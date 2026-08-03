Netflix Series “Tires” To Present Williams Grove Fan Appreciation This Week

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The Netflix series “Tires,” starring Mechanicsburg’s own Shane Gillis, will present the next Fan Appreciation Night at Williams Grove Speedway, coming up this Friday night August 7.

The racing program will feature the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars plus a Dirty Deeds 25 for the HJ Towing and Recovery 358 sprints as part of the Mamma’s Pizza 358 Summer Series.

Action will get underway at 7:30 pm.

From 5:30 until 6:15 pm, general admission fans will be granted free access to the backstretch pit area in order to meet the 358 sprint drivers and see their cars.

Courtesy of Martin’s Potato Chips, J & S Classics and Hoseheads.com, fans will get free chips and candy as they enter the backstretch pit area.

The 410 sprint cars will be racing for a $5,500 payday in a 25-lap feature on Friday while the Dirty Deeds 25 for the 358 sprints will pay $2,500 to win out of a total purse worth some $11,000.

Having debuted in 2024, the Netflix series Tires, is a workplace comedy television series that focuses on a family’s struggling auto repair business headquartered in West Chester under the banner Valley Forge Automotive Center.

Mechanicsburg comedian Shane Gillis co-created the series in which he also stars.

Tires is slated to make its third season debut August 13 on Netflix.

Troy Wagaman Jr. of Hanover currently leads the 410 sprint point standings at Williams Grove Speedway while Derek Locked leads the 358 sprint points by 20 markers over Cody Fletcher.

Adult general admission for August 7 is $25 with students ages 13-20 admitted for $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always free at Williams Grove Speedway.

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Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by visiting the oval on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

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