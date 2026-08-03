14-Year-Old Colin Sivia Scores First Ever WingLESS Feature Win At Angell Park

By Mike Babicz

(Sun Prairie, Wis., Sunday, August 2, 2026)– Fourth generation driver, 14-year-old Colin Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, IL, captured his first ever 20-lap AutoMeter Powered by Gandrud Performance Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint feature Sunday, August 2.

Sivia’s dad, Jimmy Sivia, grandfather Darrell Dodd and great-grandfather Junior Dodd, all raced.

The first-year wingless driver’s victory came on Kevins’ Classic Night in memory of Kevin Olson and Kevin Doty who competed many years at the historic Angell Park facility.

“I’m tired but this is fantastic,” said Sivia, joined in victory lane by family along with numerous fellow competitors. “I have to thank the track prep crew who kept working the surface so there was a outside groove which I love to run high.”

“I have to thank all of my sponsors, my family, everybody who has supported me to get me here,” Sivia said. “I dedicate the win the my Aunt Katrina Scandiff and Cousin James Corrigan who both passed away recently.”

“To get my first wingless win and to do it at Angell Park is awesome,” Sivia said, as he became the youngest feature winner in an IRA sanctioned division, along with being what is believed to be the youngest main event winner in any division at the Sun Prairie facility.

Rusty Egan of Round Lake Heights, IL took the initial lead in the main with a caution on lap 2 slowing the pace and erasing Egan’s sizeable advantage.

Allen Hafford of Beach Park, IL, who was second on the restart, had Sivia working to try to get the runner-up spot which he did just prior to a final caution on lap 13.

On the restart, Sivia worked the high side coming out of turn four overtaking Egan.

Sivia took the popular checkered by over a second. Egan held on for second. A late closing Greg Alt of Watertown picked up the Behling Hard Charger honor improving six spots to edge out third place ahead of fourth finishing Hafford. Hartland’s Seth Johnson was fifth.

Egan won the Fox Lake Harbor/All Star Performance 1st 8-lap heat. Hafford chalked up the Five Star Race Car Bodies/Behling Race Equipment 2nd heat.

Cambridge’s Tristan Furseth posted a :15.973 seconds qualifying mark to top Body Craft of Antioch, IL Time Trials.

Next up for the WingLESS is to be part of the Debbie Boyd Memorial at Wilmot Raceway on Saturday, August 8.

The IRA Lightning Sprints renew their schedule on Saturday, August 15 with the John Smith Memorial in their final 2026 appearance at Sycamore (IL) Speedway. The WingLESS are at Plymouth Dirt Track on August 15.

The month winds down with the wingLESS slated to be part of the rescheduled Independence 30 on Thursday, August 20 at Plymouth Dirt Track.

On Saturday, August 22 is a full IRA program with the Bumper to Bumper IRA 410 Sprints, the wingLESS and Lightning Sprints at Wilmot Raceway as part of the Kenosha County Fair. On Sunday, August 23 the IRA 410s make their traditional Corn Fest stop at Angell Park along with the Badger Midgets.