); 6. 2-Chris Ellingson (7); 7. 88L-Lane Gortmaker (1).

Heat 2: PERFORMANCE ONE (8 Laps): 1. 45-Craig Hanisch (6); 2. 29Z-JJ Zebell (3); 3. 99-Ryan DeBoer (2); 4. 33-Garet Deboer (4); 5. 14J-Jayke Glanzer (1); 6. 86-Tracy Halouska (5); 7. 98-Dan Jensen (7).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Matt Steuerwald (3); 2. 40-Tim Dann (2); 3. 21-Ron Howe (4); 4. 71X-Zach Olivier (5); 5. 64-Cory Yeigh (6); 6. 27-Dave Kuchta (7); 7. (DNS) 1K-Kinzer Glanzer.

2026 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Ryan Timms – 3 (June 14, July 12 and July 19); Rees Moran – 1 (Aug. 2) and Christopher Thram – 1 (May 10)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Blake Ballenger – 1 (June 14); Brandon Bosma – 1 (July 12); Gavin Gregory – 1 (July 19); Aydin Lloyd – 1 (May 10) and Trevor Serbus – 1 (Aug. 2)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Cory Yeigh – 2 (June 14 and July 19); Mike Chaney – 1 (Aug. 2); Ron Howe – 1 (July 12); Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 10) and Trevor Tesch – 1 (May 25)

UP NEXT –

Aug. 23 for Thunder Road Night and the Heiman Fire Equipment Mayhem Summer Series finale featuring the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series, Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Stock Cars

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.x.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.