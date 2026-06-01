Nick Sheridan at Ohsweken

By Brent Otchere

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (May 29, 2026) – Six Nations Tourism and Six Nations Bingo presented Community Night Featuring the Empire Super Sprints series on Friday at Ohsweken Speedway. Nick Sheridan, Jesse Costa, Dave Bailey, and Alex Riley took A-Main victories.

Empire Super Sprints

DJ Christie started on pole with Nick Sheridan next to him for the for the 25 lap Empire Super Sprints A-Main. Sheridan quickly got to work nabbing the lead from Christie. Visitor Dillon Paddock slowed on the front stretch on lap nine, bringing out the caution flag. Jacob Dykstra then had an issue with his car on lap eleven to bring out another caution flag.

Sheridan was determined to stop Dylan Westbrook’s win streak to start the season, enduring traffic and multiple restarts. Sheridan stayed up front and picked up his first win of the 2026 season. Next to finish were Cory Turner in second from row nine, Jordan Thomas third, 2025 ESS Champion Jordan Poirier fourth from row five, and Christie fifth.

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars

Liam Martin and Tom Pellizzari brought the 28 car field to the green flag for the Crate Sprint Car A-Main. Martin and Jesse Costa were battling over the lead until a caution came out due Mikey Kruchka and Keegan Baker colliding with each other off turn three on lap six. Kruchka brought out the caution again on the restart as he spun out off turn three. Costa defended his lead off the restart, putting down fast laps that couldn’t be matched.

With just four laps left to go, the final caution flag came out as Cam MacKinnon spun off turn three. Costa held true after the restart, going on to his third straight win to start the season. The victory also moved Costa ahead of Mack DeMan and into the lead atop the all-time win list for the Crate Sprint Car division at Ohsweken. Rounding out the top five were Martin in second, Steve Murdock third, DeMan fourth, and Jeremy May fifth.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

The front row of the grid featured Bella General and Dylan Peckham to begin the 20 Lap Thunder Stock A-Main. Gofast Teeple made quick work of the front row, taking over as the leader of the just right as Brando Greene-Styres and Mike Klazinga had problems in turn three and brought out a caution flag.

Dave Bailey found the lead after the restart, setting up camp as the driver to beat. With nine laps to go a multi-car crash brought out a red flag due to Mitch Petta’s car catching on fire. The safety crew were able to get the fire out quickly and no one was harmed. Bailey went on to win the race after the restart, increasing his all-time Thunder Stocks win record at Ohsweken to 55. Kyle Wert had to settle for second with Ryan Beagle taking the final podium step. Rounding out the top five were Ron Loggie fourth, and Zack Bleich fifth.

Insta-Insulation Mini Stocks

Jon Janssens started on pole alongside Nick Erskine to take the green flag for the 15 Lap Mini Stock A-Main. Janssens led the opening lap, but Alex Riley took over the lead on the very next lap. The race ran clean and green as the Mini Stock division put on a show of extreme talent and tight racing.

Riley stayed up front and found the checkered flags first, leading all but one lap. Rounding out the top five were Alexander Klotz in second, Janssens third, Dusty DeBoer fourth, and Ken Hair fifth.

Up Next at Ohsweken Speedway

Slack Lumber and Bucks By Tetra present Contractors Night plus Fan Fest Series – Super Heroes & Princesses. This big event features Autograph Night number one and Duel On The Dirt home track races for the stock cars on Friday, June 5, 2026. The Ohsweken Speedway weekly Friday Night Excitement divisions will be in competition, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and Insta-Insulation Mini Stocks. Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca for more information.

