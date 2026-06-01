All Stars Lynn Paxton Classic Is Friday At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints return to Williams Grove Speedway for the second year in a row coming up this Friday, June 5 for the Associated Builders and Contractors Lynn Paxton EMMR Legends Classic.

The 30-lap All Stars main meant to honor late Williams Grove champion and racing historian Lynn Paxton of Dillsburg will pay the winner $8,000 for the victory.

The driver who sets fast time in time trials will receive $300 as the Fast Tees Fast Time Award winner.

A champion both on and off the track, Paxton passed away in 2024, leaving behind 43 Williams Grove sprint wins and a trio of track titles.

The wingless super sportsman will join the 410 sprints on the racing card, competing in a feature only as part of the show.

Lance Dewease is the defending winner of the Paxton Classic after claiming the inaugural race last June.

Dewease became the first repeat winner of the 2026 season at the track on May 29 when he claimed the Joey Allen Tribute. Prior to the event the oval had seven different winners in the first seven races of the year.

Californian Kalib Henry is the current All Stars point leader.

Henry and others such as Cale Thomas, Fairland, Ind.; Zach Hampton, Mooresville, Ind.; Zane Devault, Plymouth, Ind.; and Bobby Elliott of Allenton, Mich., are expected to be in the field on Friday night.

The Paxton Classic is part of the 2026 Hoosier Diamond Series and Pa Posse Sprint Series at the oval.

Event sponsor Associated Builders and Contractors is a national U.S. trade association representing the non-union construction industry.

ABC is an association of 69 chapters with more than 22,000 commercial contractors and construction-related firms among its members.

Visit www.abc.org to learn more.

Adult general admission for June 5 is $30 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $15.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up with all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and X.

RacingJunk.com

is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.