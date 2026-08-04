Torgerson to Drive Chad Boat Industries Entry for the Knoxville Nationals

(August 3, 2026) — Ashton Torgerson announced on Tuesday that he will drive an entry with Chad Boat Industries for the upcoming 360 and 410 Knoxville Nationals. Torgerson and CBI will focus on events surrounding the Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa over the next two weeks.

CBI is third team Torgerson has driven for in 2026 after starting the season out with Shark Racing on the World of Outlaws tour before joining the 3 Stooges team in May.

Torgerson and Steven Snyder Jr. essentially switched teams for the Nationals as Snyder was originally entered in the CBI entry before switching to the 3 Stooges team while Torgerson announced he was parting ways with the 3 Stooges team on Monday before announcing his intention to drive for CBI on Tuesday.