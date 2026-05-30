Ricky Lewis notches another win, GLTS at Limaland

From Gerry Keysor

No. 49 Brian Ruhlman and No. 33M Mike Miller would make up the front row to start the race with Ruhlman charging to the early lead. Ruhlman and No. G5 Gunnar Setser would battle for the lead until Setser grabbed the point on lap 3. Ricky Lewis began his charge in the Dave Stensland – owned No. 41 and found himself in third place on lap 8. Lewis battled to second and on lap 41, nailed a picture perfect slidejob in turn 1 to grab the lead. Lewis then threaded through the lapped traffic and cruised to victory over Setser, No. 40 Max Adams, No 5 James Turnbull, and No. 54 “JB” Jakeb Boxell.

410 Sprints – Non-Winged – 24 entries

MacAllister CAT Rental Store A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 41-Ricky Lewis[8]; 2. G5-Gunnar Setser[3]; 3. 40-Max Adams[5]; 4. 5-James Turnbull[4]; 5. 54-Jakeb Boxell[6]; 6. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[20]; 7. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[7]; 8. 33M-Mike Miller[2]; 9. 49-Brian Ruhlman[1]; 10. 87-Paul Dues[17]; 11. 24-Lee Underwood[13]; 12. 16-Jackson Slone[15]; 13. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[9]; 14. 32M-Derek Hastings[14]; 15. 21B-Ryan Barr[10]; 16. 14C-Nathan Carle[18]; 17. 25-Max Frank[21]; 18. 53-Steve Little[16]; 19. 0G-Kyle Shipley[12]; 20. 29OG-Tom Eller[19]; 21. (DNF) 4-Brayden Clark[11]; 22. (DNF) 18S-Aidan Salisbury[22]; 23. (DNS) 37-Dave Gross; 24. (DNS) 0-Steve Irwin

Engler Machine and Tool Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 33M-Mike Miller[1]; 2. G5-Gunnar Setser[4]; 3. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[3]; 4. 21B-Ryan Barr[2]; 5. 24-Lee Underwood[5]; 6. 53-Steve Little[7]; 7. 29OG-Tom Eller[8]; 8. (DNF) 18S-Aidan Salisbury[6]

Miami Paint Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5-James Turnbull[2]; 2. 40-Max Adams[3]; 3. 41-Ricky Lewis[4]; 4. 4-Brayden Clark[6]; 5. 32M-Derek Hastings[7]; 6. (DNF) 87-Paul Dues[5]; 7. (DNF) 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[1]; 8. (DNS) 0-Steve Irwin

Miami Paint Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 54-Jakeb Boxell[3]; 2. 49-Brian Ruhlman[5]; 3. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[4]; 4. 0G-Kyle Shipley[1]; 5. 16-Jackson Slone[6]; 6. 14C-Nathan Carle[7]; 7. 25-Max Frank[2]; 8. 37-Dave Gross[8]

Qualifying: 1. G5-Gunnar Setser, 12.925[1]; 2. 41-Ricky Lewis, 12.961[4]; 3. 11A-Abby Hohlbein, 12.975[2]; 4. 2DI-Dustin Ingle, 13.029[6]; 5. 40-Max Adams, 13.036[5]; 6. 54-Jakeb Boxell, 13.044[12]; 7. 21B-Ryan Barr, 13.074[8]; 8. 5-James Turnbull, 13.138[7]; 9. 25-Max Frank, 13.140[20]; 10. 33M-Mike Miller, 13.177[17]; 11. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett, 13.226[19]; 12. 0G-Kyle Shipley, 13.450[13]; 13. 24-Lee Underwood, 13.472[9]; 14. 87-Paul Dues, 13.479[21]; 15. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 13.512[18]; 16. 18S-Aidan Salisbury, 13.582[3]; 17. 4-Brayden Clark, 13.614[10]; 18. 16-Jackson Slone, 13.620[24]; 19. 53-Steve Little, 13.715[11]; 20. 32M-Derek Hastings, 13.723[14]; 21. 14C-Nathan Carle, 14.009[15]; 22. 29OG-Tom Eller, 14.068[16]; 23. (DNF) 0-Steve Irwin, 58.000[23]; 24. (DNS) 37-Dave Gross,