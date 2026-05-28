GLSS Kicks off Sprint Car Week in Michigan Friday at I-96 Speedway

By Zach Hiser

Lake Odessa, MI – The Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP (GLSS) are back in action this Friday night at I-96 Speedway. The first scheduled trip to West Michigan was washed away in April, leaving this post-Memorial Day show as the appetizer for a busy week of Sprint Car racing in Michigan.

Coming into Friday night’s show, just three races have been completed toward the run for a GLSS championship in 2026. Seven scheduled shows have been lost to Mother Nature or adverse track conditions as a result of Mother Nature. Because of this, Zane DeVault remains the current Championship Points leader heading into the weekend. DeVault is two-for-three so far this season with GLSS, grabbing wins in the season opener at Crystal Motor Speedway on April 25th and again at Shadyhill Speedway on May 16th. DeVault holds a 74-point lead over four-time and defending GLSS Champion, Max Stambaugh on the Tour, and a 12-point lead over 2018 Tour Champion, Dustin Daggett in the North Division standings.

I-96 Speedway has always been a roll of the dice on who will end up in GLSS Victory Lane. Since the first race on July 31, 2016, a total of 18 different drivers have won at I-96. Since winning the debut in 2016, inaugural GLSS Champion Chase Ridenour has been held out of the limelight in Lake Odessa. Jared Horstman (11), Dustin Daggett (8), Phil Gressman (4), and Max Stambaugh (4) sit atop the wins column ranks. Horstman was on another level at I-96 in 2025, winning three of five scheduled shows, finishing second and fifth in the shows he didn’t win.

GLSS and I-96 Speedway kick off a stretch of racing in Michigan that features five different sanctioning bodies at six different tracks in seven days. Following GLSS at I-96, High Limit Racing Sprint Cars unload at Butler Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 30th, the same day that the Great Lakes Lightning Sprints head back to Silver Bullet Speedway. Then, the Race for the Million 410 Winged Sprint Cars head to Owosso Speedway on Wednesday, June 3rd; finally, the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars return to Hartford Speedway on Friday, June 5th, with the Great Lakes Lightning Sprints making a return trip to Mt Pleasant Speedway that same day.

Advanced tickets to the Great Lakes Super Sprints at I-96 Speedway are available at I96Speedway.com. Fans who can’t make the trip can catch the action LIVE on www.GreatLakesSprints.TV.

Find GreatLakesSuperSprints.com for more information. Follow Great Lakes Super Sprints on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.

I-96 Speedway Winners:

7/31/16

I-96 Speedway

Chase Ridenour

5/5/17

I-96 Speedway

Jared Horstman

6/23/17

I-96 Speedway

Jared Horstman

7/23/17

I-96 Speedway

Dustin Daggett

8/18/17

I-96 Speedway

Randy Hannagan

5/4/18

I-96 Speedway

Dustin Daggett

6/15/18

I-96 Speedway

Dustin Daggett

6/29/18

I-96 Speedway

Dustin Daggett

7/22/18

I-96 Speedway

–

10/13/18

I-96 Speedway

Jared Horstman

5/10/19

I-96 Speedway

Tony Stewart

5/17/19

I-96 Speedway

Sam Hafertepe Jr.

5/18/19

I-96 Speedway

Sam Hafertepe Jr.

5/26/19

I-96 Speedway

Phil Gressman

6/14/19

I-96 Speedway

Phil Gressman

6/28/19

I-96 Speedway

Phil Gressman

7/14/19

I-96 Speedway

Dustin Daggett

8/16/19

I-96 Speedway

Phil Gressman

6/12/20

I-96 Speedway

Jared Horstman

7/24/20

I-96 Speedway

Ryan Ruhl

8/21/20

I-96 Speedway

Ricky Peterson

9/26/20

I-96 Speedway

Jared Horstman

4/16/21

I-96 Speedway

Ryan Ruhl

5/8/21

I-96 Speedway

Matt Covington

6/4/21

I-96 Speedway

Brad Lamberson

7/2/21

I-96 Speedway

Max Stambaugh

7/30/21

I-96 Speedway

Max Stambaugh

9/3/21

I-96 Speedway

Dustin Daggett

5/13/22

I-96 Speedway

Gregg Dalman

6/3/22

I-96 Speedway

Nate Dussel

6/4/22

I-96 Speedway

Nate Dussel

7/1/22

I-96 Speedway

Dustin Daggett

7/29/22

I-96 Speedway

Jared Horstman

8/19/22

I-96 Speedway

Brad Lamberson

5/12/23

I-96 Speedway

Jared Horstman

6/2/23

I-96 Speedway

Jared Horstman

6/30/23

I-96 Speedway

J.J. Hickle

8/18/23

I-96 Speedway

Max Stambaugh

5/31/24

I-96 Speedway

Dustin Daggett

6/28/24

I-96 Speedway

–

7/26/24

I-96 Speedway

Jason Blonde

8/30/24

I-96 Speedway

Craig Mintz

4/25/25

I-96 Speedway

Max Stambaugh

5/9/25

I-96 Speedway

Jared Horstman

6/20/25

I-96 Speedway

Jared Horstman

7/25/25

I-96 Speedway

Scotty Theil

8/15/25

I-96 Speedway

Jared Horstman