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Ohsweken Speedway Statistical Report

Friday, May 29, 2026

Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada

Total Entries: 125

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Empire Super Sprints (35 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 25 laps

1. 45-Nick Sheridan[2]; 2. 39-Cory Turner[17]; 3. 79-Jordan Thomas[4]; 4. 28-Jordan Poirier[10]; 5. 5-DJ Christie[1]; 6. 87XS-Skyler Evans[8]; 7. 12DD-Darren Dryden[9]; 8. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[11]; 9. 68-Aaron Turkey[14]; 10. 7-Eric Gledhill[3]; 11. 90-Matt Tanner[13]; 12. 38-Zach Sobotka[24]; 13. 21T-Alex Therrien[12]; 14. 88H-Josh Hansen[18]; 15. 98-Joe Trenca[20]; 16. 77T-Tyeller Powless[16]; 17. 24-Jeremy Lafleur[23]; 18. 94-Todd Hoddick[15]; 19. 21K-Kyle Phillips[7]; 20. 15-Ryan Turner[22]; 21. 28F-Davie Franek[6]; 22. 87-Jason Barney[26]; 23. 8-Dillon Paddock[19]; 24. (DNF) 66-Jordan Hutton[25]; 25. (DNF) 7NY-Matt Farnham[5]; 26. (DNF) 5D-Jacob Dykstra[21]

Hard Charger – Cory Turner +15

B-Main [Started] 11 laps

1. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[2]; 2. 15-Ryan Turner[1]; 3. 24-Jeremy Lafleur[3]; 4. 38-Zach Sobotka[11]; 5. 36-Jonathan Preston[4]; 6. 0-Glenn Styres[7]; 7. 53-Shawn Donath[10]; 8. 19KC-Mathieu Bardier[6]; 9. 87-Jason Barney[5]; 10. 66-Jordan Hutton[12]; 11. 13T-Trevor Years[9]; 12. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[15]; 13. 6-Ryan Coniam[14]; 14. 84-Mike Lichty[8]; 15. 3-Logan Crisafulli[13]

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps

1. 5-DJ Christie[3]; 2. 28F-Davie Franek[2]; 3. 7NY-Matt Farnham[4]; 4. 90-Matt Tanner[5]; 5. 39-Cory Turner[9]; 6. 15-Ryan Turner[8]; 7. 87-Jason Barney[7]; 8. 13T-Trevor Years[6]; 9. (DNF) 3-Logan Crisafulli[1]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps

1. 12DD-Darren Dryden[4]; 2. 21T-Alex Therrien[5]; 3. 45-Nick Sheridan[2]; 4. 68-Aaron Turkey[6]; 5. 88H-Josh Hansen[7]; 6. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[3]; 7. 19KC-Mathieu Bardier[9]; 8. 53-Shawn Donath[8]; 9. 6-Ryan Coniam[1]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps

1. 87XS-Skyler Evans[1]; 2. 7-Eric Gledhill[4]; 3. 79-Jordan Thomas[3]; 4. 94-Todd Hoddick[2]; 5. 8-Dillon Paddock[5]; 6. 24-Jeremy Lafleur[7]; 7. 0-Glenn Styres[6]; 8. 38-Zach Sobotka[8]; 9. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[9]

Heat Race 4 [Started] 8 laps

1. 21K-Kyle Phillips[2]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 3. 28-Jordan Poirier[3]; 4. 77T-Tyeller Powless[7]; 5. 98-Joe Trenca[8]; 6. 36-Jonathan Preston[6]; 7. (DNF) 84-Mike Lichty[1]; 8. (DNF) 66-Jordan Hutton[5]

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Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars (35 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps

1. 52-Jesse Costa[5]; 2. 9-Liam Martin[1]; 3. 2M-Steve Murdock[6]; 4. 4-Mack DeMan[10]; 5. 36-Jeremy May[8]; 6. BS39-Brett Stratford[18]; 7. 2S-Al Sleight[13]; 8. 45-Curtis Gartly[21]; 9. 27H-Niko Hansen[11]; 10. 51-Trevor Young[14]; 11. 24A-AJ Lewis[15]; 12. 3S-Austin Roes[4]; 13. 16X-Keegan Baker[3]; 14. 94-Ryan Fraser[23]; 15. 20-Johnny Miller[22]; 16. 01K-Mikey Kruchka[7]; 17. 28T-Cameron Thomson[20]; 18. 48-Lance Erskine[9]; 19. 78-Darren McLennan[16]; 20. 14-Larry Gledhill[26]; 21. 53-Logan Shwedyk[17]; 22. 57C-Cooper Fritz[19]; 23. 24K-Kiana Teal[27]; 24. 44-Connor Ross[25]; 25. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[12]; 26. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[28]; 27. 5-Tom Pellizzari[2]; 28. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[24]

