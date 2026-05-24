BRUNO BAGS USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CAR VICTORY ﻿AT BIG DIAMOND

By Kurt Bettler

Pottsville, Pennsylvania (May 22, 2026)………Christian Bruno took the lead on lap eight and led the remaining 18 laps to collect his first USAC East Coast Sprint Cars Presented by Baer Den Farms feature victory of the season on Friday night at Pottsville, Pennsylvania’s Big Diamond Speedway.

A damp and dreary night in Pottsville, Pennsylvania brought 20 cars pit side to tackle the tricky 3/8-mile oval of Big Diamond Speedway.

Joe Kata and Steven Drevicki picked up heat race victories before Bridgeton, New Jersey’s Kyle Spence drew the pole position alongside Kata for the 25-lap feature event.

The racing surface proved challenging all night long, featuring a slick bottom groove paired with a very healthy curb around the speedway.

At the drop of the green flag, Spence showed the way over Kata and Drevicki as the field searched for grip around the Minersville oval.

On lap six, Kata’s strong run came to an abrupt end in turn four when the JKR No. 10 bicycle-flipped and capsized, bringing out the caution flag.

The ensuing restart brought complete pandemonium exiting turn four. Kenny Miller III struck an infield tire and turned over, collecting Ed Aikin, who was also sent upside down in the incident. Blaine Emery, who had been enjoying a strong top-five run, along with Ronald Helmick and several others, were eliminated from contention.

Lap six completely changed the complexion of the race. Christian Bruno had actually worked his way past Spence prior to the caution, but the pass was negated by the yellow flag.

When racing resumed, Spence led the field back to green, but Bruno knew he had a car capable of getting the job done.

Bruno officially snagged the lead on lap eight with a thrilling high-to-low move coming out of turn four. From there, Drevicki began reeling the leader in, applying heavy pressure during the closing laps while Spence kept himself firmly in contention in third.

Meanwhile, Olivia Thayer continued her impressive drive through the field, working past Bruce Buckwalter Jr. with slight contact as she charged toward a top-five finish.

In traffic, Drevicki made one final attempt at Bruno with two laps remaining, but it was not enough. Bruno held strong to claim the victory at Big Diamond Speedway in his Gene Franckowiak owned No. 3.

The CNC Landscaping Hard Charger Award went to Matthew Swift, who advanced from 17th to 7th. Ronald Helmick received the Hoosier Tire Poker Chip Award, while Blaine Emery earned the Hard Luck Award. Steven Drevicki captured the Bittner Automotive Fast Time Award, and picked up the Hot Lap Fast Time honors.

USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE RESULTS: May 22, 2026 – Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, Pennsylvania

E. SCHNEIDER & SONS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses, all transfer to the feature) 1. Joe Kata (#10 Kata) (1), 2. Kenny Miller III (#23m Miller) (8), 3. Christian Bruno (#3BC Franckowiak) (3), 4. Kyle Spence (#42 Spence) (4), 5. Scott Frack (#39x Frack) (2), 6. Ed Aikin (#7 Butler-Aikin) (10), 7. Joey Crilly (#22 Crilly) (6), 8. Brett Rose (#45R Rose) (5), 9. Matthew Swift (#03 Swift) (7), 10. Larry McVay (#51 Kelly) (9). NT

BDB GRAPHICS SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses, all transfer to the feature) 1. Steven Drevicki (#19 Drevicki) (1), 2. Ronald Helmick (#22R Helmick) (2), 3. Blaine Emery (#12 Emery) (6), 4. Bruce Buckwalter Jr. (#83 Buckwalter) (9), 5. Olivia Thayer (#39T Thayer) (8), 6. Jakob Stitzel (#2K Stitzel) (7), 7. Stan Ploski III (#27 Ploski) (4), 8. Shane Braxton (#35 Braxton) (5), 9. Dan Malley (#H20 Malley) (3), 10. Greg Shepsis (#75 Shepsis) (10). NT

MALLEY POOL WATER FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Christian Bruno (5), 2. Steven Drevicki (3), 3. Kyle Spence (1), 4. Olivia Thayer (10), 5. Stan Ploski III (14), 6. Joey Crilly (13), 7. Matthew Swift (17), 8. Greg Shepsis (18), 9. Bruce Buckwalter Jr. (7), 10. Scott Frack (9), 11. Jakob Stitzel (12), 12. Kenny Miller III (8), 13. Blaine Emery (4), 14. Ronald Helmick (6), 15. Ed Aikin (11), 16. Joe Kata (2), 17. Larry McVay (19), 18. Shane Braxton (16), 19. Brett Rose (15). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-7 Kyle Spence, Laps 8-25 Christian Bruno.

USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS POINTS: 1-Steven Drevicki-215, 2-Christian Bruno-214, 3-Kenny Miller III-199, 4-Kyle Spence-189, 5-Joe Kata-161, 6-Bruce Buckwalter Jr.-155, 7-Olivia Thayer-152, 8-Ronald Helmick-129, 9-Ed Aikin-126, 10-Briggs Danner-115.

NEXT USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE: May 23, 2026 – Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Swedesboro, New Jersey

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:Hot Lap Fast Time: Steven Drevicki

Bitner Automotive Hot Lap Fast Time: Steven Drevicki

Hoosier Tire Poker Chip: Ronald Helmick

Bitner Automotive Fast Time of the Night: Steven Drevicki

C & C Landscape Hard Charger: Matthew Swift (17th to 7th)

Hard Luck Award: Blaine Emery