Andy Forsberg Charges to Hall Memorial Win

PETERSEN MEDIA

Taking part in the annual North State Doubleheader in Chico, CA and Marysville, CA, Andy Forsberg recorded a second-place finish during Saturday’s Silver Dollar Fair Race before charging from 10th to win Sunday’s Hall Memorial at Marysville Raceway with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

“It was a really good weekend for our team,” Andy Forsberg said. “We had a good run in Chico, CA on Saturday and ran second, and then Sunday night we didn’t time in well, but we dug out of it and raced from 10th to pick up the win.”

The weekend got underway on Saturday night in Chico, CA for the annual Silver Dollar Fair Race, and with 32 cars on hand, Forsberg went out 32nd for qualifications.

With the groups being split on this night, Forsberg ended up timing in sixth fastest in his flight which put him on the front row of his heat race. Starting on the outside of the front row, Forsberg got the jump and never looked back. Racing to the win, Forsberg moved into the redraw where the seven lined him up in the fourth row of the feature event.

The start of the race was hindered by a couple of issues but the third attempt was the charm as Forsberg settled into fourth as the race came to life. With the track changing a lot during the feature, Forsberg was able to make the right moves as he moved into third on the 10th lap, and then was able to take over the second spot on the 15th lap.

Amidst heavy traffic for the final 10-laps, Forsberg was able to close in on leader, Austin Wood, and few times but was unable to get to the youngster as he settled for a second-place finish.

Sunday night the scene shifted to Marysville Raceway for the annual Hall Memorial with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

Timing in 13th fastest in qualifying time trials, Forsberg found himself in an early hole as he then lined up fifth in his heat race. Able to pick up a position and finish fourth, Forsberg moved into the feature event where he took the green flag from the 10th starting position.

When the 30-lapper went green, Forsberg quickly jumped into eighth before he moved into sixth on the race’s seventh lap. A restart on the 15th lap saw the Auburn, CA driver make a big move to race his way into second just before the yellow flag flew.

A couple restart attempts saw Forsberg power into the lead, but each move was negated by a stoppage. Finally, on the 18thlap, Forsberg made his move for good as he romped into the lead and never looked back.

Leading the final 12 laps, Forsberg went on to capture his seventh win of the 2026 season.

“The Hall Memorial is just such a special race for me to win,” Forsberg said. “I know I always say the same thing when I am fortunate enough to win this race, but it just means a lot and to do it from 10th this year is really cool. It was a great weekend for our PHR team.”

Andy Forsberg and PHR Racing would like to thank Pacific Highway Rentals, Wilkie Masonry, Western Traffic Supply, PitStopUSA, Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Autism Awareness, Parking and Transportation Group, MCK, 1st Vanguard, Highway Specialty Co., and KBJ Catering for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races- 17, Wins-7, Top 5’s-12, Top 10’s-15

ON TAP: Andy Forsberg and the PHR team are set to return to SCCT action this Saturday night at Placerville Speedway.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Andy Forsberg by ‘Liking’ him on facebook at www.facebook.com/andyforsbergracing or by following him on Twitter at @AForsberg92.

You can also keep up with Andy and his popular post race VLOG, ‘Shark Tales with Andy’ at www.facebook.com/sharktaleswithandy.