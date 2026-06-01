Shane Golobic claims 18th SCCT triumph at Davy Thomas Memorial in Placerville

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Fremont’s Shane Golobic took the lead from Nick Parker on lap seven and went on to record his 18th career Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour win on Saturday at the Davy Thomas Memorial in Placerville.

It marked Golobic’s first Winged Sprint Car win since March 29, 2025, during the SCCT opener at Placerville Speedway. The driver of the NOS Energy Drink No. 17w took home $6,000 for his efforts.

“It’s a lot of fun when this place widens out and you can get to racing,” Golobic commented on the front stretch. “Nick Parker did a good job early but luckily, I was able to get by him and then set my own pace. Lapped traffic was tough at times with cars side by side. It’s very special to win the Davy Race because we really miss him in the pit area.”

Tucson, Arizona driver Nick Parker jumped out to the lead after winning the High Sierra Industries Dash. He had also taken home a nose wing earlier on thanks to Sellers Race Wings for qualifying 15th overall.

Shane Golobic hounded him over the early stages and would pounce on lap seven, grabbing the lead that he never relinquished. Redding’s Max Mittry closed a few times in lapped traffic, but Golobic was mistake free and raced off to claim the Ed Entz checkered flag.

Mittry crossed the stripe in second to cap off a strong evening. The Redding driver started the night by earning the $1,000 Donna Gomez Fast Time Award. When all was said and done Mittry claimed $3,700 for his efforts at the Davy Thomas Memorial.

Last year’s Placerville Speedway champion Tony Gomes rounded out the podium after taking Bold Choice Bonus in the Dash. The Modesto resident automatically took the 8 pill for a $500 bonus prior to the Dash draw.

Sacramento’s Austin Wood and SCCT point leader Justyn Cox rounded out the top five. Gomes and Wood had a thrilling battle for the third spot that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Completing the top 10 in the Shop Kyle Larson feature were Parker, Shane Hopkins, Dominic Gorden, Tanner Carrick and Chance Grasty. Carrick brought home the $1,150 Gene Freeman Hard Charger Award for the main event.

Colby Copeland grabbed the Cindy Rounds B-main win, while Corbin Rueschenberg won the Rounds Kids Hard Charger Award during the 12-lap contest. Heat race wins were pocketed by Shane Golobic, Nick Parker, Cole Croft and Tony Gomes.

The man known as “Little Whit” Shawn Whitney scored yet another Placerville Speedway win on Saturday with the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association. Mike Grenert, Ben Wiesz, Mike Reeder and Dan Geil followed him across the line.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour returns to action on Saturday June 13th at Petaluma Speedway. Placerville Speedway is back at it this coming Saturday June 6 for John Padjen Kids Bike Night presented by the Pizza Factory.

Results

Sprint Car Challenge Tour Round 3

Placerville Speedway

Davy Thomas Memorial

May 30, 2026

A Main 30 Laps

1. 17W-Shane Golobic[2]; 2. 2X-Max Mittry[3]; 3. 75-Tony Gomes[5]; 4. 2A-Austin Wood[6]; 5. 42X-Justyn Cox[8]; 6. 15AZ-Nick Parker[1]; 7. 21-Shane Hopkins[10]; 8. 10-Dominic Gorden[9]; 9. 83T-Tanner Carrick[16]; 10. X1-Chance Grasty[12]; 11. 21L-Landon Brooks[14]; 12. 29-Cole Croft[7]; 13. 15-Michael Sellers[15]; 14. 9L-Luke Hayes[17]; 15. 55D-Dawson Hammes[11]; 16. 7C-Colby Copeland[21]; 17. 51-Jake Morgan[23]; 18. 12J-John Clark[19]; 19. 7H-Jake Haulot[20]; 20. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[24]; 21. 61-Travis Labat[22]; 22. 00-Steel Powell[18]; 23. 92-Andy Forsberg[4]; 24. 7-Seth Standley[13]

