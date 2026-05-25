Dylan Westbrook and Jesse Costa score at Ohsweken

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (May 22, 2026) – Total Rentals and Asphalt Works presented Truckers Night on Friday at Ohsweken Speedway. Dylan Westbrook, Jesse Costa, Dave Bailey, and Ken Hair took A-Main victories.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

DJ Christie started on pole with Josh Hansen next to him for the 360 Sprint Car A-Main. Dylan Westbrook jumped straight to the lead after starting in the second row. The pack couldn’t catch Westbrook as he began to contend with traffic. Lap thirteen saw Aaron Turkey and Kyle Phillips battle for position which ended up seeing them collide into each other. Turkey’s car sustained significant front end damage which forced him to retire from the race.

The restart did not phase Westbrook as he took off once again, leading every single lap to the checkered flag. Westbrook parked his car in victory lane for the second week in a row, and the 52nd time in a 360 Sprint Car event at Ohsweken. Next to finish were Hansen in second, Cory Turner third, Christie fourth, and Nick Sheridan fifth.

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars

Mack DeMan and Tom Pellizzari brought the 28 car field to the green flag for the Crate Sprint Car A-Main. Brett Stratford made quick work of the front row though and led the opening lap. Pellizzari and Jesse Costa worked themselves back into contention for the lead with Stratford by lap seven.

Costa set up his pass for the lead on Stratford on lap eleven whilst navigating traffic. The only caution flag of the race occurred on lap thirteen as Pellizzari suffered a spin, ending any chances of contending for the win. Costa held his composure after the restart and took the win for a second consecutive week. The victory also tied Costa with Mack DeMan atop the all-time Ohsweken Crate Sprint Car win list. Rounding out the top five were Stratford in second, Keegan Baker third, Austin Roes fourth, and Al Sleight fifth.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprints

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[3]; 2. 88H-Josh Hansen[2]; 3. 39-Cory Turner[4]; 4. 5-DJ Christie[1]; 5. 45-Nick Sheridan[11]; 6. 87XS-Skyler Evans[12]; 7. 21-Kyle Phillips[10]; 8. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[5]; 9. 90-Travis Cunningham[9]; 10. 77T-Tyeller Powless[21]; 11. 94-Todd Hoddick[18]; 12. 12DD-Darren Dryden[8]; 13. 70-Baily Heard[13]; 14. 0JB-Justin Barger[6]; 15. 7NY-Matt Farnham[14]; 16. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[20]; 17. 15-Ryan Turner[16]; 18. 7-Eric Gledhill[15]; 19. 0-Glenn Styres[25]; 20. 46-Kevin Pauls[24]; 21. 0C-Cole MacDonald[23]; 22. (DNF) 68-Aaron Turkey[7]; 23. (DNF) 22JR-Allen Gilleta[19]; 24. (DNF) 94X-Scott Hall[22]; 25. (DNS) 11-Jamie Turner

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 2. 0JB-Justin Barger[1]; 3. 68-Aaron Turkey[5]; 4. 21-Kyle Phillips[7]; 5. 70-Baily Heard[6]; 6. 15-Ryan Turner[3]; 7. 22JR-Allen Gilleta[8]; 8. (DNF) 94X-Scott Hall[9]; 9. (DNF) 0-Glenn Styres[2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[2]; 2. 39-Cory Turner[1]; 3. 12DD-Darren Dryden[3]; 4. 45-Nick Sheridan[5]; 5. 7NY-Matt Farnham[4]; 6. 11-Jamie Turner[8]; 7. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[7]; 8. 0C-Cole MacDonald[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 88H-Josh Hansen[5]; 2. 5-DJ Christie[3]; 3. 90-Travis Cunningham[1]; 4. 87XS-Skyler Evans[4]; 5. 7-Eric Gledhill[7]; 6. 94-Todd Hoddick[2]; 7. 77T-Tyeller Powless[6]; 8. 46-Kevin Pauls[8]

Timed Hot Laps 1 (2 Laps): 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 13.616[1]; 2. 15-Ryan Turner, 13.735[6]; 3. 0-Glenn Styres, 14.031[5]; 4. 0JB-Justin Barger, 14.119[9]; 5. 68-Aaron Turkey, 14.134[8]; 6. 70-Baily Heard, 14.308[7]; 7. 21-Kyle Phillips, 14.522[2]; 8. 22JR-Allen Gilleta, 17.329[3]; 9. (DNF) 94X-Scott Hall[4]

Timed Hot Laps 2 (2 Laps): 1. 7NY-Matt Farnham, 13.837[2]; 2. 12DD-Darren Dryden, 13.859[1]; 3. 5D-Jacob Dykstra, 14.073[6]; 4. 39-Cory Turner, 14.217[8]; 5. 45-Nick Sheridan, 14.240[4]; 6. 0C-Cole MacDonald, 14.395[7]; 7. 77E-Ashton VanEvery, 14.470[3]; 8. 11-Jamie Turner, 14.805[5]

Timed Hot Laps 3 (2 Laps): 1. 87XS-Skyler Evans, 13.999[1]; 2. 5-DJ Christie, 14.106[2]; 3. 94-Todd Hoddick, 14.249[8]; 4. 90-Travis Cunningham, 14.328[3]; 5. 88H-Josh Hansen, 14.516[4]; 6. 77T-Tyeller Powless, 14.665[5]; 7. 7-Eric Gledhill, 14.737[6]; 8. 46-Kevin Pauls, 15.526[7]

Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet Crate Sprints

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 52-Jesse Costa[8]; 2. BS39-Brett Stratford[3]; 3. 16X-Keegan Baker[11]; 4. 3S-Austin Roes[4]; 5. 2S-Al Sleight[13]; 6. 01K-Mikey Kruchka[5]; 7. 2M-Steve Murdock[17]; 8. 9-Liam Martin[16]; 9. 27H-Niko Hansen[6]; 10. 20-Johnny Miller[10]; 11. 53-Logan Shwedyk[22]; 12. 36-Jeremy May[14]; 13. 44-Connor Ross[18]; 14. 24A-AJ Lewis[12]; 15. 48-Lance Erskine[21]; 16. 57C-Cooper Fritz[15]; 17. 96-Tyler Lafantaisie[28]; 18. 14-Larry Gledhill[19]; 19. 24K-Kiana Teal[25]; 20. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[27]; 21. 2-Travis Hofstetter[24]; 22. 51-Trevor Young[9]; 23. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[20]; 24. 5-Tom Pellizzari[2]; 25. (DNF) 94-Ryan Fraser[23]; 26. (DNF) 74-Rob Neely[7]; 27. (DNF) 28T-Cameron Thomson[26]; 28. (DNF) 4-Mack DeMan[1]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 48-Lance Erskine[3]; 2. 53-Logan Shwedyk[1]; 3. 94-Ryan Fraser[7]; 4. 2-Travis Hofstetter[8]; 5. 24K-Kiana Teal[2]; 6. 28T-Cameron Thomson[12]; 7. 96-Tyler Lafantaisie[14]; 8. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[5]; 9. 78-Darren McLennan[9]; 10. 55-Cory Whittam[11]; 11. 88R-Riley Mercer[4]; 12. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[10]; 13. 69K-Ken Hamilton[6]; 14. 89L-Logan Ferguson[13]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 27H-Niko Hansen[2]; 2. 52-Jesse Costa[4]; 3. 51-Trevor Young[3]; 4. 2S-Al Sleight[1]; 5. 2M-Steve Murdock[5]; 6. 53-Logan Shwedyk[7]; 7. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[6]; 8. 89L-Logan Ferguson[9]; 9. 55-Cory Whittam[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 01K-Mikey Kruchka[4]; 2. 3S-Austin Roes[2]; 3. 20-Johnny Miller[3]; 4. 36-Jeremy May[1]; 5. 44-Connor Ross[6]; 6. 24K-Kiana Teal[5]; 7. 69K-Ken Hamilton[7]; 8. (DNF) 96-Tyler Lafantaisie[9]; 9. (DNS) 28T-Cameron Thomson

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Tom Pellizzari[4]; 2. BS39-Brett Stratford[5]; 3. 16X-Keegan Baker[1]; 4. 57C-Cooper Fritz[2]; 5. 14-Larry Gledhill[3]; 6. 48-Lance Erskine[7]; 7. 94-Ryan Fraser[8]; 8. 78-Darren McLennan[6]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Mack DeMan[4]; 2. 74-Rob Neely[1]; 3. 24A-AJ Lewis[5]; 4. 9-Liam Martin[3]; 5. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[7]; 6. 88R-Riley Mercer[2]; 7. 2-Travis Hofstetter[6]; 8. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[8]

Timed Hot Laps 1 (2 Laps): 1. 52-Jesse Costa, 15.184[1]; 2. 51-Trevor Young, 15.462[8]; 3. 27H-Niko Hansen, 15.549[6]; 4. 2S-Al Sleight, 15.559[4]; 5. 2M-Steve Murdock, 15.662[2]; 6. 9C-Brian Nanticoke, 15.844[7]; 7. 53-Logan Shwedyk, 15.885[5]; 8. 55-Cory Whittam, 15.959[3]; 9. 89L-Logan Ferguson, 16.031[9]

Timed Hot Laps 2 (2 Laps): 1. 01K-Mikey Kruchka, 15.158[1]; 2. 20-Johnny Miller, 15.297[4]; 3. 3S-Austin Roes, 15.459[2]; 4. 36-Jeremy May, 15.705[8]; 5. 96-Tyler Lafantaisie, 15.719[9]; 6. 24K-Kiana Teal, 15.733[5]; 7. 44-Connor Ross, 15.860[7]; 8. 69K-Ken Hamilton, 15.962[3]; 9. 28T-Cameron Thomson, 16.089[6]

Timed Hot Laps 3 (2 Laps): 1. 5-Tom Pellizzari, 15.369[7]; 2. 14-Larry Gledhill, 15.373[6]; 3. 57C-Cooper Fritz, 15.416[4]; 4. 16X-Keegan Baker, 15.474[3]; 5. BS39-Brett Stratford, 15.500[1]; 6. 78-Darren McLennan, 15.607[5]; 7. 48-Lance Erskine, 15.617[2]; 8. 94-Ryan Fraser, 15.741[8]

Timed Hot Laps 4 (2 Laps): 1. 4-Mack DeMan, 15.032[2]; 2. 9-Liam Martin, 15.287[1]; 3. 88R-Riley Mercer, 15.413[4]; 4. 74-Rob Neely, 15.644[3]; 5. 24A-AJ Lewis, 15.751[5]; 6. 2-Travis Hofstetter, 15.772[8]; 7. 50LS-Adrian Stahle, 15.780[7]; 8. 85C-Cam MacKinnon, 15.884[6]