Swiernik Wins First of 2026 at Brewerton

By Curtis Berleue

(Brewerton, NY) | Coming in to Friday night, Dylan Swiernik had won just once at Brewerton Speedway, albeit many seasons ago on August 17 of 2013. 13 years later he became a Brewerton Speedway winner again, this time picking up the $2,000 for his efforts in the Don Gillette Memorial.

Davie Franek brought the field to green for the 25 lap A-Main alongside Zach Sobotka. Sobotka would jump out to the early lead, leading the first two laps before Franek got back by him and set sail at the front of the field over Sobotka and Jordan Poirier.

Though the top two remained the same for much of the race, Dylan Swiernik and Jordan Thomas consistently worked their way towards the front of the field, with Swiernik entering the top three from his sixth starting spot on lap 16, and Thomas into fourth from his eighth starting spot on lap 20.

A late race restart bunched up Franek, Sobotka and Swiernik, and ultimately it was Swiernik who came out on top, earning his first win at Brewerton since 2013 and his first win of the 2026 season.

“That was amazing, I’m trying to catch my breath,” said Swiernik in victory lane. “That was probably about the hardest I’ve ever drove. This is such a tough track to race on, it’s so racey.”

“I got a little nervous on that restart, starting on the bottom. I didn’t know how it was going to pan out but we were able to pull it off.”

Zach Sobotka came home in second.

“It’s tough, I thought we had the car to win,” said Sobotka. “I wish I would have found the bottom a little bit sooner. It was a good run, I can’t really complain about second.”

Rounding out the Ashley Lynn Winery podium was Davie Franek, finishing third.

“This is actually a win for us, because we are horrible at this place,” said Franek. “We keep making gains on it every time we come though. We threw the kitchen sink at this thing for the feature. At the end there after that red, I don’t know if we had a tire seal over but we just weren’t really that good.”

With 23 cars signed into the pits, the field was split into three timed hot lap groups. Rifenburg Contracting fast time awards went to Logan Crisafulli, Dylan Swiernik and Sammy Reakes IV. Elab Smokers Boutique heat races were won by Billy VanInwegen, Dalton Rombough and Zach Sobotka. The Donath Motor Worx Dash presented by J&Z Snowdrifters was won by Jordan Thomas.

The next scheduled event for the Empire Super Sprints is this coming Friday May 29th at the Ohsweken Speedway in Oshweken, Ontario, followed by a trip to the Brighton Speedway in nearby Brighton Ontario Saturday night May 30. For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Shock Technology, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, Swagger Factory, PJC Sprayfoam, Donath Motor Worx, Transport Benoit Lafleur, All Star Performance, Stirling Lubricants, Trenca & Co. Realty, Speedway Press, Primal Tee, and Glenn Styres Racing.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, May 29 – Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday, May 30 – Brighton Speedway – Brighton, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Friday, June 12 – Freedom Motorsports Park – Freedom, NY ($5,000 to Win)

Full Results:

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[6]; 2. 38-Zach Sobotka[2]; 3. 28F-Davie Franek[1]; 4. 79-Jordan Thomas[7]; 5. 28-Jordan Poirier[3]; 6. 41-Dalton Rombough[11]; 7. 87-Jason Barney[4]; 8. 4V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[8]; 9. 24-Bobby Hackel IV[17]; 10. 17-Sammy Reakes IV[9]; 11. 90-Matt Tanner[14]; 12. 3-Logan Crisafulli[13]; 13. 66-Jordan Hutton[5]; 14. 13T-Trevor Years[12]; 15. 98-Joe Trenca[15]; 16. 25G-Tyler Graves[16]; 17. 36-Jonathan Preston[20]; 18. 31C-Dale Curran[22]; 19. 29-Dalton Herrick[10]; 20. 739-Nicholas Kruger[21]; 21. 8-Dillon Paddock[19]; 22. (DNS) 33-Lacey Hanson; 23. (DNS) 44-Chris Hulsizer

J&Z Snowdrifters Dash (4 Laps): 1. 79-Jordan Thomas[1]; 2. 4V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[3]; 3. 17-Sammy Reakes IV[6]; 4. 29-Dalton Herrick[2]; 5. 41-Dalton Rombough[4]; 6. 13T-Trevor Years[5]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[1]; 2. 79-Jordan Thomas[3]; 3. 87-Jason Barney[2]; 4. 13T-Trevor Years[5]; 5. 3-Logan Crisafulli[4]; 6. 25G-Tyler Graves[6]; 7. 8-Dillon Paddock[8]; 8. 739-Nicholas Kruger[7]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 41-Dalton Rombough[1]; 2. 66-Jordan Hutton[2]; 3. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[4]; 4. 28F-Davie Franek[3]; 5. 90-Matt Tanner[7]; 6. 24-Bobby Hackel IV[6]; 7. 36-Jonathan Preston[5]; 8. 31C-Dale Curran[8]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 38-Zach Sobotka[1]; 2. 28-Jordan Poirier[2]; 3. 29-Dalton Herrick[5]; 4. 17-Sammy Reakes IV[4]; 5. 98-Joe Trenca[3]; 6. 33-Lacey Hanson[6]; 7. (DNS) 44-Chris Hulsizer

Awards & Contingencies (full members only eligible for payout):

Rifenburg Contracting Fast Time ($25 each): #3-Logan Crisafulli; #7C-Dylan Swiernik; #17-Sammy Reakes IV

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat Winners ($25 each): #4V-Billy VanInwegen; #41-Dalton Rombough; #38-Zach Sobotka

Donath Motor Worx / Travis Racing Engines Dash Winner ($125): #79-Jordan Thomas

Keizer Wheels 5th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #28-Jordan Poirier

King Motorsports 10th Place Finisher ($25 Certificate): #17-Sammy Reakes IV

Pinnacle Investments 11th Place Finisher (5 Gal Fuel): #90-Matt Tanner

Swagger Factory 12th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #3-Logan Crisafulli

Wilwood Disc Brakes 13th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #66-Jordan Hutton

All-Star Performance 15th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #98-Joe Trenca

A-Verdi Storage Containers Hard Charger Award ($50): #24-Bobby Hackel (+8)

PJC Sprayfoam Reverse Hard Charger ($100): #29-Dalton Herrick (-9)

Pinnacle Investments Last Car Running ($30): #739-Nicholas Kruger

Ashley Lynn Winery Podium Finish (bottle of wine): #7C-Dylan Swiernik; #38-Zach Sobotka; #28F-Davie Franek

Hoosier Tire Award (RR Hoosier tire): #38-Zach Sobotka

Slade Shock Tech ($50 Certificate): #13T-Trevor Years