Hard Charger – Curtis Gartly +13

B-Main [Started] 12 laps

1. 45-Curtis Gartly[2]; 2. 20-Johnny Miller[1]; 3. 94-Ryan Fraser[5]; 4. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[4]; 5. 44-Connor Ross[7]; 6. 14-Larry Gledhill[12]; 7. 24K-Kiana Teal[3]; 8. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[8]; 9. 96-Tyler Lafantaisie[14]; 10. 89L-Logan Ferguson[15]; 11. 55-Cory Whittam[9]; 12. 88R-Riley Mercer[10]; 13. 2-Travis Hofstetter[13]; 14. 14B-Broden Weiler[6]; 15. (DNS) 69K-Ken Hamilton

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps

1. 5-Tom Pellizzari[1]; 2. 52-Jesse Costa[4]; 3. 4-Mack DeMan[2]; 4. 2S-Al Sleight[3]; 5. 53-Logan Shwedyk[6]; 6. 20-Johnny Miller[7]; 7. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[5]; 8. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[8]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps

1. 36-Jeremy May[1]; 2. 01K-Mikey Kruchka[3]; 3. 27H-Niko Hansen[2]; 4. 51-Trevor Young[6]; 5. BS39-Brett Stratford[5]; 6. 45-Curtis Gartly[7]; 7. 94-Ryan Fraser[8]; 8. 55-Cory Whittam[4]; 9. 89L-Logan Ferguson[9]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps

1. 16X-Keegan Baker[3]; 2. 2M-Steve Murdock[6]; 3. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[1]; 4. 24A-AJ Lewis[5]; 5. 57C-Cooper Fritz[4]; 6. 96-Tyler Lafantaisie[9]; 7. 14B-Broden Weiler[7]; 8. 88R-Riley Mercer[8]; 9. (DNF) 14-Larry Gledhill[2]

Heat Race 4 [Started] 8 laps

1. 9-Liam Martin[2]; 2. 48-Lance Erskine[1]; 3. 3S-Austin Roes[4]; 4. 78-Darren McLennan[5]; 5. 28T-Cameron Thomson[9]; 6. 24K-Kiana Teal[7]; 7. 44-Connor Ross[6]; 8. (DNF) 69K-Ken Hamilton[3]; 9. (DNF) 2-Travis Hofstetter[8]

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Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks (23 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps

1. 49-Dave Bailey[19]; 2. 19-Kyle Wert[17]; 3. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[20]; 4. 97-Ron Loggie[16]; 5. 108-Zack Bleich[5]; 6. 23-Trevor DeBoer[14]; 7. 11-Gofast Teeple[4]; 8. 55-Mike Thorne[9]; 9. 03-George Grosul[18]; 10. 427-Tim Phalen[8]; 11. 13-Kacey Huffman[11]; 12. 62-Brian Pescetti[12]; 13. 8-Ryan Dinning[13]; 14. 43C-Clinton Nicholls[22]; 15. 81-Brando Greene Styres[10]; 16. 43X-Bella General[1]; 17. 43-Kyle Andress[21]; 18. (DNF) 37-Robert Hoskins[15]; 19. (DNF) 77-Mitch Petta[3]; 20. (DNF) 93K-Mike Klazinga[7]; 21. (DNS) 26-Keith Dale; 22. (DNS) 51D-Dylan Peckham; 23. (DNS) 96O-John Overholt

Hard Charger – Dave Bailey +18

Qualifier 1 [Started] 10 laps

1. 49-Dave Bailey[11]; 2. 19-Kyle Wert[10]; 3. 11-Gofast Teeple[3]; 4. 55-Mike Thorne[6]; 5. 427-Tim Phalen[5]; 6. 8-Ryan Dinning[8]; 7. 51D-Dylan Peckham[2]; 8. 37-Robert Hoskins[9]; 9. 13-Kacey Huffman[7]; 10. (DNF) 26-Keith Dale[4]; 11. (DNF) 43-Kyle Andress[1]; 12. (DNF) 96O-John Overholt[12]

