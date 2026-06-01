Persistent Rainfall, Soft Grounds Postpone Nodak to August 30

By Alex Nieten

MINOT, ND (May 31, 2026) – With heavy rainfall hitting Minot, ND throughout Saturday and more precipitation arriving Sunday morning, creating soft grounds at Nodak Speedway and conditions unsuitable for racing, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and SLS Promotions have agreed to postpone the Gerdau Metals Recycling Magic City Showdown to Sunday, Aug. 30.

The postponement sets up a North Dakota tripleheader weekend with a Friday, Aug. 28, stop at Grand Forks, ND’s River Cities Speedway and a Saturday, Aug. 29, visit to West Fargo, ND’s Fix It Forward Speedway leading into Nodak’s new spot on the calendar.

All tickets purchased for Sunday’s race will be honored on the new date.

The World of Outlaws now shifts its focus to the three races in three nights at three different tracks – Hartford, MI’s Hartford Speedway on June 5, Plymouth, WI’s Plymouth Dirt Track on June 6, and Sun Prairie, WI’s Angell Park Speedway on June 7. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

David Gravel leads the championship standings chasing his third straight title with Carson Macedo, Buddy Kofoid, Sheldon Haudenschild, and Donny Schatz completing the top five.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.