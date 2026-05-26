Davy Thomas Memorial bursts into Placerville Speedway Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Fresh off an event in Marysville last Sunday, the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour is right back at it this Saturday for the $6,000-to-win/ $600-to-start “Davy Thomas Memorial” at Placerville Speedway.

The May 30th event marks round three for the SCCT Winged Sprint Cars and continues the busiest stretch of its campaign in the Golden State.

This Saturday’s show honors the late Davy Thomas, who we lost in 2024 following a multi-year battle with cancer. He spent time as a crew member and an official, but above all, he was a huge race fan that could be seen frequently in the campground and grandstands throughout California.

After being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer at the age of 30, he continued to be at the track with his race family as often as he could. Davy passed away on June 30th, 2024, at age 33. The event in his memory is shaping up to again be one of the highest paying in SCCT/ Civil War Series history.

Davy was always a big fan of professional wrestling, which will play a theme in the music heard over the PA System during the evening.

Several special awards are on the line thanks to numerous individuals, including the $850 Donna Gomez Fast Time Award and the $850 Gene Freeman Hard Charger Award.

The B-main held in memory of Cindy Rounds is a guaranteed $350-to-start for non-transfer cars, while the first four non-transfers in the C-main will earn $150. The “Rounds Kids” have also offered a $200 Hard Charger Award in the B-main.

Current Placerville Speedway point leader and 10-time track champion Andy Forsberg captured the Davy Thomas Memorial last season.

The Auburn veteran topped a strong 45-car field to claim the inaugural running and hopes to duplicate that performance on Saturday. Forsberg is fresh off his seventh career win at the Mel & Marlyn Hall Memorial this past Sunday at Marysville Raceway.

With two races down it’s Justyn Cox who stands atop the SCCT standings. The driver of the Josh Bates Racing No. 42x will be searching for a strong outing at the Davy Thomas Memorial.

Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick, Roseville’s Colby Copeland, Dunnigan’s Luke Hayes and Marysville’s Dawson Hammes complete the top five in SCCT points after two races.

The traveling Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association will be the companion class on Saturday. The colorful coupes often put on an excellent show at Placerville Speedway.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating during the Davy Thomas Memorial will be General Admission this Saturday May 30th, apart from the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked.

Adult tickets cost $25, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $22. Kids 6-11 cost $10 and those five and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-053026

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Cars hit the track at 5:15pm with hot laps, Sierra Foothills Wine Services Qualifying and racing to follow.

Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered from 4-6pm in the grandstands featuring live music by Randy Sykes and discounted Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Beer at the Cold Zone. A magician will also be on hand to provide entertainment under the shade structure.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Sprint Car Challenge Tour event.

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on X https://x.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.

……

Upcoming Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour events

Saturday May 30: Placerville Speedway (2nd annual Davy Thomas Memorial)

Saturday June 13: Petaluma Speedway (Wings Over Wine Country)

Saturday June 20: Watsonville Speedway (66th Johnny Key Classic)