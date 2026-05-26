Tribute Race Will Honor Joey Allen Friday At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Friday’s 410 sprint car race at Williams Grove Speedway will honor former famed sprint car driver Joey Allen of Hanover.

The Thrivent-Fusion Financial Group Joey Allen Tribute Race for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars will pay the winner $8,000 for 25 laps of work.

A Florida native, Allen’s career began on local ovals in the early 1980s when his father Joe built him a car.

After that Allen’s career led him to car owners Jack Leppo, Bob Lesko, Walt Dyer, Al Hamilton, Ron Pack, Verlin Chupp, Ben Cook, Sal Scarpitta, his brother Bobby Allen and others.

Along the way Allen picked up a total of 24 career sprint car wins at tracks in the East, South and in the Midwest.

At Williams Grove Speedway, Allen holds a total of 5 victories including the prestigious 1987 National Open.

It was Allen in his No. A1 who put a stop to the immortal Doug Wolfgang scoring his fourth National Open in a row for Bob Weikert in that 1987 event.

Allen bested the World of Outlaws once in his career, at Attica, Ohio, in 1992 and he turned back the All Stars on four occasions while racing in Florida, Ohio, Georgia and Illinois.

Car owners Bob Lesko and Jack Leppo will join Allen in the speedway infield prior to the race itself on May 29 for a reunion and interviews.

Members of the Dyer Masonry 461 sprint car team will also be on hand to reunite.

A restored Lesko No. 98 as driven by Allen will also be on display for the special event.

Infield activities to honor Allen will take place from 5:45 until approximately 6:45 pm.

Racing action gets underway at 7:30.

Adult general admission for May 29 is $30 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up with all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and X.

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