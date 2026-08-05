ESS Canada Tour Continues With Doubleheader at Brockville and Cornwall

By Curtis Berleue

(Brockville, ONT) | For the first time since June, the Empire Super Sprints return to Canada this weekend for another Transport Benoit Lafleur Canada Tour doubleheader. Saturday, the tour makes its second of two stops at the Brockville Ontario Speedway, while Sunday will also be the second of two stops at the Cornwall Motor Speedway. Bonus money has been added to the purse of this weekends events, with both Brockville and Cornwall now paying $500 to start the A-Main!

Earlier this season, it was Alex Therrien (Brockville) and Davie Franek (Cornwall) who picked up wins at the two Ontario tracks. While it was Therrien’s first win at Brockville, Franek has now seen success at both tracks, having also won at Brockville back in 2024.

With just a handful of races remaining in the Transport Benoit Lafleur Canada Tour, it is Jordan Thomas atop the miniseries point standings. Though he has no wins north of the border thus far in 2026, he holds a 26-point lead over Zach Sobotka, who won at Brighton earlier this season.

Canadian Jordan Poirier is currently third, while Franek and Therrien round out the top five. Poirier has also seen victory lane at Brockville (2025) and Cornwall (2017, 2025) and he will look to build on his prior success at those tracks this weekend to improve his rank in the miniseries, along with maintaining his lead in the overall championship standings.

Information for this weekends events including admission prices, gate times and nightly event schedules can be found on both tracks’ social media pages and websites, along with the Empire Super Sprints social media pages. Competitors are reminded that the digital waiver to get in the pits at Brockville must be completed prior to entry on Saturday – it can be found on their website (www.brockvillespeedway.com).

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Shock Technology, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, Swagger Factory, PJC Sprayfoam, Donath Motor Worx, Transport Benoit Lafleur, All Star Performance, Stirling Lubricants, Trenca & Co. Realty, Speedway Press, Primal Tee, and Glenn Styres Racing.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Saturday, August 8 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, ONT ($2,000 to Win, $500 to Start)

Sunday, August 9 – Cornwall Motor Speedway – Cornwall, ONT ($2,000 to Win, $500 to Start)

Friday, August 21 – Autodrome Granby – Granby, QC ($3,000 to Win)