Qualifier 2 [Started] 10 laps

1. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[11]; 2. 108-Zack Bleich[3]; 3. 97-Ron Loggie[9]; 4. 23-Trevor DeBoer[8]; 5. 93K-Mike Klazinga[4]; 6. 03-George Grosul[10]; 7. 62-Brian Pescetti[7]; 8. 81-Brando Greene Styres[6]; 9. 43X-Bella General[1]; 10. 77-Mitch Petta[2]; 11. 43C-Clinton Nicholls[5]

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Insta-Insulation Mini Stocks (32 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 15 laps

1. 17-Alex Riley[4]; 2. 26-Alexander Klotz[3]; 3. 66-Jon Janssens[1]; 4. 23-Dusty DeBoer[6]; 5. 5K-Ken Hair[7]; 6. 11J-Jeff Elsliger[9]; 7. 64-Nick Erskine[2]; 8. 46-Wayde Thorne[20]; 9. 01-Tristan DaSilva[13]; 10. 55-Craig Cole[15]; 11. 1-Jason Tolton[5]; 12. 99R-Ryan Farrington[8]; 13. 17K-Spencer Riddell[17]; 14. 25-Joe Stevenson[11]; 15. 4-Mark Thorne[21]; 16. 54-Christopher French[16]; 17. 24R-Chase Mitchell[12]; 18. 14L-John Lubeck[14]; 19. 32L-Grayden Lyons[19]; 20. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[22]; 21. 44-Doug Erskine[18]; 22. 9C-Connor Chambers[26]; 23. 00-Steven Boverhof[23]; 24. 34-Randy Alway[25]; 25. 215-Nick Bowman[27]; 26. (DNF) X-Mason Anderson[24]; 27. (DNF) 20J-Nathan Joyner[10]; 28. (DNS) 9-Tim DeBoer

Hard Charger – Wayde Thorne +12

B-Main [Started] 6 laps

1. 46-Wayde Thorne[2]; 2. 4-Mark Thorne[4]; 3. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[3]; 4. 00-Steven Boverhof[1]; 5. X-Mason Anderson[11]; 6. 34-Randy Alway[8]; 7. 9C-Connor Chambers[6]; 8. 215-Nick Bowman[5]; 9. 265-Mike Evers[9]; 10. 79-Steve Miller[7]; 11. 65-Blake Wadham[10]; 12. 11-Mike Giberson[12]

Qualifier 1 [Started] 8 laps

1. 66-Jon Janssens[4]; 2. 26-Alexander Klotz[3]; 3. 5K-Ken Hair[2]; 4. 1-Jason Tolton[8]; 5. 99R-Ryan Farrington[12]; 6. 20J-Nathan Joyner[9]; 7. 24R-Chase Mitchell[10]; 8. 14L-John Lubeck[1]; 9. 54-Christopher French[15]; 10. 44-Doug Erskine[14]; 11. 00-Steven Boverhof[5]; 12. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[13]; 13. 215-Nick Bowman[11]; 14. 79-Steve Miller[16]; 15. 265-Mike Evers[7]; 16. X-Mason Anderson[6]

Qualifier 2 [Started] 8 laps

1. 23-Dusty DeBoer[5]; 2. 17-Alex Riley[7]; 3. 64-Nick Erskine[4]; 4. 9-Tim DeBoer[10]; 5. 11J-Jeff Elsliger[13]; 6. 25-Joe Stevenson[2]; 7. 01-Tristan DaSilva[12]; 8. 55-Craig Cole[14]; 9. 17K-Spencer Riddell[3]; 10. 32L-Grayden Lyons[1]; 11. 46-Wayde Thorne[9]; 12. 4-Mark Thorne[11]; 13. 9C-Connor Chambers[8]; 14. 34-Randy Alway[6]; 15. 65-Blake Wadham[15]; 16. 11-Mike Giberson[16]

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Ohsweken Speedway on GForceTV

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for FREE on GForceTV. Just search for GForceTV on YouTube, OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY on Facebook, or visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca to watch.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights.

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