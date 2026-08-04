Steven Snyder Jr. Lands Ride with 3 Stooges Racing

(August 4, 2026) — 3 Stooges Racing announced Tuesday that Steven Snyder Jr. will drive their #51 entry with the World of Outlaws series Friday and Saturday nights at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 during the Ironman 55 weekend.

Snyder, age 20 from Rising Sun, Maryland, has one sprint car feature victory to his credit this season on April 3rd at Williams Grove Speedway. Since parting ways with Heffner Racing Enterprises earlier in the season Snyder has made sporadic starts in a third part-time entry backed by Spire Motorsports and fielded by Chad Boat.

Snyder is a highly touted prospect from Micro Sprints that started racing winged 410 sprint cars last season. The last start Snyder made in a sprint car was at the Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway where he finished 16th in the B-Main.

Three Stooges Racing currently sits 13th in the World of Outlaws team point standings with one top five finish and four top 10 runs during the 2026 season.