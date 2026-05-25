Storm Postpones Stars & Stripes Salute Presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking to Monday at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 24, 2026) – The Stars & Stripes Salute presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking has been postponed to Monday, May 25, after an early evening storm at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday.

The $20,000-to-win World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event, which also features the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks, will start over with a complete program on Monday. The main gates open at 4 p.m. with racing scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Tickets and pit passes purchased for Sunday’s program can be used for entrance to the event on Monday.

A total of 40 sprint car drivers signed in on Sunday with Flight A of time trials being completed. David Gravel set quick time – less than one tenth of a second off the track record. The program was halted prior to Flight B before heavier rain washed out the rest of the evening.

UP NEXT –

Monday for the Stars & Stripes Salute presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.x.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.