B Feature 12 Laps

1. 7C-Colby Copeland[1]; 2. 61-Travis Labat[5]; 3. 51-Jake Morgan[3]; 4. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[9]; 5. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[13]; 6. 56C-Carson Hammes[8]; 7. 98-Chris Masters[6]; 8. 56-Taylor Hall[11]; 9. 35-Stephen Ingraham[4]; 10. 25-Cody Johnson[7]; 11. 85-AJ Alderman[12]; 12. 28K-Bryant Bell[10]; 13. (DNS) 14W-Jodie Robinson

Dash 8 Laps

1. 15AZ-Nick Parker[1]; 2. 17W-Shane Golobic[3]; 3. 2X-Max Mittry[4]; 4. 92-Andy Forsberg[5]; 5. 75-Tony Gomes[8]; 6. 2A-Austin Wood[7]; 7. 29-Cole Croft[2]; 8. 42X-Justyn Cox[6]

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 17W-Shane Golobic[1]; 2. 10-Dominic Gorden[3]; 3. 7-Seth Standley[2]; 4. 92-Andy Forsberg[4]; 5. 9L-Luke Hayes[6]; 6. 51-Jake Morgan[8]; 7. 25-Cody Johnson[7]; 8. 56-Taylor Hall[9]; 9. 7C-Colby Copeland[5]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 15AZ-Nick Parker[2]; 2. 55D-Dawson Hammes[1]; 3. 15-Michael Sellers[3]; 4. 42X-Justyn Cox[4]; 5. 12J-John Clark[6]; 6. 61-Travis Labat[8]; 7. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[5]; 8. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[7]

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 29-Cole Croft[3]; 2. 21-Shane Hopkins[1]; 3. 2X-Max Mittry[4]; 4. 21L-Landon Brooks[2]; 5. 00-Steel Powell[5]; 6. 14W-Jodie Robinson[6]; 7. 98-Chris Masters[8]; 8. 28K-Bryant Bell[7]

Heat 4 8 Laps

1. 75-Tony Gomes[2]; 2. X1-Chance Grasty[1]; 3. 2A-Austin Wood[4]; 4. 83T-Tanner Carrick[3]; 5. 7H-Jake Haulot[5]; 6. 35-Stephen Ingraham[6]; 7. 56C-Carson Hammes[7]; 8. 85-AJ Alderman[8]

Qualifying A

1. 92-Andy Forsberg, 10.375[9]; 2. 42X-Justyn Cox, 10.427[2]; 3. 17W-Shane Golobic, 10.529[12]; 4. 55D-Dawson Hammes, 10.549[17]; 5. 7-Seth Standley, 10.603[14]; 6. 15AZ-Nick Parker, 10.622[15]; 7. 10-Dominic Gorden, 10.629[13]; 8. 15-Michael Sellers, 10.638[5]; 9. 7C-Colby Copeland, 10.653[8]; 10. 9-Adrianna DeMartini, 10.718[1]; 11. 9L-Luke Hayes, 10.727[3]; 12. 12J-John Clark, 10.771[4]; 13. 25-Cody Johnson, 10.794[11]; 14. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg, 10.819[7]; 15. 51-Jake Morgan, 10.838[16]; 16. 61-Travis Labat, 10.890[6]; 17. 56-Taylor Hall, 10.914[10]

Qualifying B

1. 2X-Max Mittry, 10.239[8]; 2. 2A-Austin Wood, 10.306[16]; 3. 21-Shane Hopkins, 10.347[4]; 4. X1-Chance Grasty, 10.395[14]; 5. 21L-Landon Brooks, 10.467[1]; 6. 75-Tony Gomes, 10.489[11]; 7. 29-Cole Croft, 10.527[15]; 8. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 10.563[9]; 9. 00-Steel Powell, 10.605[5]; 10. 7H-Jake Haulot, 10.641[13]; 11. 14W-Jodie Robinson, 10.682[12]; 12. 35-Stephen Ingraham, 10.810[6]; 13. 28K-Bryant Bell, 10.822[7]; 14. 56C-Carson Hammes, 10.883[3]; 15. 98-Chris Masters, 11.193[10]; 16. 85-AJ Alderman, 11.240[2]