Abreu Wins High Limit Feature at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, IN (May 292, 206) — Rico Abreu led all 30-laps in route to the victory with the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Series Friday night at the Lawrenceburg Speedway. Abreu, from St. Helena, California, took advantage of his outside front row starting position to hold off Kyle Larson’s charge through the field after an incident earlier in the event. Paker Price-Miller, Giovanni Scelzi, and Tyler Courtney rounded out the top five.

During the main event Tanner Thorson and Aaron Reutzel crashed while racing for position in turn four. The incident caused Reutzel to lose lead in the point standings to Abreu by 15 markers while Thorson dropped to fourth in the standings behind Scelzi.

The High Limit Racing Series continues Saturday night at Butler Motor Speedway in Quincy, Michigan for the Mace Thomas Classic.

Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing

Lawrenceburg Speedway

Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Friday, May 29, 2026

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson, 12.148[15]

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 12.151[4]

3. 24-Rico Abreu, 12.158[16]

4. 88-Tanner Thorson, 12.230[21]

5. 71-Parker Price Miller, 12.392[20]

6. 55-Kerry Madsen, 12.405[17]

7. 13-Tanner Holmes, 12.427[1]

8. 26-Justin Peck, 12.427[3]

9. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, 12.451[19]

10. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.451[12]

11. 14-Zane DeVault, 12.452[14]

12. 19-Brent Marks, 12.456[5]

13. 9-Daison Pursley, 12.458[23]

14. 45-Keith Sheffer Jr, 12.460[9]

15. 42-Sye Lynch, 12.521[2]

16. 5-Brenham Crouch, 12.530[13]

17. 17GP-Hank Davis, 12.580[29]

18. 101-Kalib Henry, 12.586[10]

19. 49X-Cale Thomas, 12.602[24]

20. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr, 12.665[25]

21. 24D-Danny Sams III, 12.779[11]

22. 9R-Chase Randall, 12.797[28]

23. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 12.914[26]

24. 20B-Cody Bova, 12.931[8]

25. 29-Logan McCandless, 12.960[18]

26. 38-Leyton Wagner, 12.974[7]

27. 97-Zach Hampton, 13.064[6]

28. 47-Todd King, 13.274[27]

29. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, [22]

TJ Forged Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 88-Tanner Thorson[1]

2. 13-Tanner Holmes[2]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

4. 57-Kyle Larson[4]

5. 5-Brenham Crouch[6]

6. 9-Daison Pursley[5]

7. 49X-Cale Thomas[7]

8. 9R-Chase Randall[8]

9. 29-Logan McCandless[9]

10. 47-Todd King[10]

DMI Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 71-Parker Price Miller[1]

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]

3. 26-Justin Peck[2]

4. 17GP-Hank Davis[6]

5. 14-Zane DeVault[3]

6. 45-Keith Sheffer Jr[5]

7. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[7]

8. 38-Leyton Wagner[9]

9. 5E-Bobby Elliott[8]

DNS: G5-Gage Pulkrabek

BR Motorsports Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[4]

2. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[2]

3. 101-Kalib Henry[6]

4. 19-Brent Marks[3]

5. 42-Sye Lynch[5]

6. 24D-Danny Sams III[7]

7. 20B-Cody Bova[8]

8. 97-Zach Hampton[9]

9. 55-Kerry Madsen[1]

FK Rod Ends Dash (7 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[2]

2. 24-Rico Abreu[1]

3. 57-Kyle Larson[3]

4. 71-Parker Price Miller[4]

5. 88-Tanner Thorson[5]

6. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[6]

Winters Performance B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 55-Kerry Madsen[1]

2. 49X-Cale Thomas[2]

3. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[3]

4. 9R-Chase Randall[5]

5. 20B-Cody Bova[4]

6. 38-Leyton Wagner[6]

7. 29-Logan McCandless[8]

8. 5E-Bobby Elliott[9]

9. 47-Todd King[10]

10. 97-Zach Hampton[7]

11. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[11]

Interstate Batteries A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[2]

2. 57-Kyle Larson[3]

3. 71-Parker Price Miller[4]

4. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[6]

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[8]

6. 13-Tanner Holmes[7]

7. 26-Justin Peck[9]

8. 19-Brent Marks[12]

9. 101-Kalib Henry[10]

10. 42-Sye Lynch[15]

11. 5-Brenham Crouch[13]

12. 49X-Cale Thomas[20]

13. 17GP-Hank Davis[11]

14. 55-Kerry Madsen[19]

15. 9-Daison Pursley[16]

16. 88-Tanner Thorson[5]

17. 45-Keith Sheffer Jr[17]

18. 9R-Chase Randall[22]

19. 24D-Danny Sams III[18]

20. 38-Leyton Wagner[24]

21. 20B-Cody Bova[23]

22. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]

23. 14-Zane DeVault[14]

24. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[21]